|Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Morkablog(m): 2:54pm
Oil magnate, Dr Ifeanyi Uba has debunked speculations that he was arrested by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS).
http://m.guardian.ng/news/ifeanyi-uba-denies-dss-arrest-rumours/
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Whoeppme(m): 3:09pm
Why not just go to the DSS carry the press along then vindicate yourself right there and then ?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Ppresh2017(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by emmabest2000(m): 3:10pm
We know the truth from on set !
Meanwhile ....
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Theblackstalln: 3:11pm
Baba olowo
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by burkingx(f): 3:11pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by spartan117(m): 3:11pm
Dss is begining to resemble the notorious idi amin of uganda's secret police
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by xtianh(m): 3:11pm
[quote author=emmabest2000 post=55102689][/quote]
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by holatimmy(f): 3:11pm
Tell them
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by rheether(f): 3:11pm
I trust my uncle..Uncle, you pass them jhoor
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by raker300: 3:11pm
Afonjas will be disappointed
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by uther948(m): 3:12pm
was there any proof that he was arrested?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by MrRichy(m): 3:12pm
Ebubechukwu uzo Nnewi...
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Nwodosis(m): 3:12pm
May be you are in the awaiting arrest list.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by otijah2: 3:13pm
Ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by elishach69(m): 3:14pm
What were you expecting
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Morkablog(m): 3:14pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by goodpath: 3:15pm
hmn! after raining abuse on buhari's govt. people should learn how to react to news.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Oildichotomy(m): 3:15pm
Who Denial help?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by sapientia(m): 3:16pm
Our journalists can write rubbish eeh... Report his view or his aide, not muddle everything up.. well... Odogwu Nnewi, oburu na aka gi di ocha.. Udo... but if its not.. you know the rest. Remain blessed sir.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by lovingyouhun: 3:16pm
OK sir
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Tazdroid(m): 3:16pm
People
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by skeleton5050(m): 3:16pm
Rehab,this man too s going down!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Phiniter(m): 3:16pm
Cool
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Movingcoil(m): 3:17pm
Dg
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Tazdroid(m): 3:17pm
emmabest2000:
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by antontech(m): 3:19pm
Propaganda everywhere
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by SolutionsGuy: 3:23pm
A lot of phoolz have already started telling us how Igbo businessmen are being targeted.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by Stanley26(m): 3:24pm
Morkablog:
This is Nigeria for us fake news everywhere
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by positivelord: 3:24pm
rheether:
Your uncle how
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Denies DSS Arrest by profbabatunde: 3:27pm
