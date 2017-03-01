₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by ChangeIsCostant: 9:34pm
Here's a trending video footage from the wedding ceremony of the man, Emamuzo, who got married to two beautiful women Janet and Osioni in Isoko South, Delta State on Sunday. The wedding banner which featured him with the two ladies -sparked online debate after it emerged.
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIOHtO_ORmw
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by ChangeIsCostant: 9:38pm
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Amebo123: 9:53pm
Na wa, na real wa
The guy too get heart
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Celestyn8213: 10:39pm
Strong man
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Divay22(f): 10:39pm
What am i even doing in this thread.....
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by link2ok22: 10:40pm
I have nothing to say.
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Harmored(m): 10:40pm
MY WALLPAPER
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by PayBoyXclusives(m): 10:40pm
Correct Gee
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by kingwill2050(m): 10:41pm
This man just reduced his life span by 20 years..... Two is a company, three is a crowd
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by auntysimbiat(f): 10:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by sotall(m): 10:41pm
Men with one
This man should get ready.....for what is ahead of him is far greater than what he has experinced in life
The Lord is your strenght both on the bed and in separating fight.
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by pussyAvenger: 10:41pm
somebody will just carry two devils
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by izsmike: 10:41pm
Threesomee marriage...
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by PayBoyXclusives(m): 10:41pm
kingwill2050:
Story for the gods.. U fit still first am die
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by AMAUCHESKY: 10:42pm
So what should we do to him?
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by SalamRushdie: 10:42pm
He has just destroyed the destiny of his offsprings
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Zoharariel(m): 10:42pm
O'boy! I just dey imagine how this man go dey wire these 2 women on the same bed - same room & same night.
Walahi, as a capricorn, I must act this blue film with Missy89, Ishilove, Houseofglam7, Sinaj & Nightie 1 day for sheezy - All I have to do is wait patiently for the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 4 verse 1 to come to pass.
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by kingvectorv(m): 10:43pm
The man na badest
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Nnamdig2(m): 10:43pm
Traditional guy! confirm
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by ExAngel007(f): 10:44pm
WHAT
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Nnamdig2(m): 10:44pm
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by stanliwise(m): 10:45pm
E be like say dem go leave this man o.
For this recession na im e dey marry two wives
Any way happy married life
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Dronedude(m): 10:45pm
This man must be strong to roll out like this in this economy. I mean how does he intend to do this?
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by gonkin(m): 10:53pm
Only in delta
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by cold(m): 10:54pm
Good for him. Hope he finds happiness
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by KKKWHITE(m): 10:56pm
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by samJ17(m): 10:57pm
Harmored:who is this one self
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by KKKWHITE(m): 10:58pm
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by tijjanioyan: 11:03pm
Assuming dis was 4rm d north,only God knows d avalanche of twaddle dat religious/ethnic bigots would spew on dis thread.
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by buckyfof(m): 11:05pm
This one no even send recession sef
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Moving4: 11:05pm
Enjoyment Papa! But b ready when d crisis starts coming o
|Re: Video From The Wedding Of The Man Who Married 2 Women In Delta.C How They Danced by Btruth: 11:09pm
Record breaker in Delta state. Keep it up.
