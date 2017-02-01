₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Nnamdd1(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
See The Earlier Thread. http://www.nairaland.com/3646357/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-surprise
Photo of Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Inspecting the toilets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday, February 23rd.
Yemi Osinbajo was on a surprise visit to the nation's busiest airport on Thursday.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/photo-of-acting-president-yemi-osinbajo.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Etzakoos(m): 10:33pm On Feb 24
This Is The Real Work Of A President Not Going For 3weeks holiday In A Month
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by RoyalBlak007: 10:36pm On Feb 24
♤While the real president is____________________.
♤...NAIRALANDERS. ..."fill in the gap"
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by ollaxworld(m): 10:59pm On Feb 24
for sale
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Jaymaxxy(m): 11:08pm On Feb 24
May God bless Nigeria
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by SuperSuave(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
RoyalBlak007:wañking, sipping kunu and chewing gworo in UK
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Elcapo(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
Nice
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by PublicAssurance: 11:09pm On Feb 24
Houseboy in chief, getting ready to wash toilet! Vote Osinbajo!
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by oluwadamilolah(f): 11:09pm On Feb 24
The president
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by smartmey61(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
This man is really winning heart of many Nigerian
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by kentochi(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
ok
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by LordXaaan: 11:09pm On Feb 24
Apc and Buhari
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by emmansy(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
here goes the man
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by leo1234(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
Good.
Even dollar respects this man.
$1= #440
Now 420
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by bobolizim(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
O
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by DozieInc(m): 11:11pm On Feb 24
.ok
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by repogirl(f): 11:11pm On Feb 24
Osibanjo really has my admiration. This is a man with sense and sincerely has the people in mind. I am in awe of him.
Keep up the good work Sir. Just a few weeks at the helm of things and the real 'change' seems to be occuring unlike some dull nonentities that were giving baseless excuses for their gross incompetence.
Hope Baba's cabal are all in UK with him. They should all remain there till 2023.
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Firstcitizen: 11:11pm On Feb 24
Nukualofa:
Wickedness in high places
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by bart10: 11:12pm On Feb 24
Haba
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by nNEOo(m): 11:12pm On Feb 24
When the president is ACTING It always green
Even dollar see this man run 4,40
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by KillJoy62(m): 11:12pm On Feb 24
Bros use style go shiit
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Dongreat(m): 11:14pm On Feb 24
Etzakoos:
Wonderful. So you mean Putin goes around the streets of Moscow, inspecting sewers or Trump goes uninvited to JFK airport just to inspect the toilets. I see why the citizens of third world countries are just, well to put it politely, "Bloody Illiterate".
Truly Nigerian deserve the kind of leaders they have.
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Qmerit(m): 11:14pm On Feb 24
[
Liepob in chief is pained by this.
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by officialJP: 11:14pm On Feb 24
i don't want to knw who is doing dis or dat all i want is better Nigeria
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Exponental(m): 11:15pm On Feb 24
he wan poo
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by BlacSmit: 11:15pm On Feb 24
Toilet keeper......
|Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by infogenius(m): 11:17pm On Feb 24
Nice one
Acting Presido
