Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Nnamdd1(m): 10:24pm On Feb 24
Photo of Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Inspecting the toilets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday, February 23rd.

Yemi Osinbajo was on a surprise visit to the nation's busiest airport on Thursday.

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Etzakoos(m): 10:33pm On Feb 24
This Is The Real Work Of A President Not Going For 3weeks holiday In A Month

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by RoyalBlak007: 10:36pm On Feb 24
♤While the real president is____________________.

♤...NAIRALANDERS. ..."fill in the gap"
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by ollaxworld(m): 10:59pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Jaymaxxy(m): 11:08pm On Feb 24
May God bless Nigeria

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by SuperSuave(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
RoyalBlak007:
cool



♤While the real president is____________________.

♤...NAIRALANDERS. ..."fill in the gap"
wañking, sipping kunu and chewing gworo in UK grin

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Elcapo(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by PublicAssurance: 11:09pm On Feb 24
Houseboy in chief, getting ready to wash toilet! Vote Osinbajo!

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by oluwadamilolah(f): 11:09pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by smartmey61(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
This man is really winning heart of many Nigerian

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by kentochi(m): 11:09pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by LordXaaan: 11:09pm On Feb 24
Apc and Buhari
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by emmansy(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
here goes the man

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by leo1234(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
Even dollar respects this man.
$1= #440

Now 420 grin

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by bobolizim(m): 11:10pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by DozieInc(m): 11:11pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by repogirl(f): 11:11pm On Feb 24
Osibanjo really has my admiration. This is a man with sense and sincerely has the people in mind. I am in awe of him.

Keep up the good work Sir. Just a few weeks at the helm of things and the real 'change' seems to be occuring unlike some dull nonentities that were giving baseless excuses for their gross incompetence.

Hope Baba's cabal are all in UK with him. They should all remain there till 2023.

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Firstcitizen: 11:11pm On Feb 24
Nukualofa:
Those buhari doctors should give him an injection to put him to sleep till 2019

Wickedness in high places grin grin grin

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by bart10: 11:12pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by nNEOo(m): 11:12pm On Feb 24
When the president is ACTING It always green grin




Even dollar see this man run 4,40

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by KillJoy62(m): 11:12pm On Feb 24
Bros use style go shiit

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Dongreat(m): 11:14pm On Feb 24
Etzakoos:
This Is The Real Work Of A President Not Going For 3weeks holiday In A Month

Wonderful. So you mean Putin goes around the streets of Moscow, inspecting sewers or Trump goes uninvited to JFK airport just to inspect the toilets. I see why the citizens of third world countries are just, well to put it politely, "Bloody Illiterate".

Truly Nigerian deserve the kind of leaders they have.

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Qmerit(m): 11:14pm On Feb 24
[quote author=PublicAssurance post=54032134]Houseboy in chief, getting ready to wash toilet! Vote Osinbajo![/quote]

Liepob in chief is pained by this.

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by officialJP: 11:14pm On Feb 24
i don't want to knw who is doing dis or dat all i want is better Nigeria

Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by Exponental(m): 11:15pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by BlacSmit: 11:15pm On Feb 24
Re: Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport by infogenius(m): 11:17pm On Feb 24
