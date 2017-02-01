Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Osinbajo Inspecting Toilet At Murtala Airport (12966 Views)

Photo of Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Inspecting the toilets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday, February 23rd.



Yemi Osinbajo was on a surprise visit to the nation's busiest airport on Thursday.



This Is The Real Work Of A President Not Going For 3weeks holiday In A Month 43 Likes 1 Share









♤While the real president is____________________.



♤...NAIRALANDERS. ..."fill in the gap"

May God bless Nigeria 2 Likes

RoyalBlak007:









♤While the real president is____________________.



♤...NAIRALANDERS. ..."fill in the gap" wañking, sipping kunu and chewing gworo in UK 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice 1 Like

Houseboy in chief, getting ready to wash toilet! Vote Osinbajo! 9 Likes

The president 1 Like

This man is really winning heart of many Nigerian 9 Likes 1 Share

here goes the man 1 Like



Even dollar respects this man.

$1= #440



Now 420 Good.Even dollar respects this man.$1= #440Now 420 31 Likes

Osibanjo really has my admiration. This is a man with sense and sincerely has the people in mind. I am in awe of him.



Keep up the good work Sir. Just a few weeks at the helm of things and the real 'change' seems to be occuring unlike some dull nonentities that were giving baseless excuses for their gross incompetence.



Hope Baba's cabal are all in UK with him. They should all remain there till 2023. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nukualofa:

Those buhari doctors should give him an injection to put him to sleep till 2019

Wickedness in high places Wickedness in high places 14 Likes 1 Share

ACTING It always green









Even dollar see this man run 4,40 When the president isIt always greenEven dollar see this man run 4,40 29 Likes 2 Shares

Etzakoos:

This Is The Real Work Of A President Not Going For 3weeks holiday In A Month

Wonderful. So you mean Putin goes around the streets of Moscow, inspecting sewers or Trump goes uninvited to JFK airport just to inspect the toilets. I see why the citizens of third world countries are just, well to put it politely, "Bloody Illiterate".



Truly Nigerian deserve the kind of leaders they have. Wonderful. So you mean Putin goes around the streets of Moscow, inspecting sewers or Trump goes uninvited to JFK airport just to inspect the toilets. I see why the citizens of third world countries are just, well to put it politely, "Bloody Illiterate".Truly Nigerian deserve the kind of leaders they have. 10 Likes

Liepob in chief is pained by this. 2 Likes

i don't want to knw who is doing dis or dat all i want is better Nigeria 1 Like

