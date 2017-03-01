₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by voiceoftheupcom: 5:46pm
KEMI OLUNLOYO GRANTED BAIL
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/03/kemi-olunloyo-granted-bail.html
A Magistrates’ court in Port Harcourt, today granted bail to popular blogger, Kemi Omolulu Olunloyo, and Samuel Walson, publisher of a local tabloid in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The two publishers are facing four count charges of publishing defamatory and malicious story against the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.
Chief Magistrate, Alatuwo Elkanah Fubara, in his ruling granted the two accused media practitioners bail in the sum of two hundred thousand Naira with credible sureties who reside in Port Harcourt.
The court also struck out one of the charges on cyber crime against Kemi Omolulu Olunloyo for lack of jurisdiction to try the matter.
The matter has been adjourned to May 4 for hearing.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by ESDKING: 5:49pm
Only if she would learn her lesson.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by kingzizzy: 5:53pm
Defamation should be a civil offence, not a criminal one. Since when did one need to be bailed for defamation? This is bad
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Annie939(f): 6:00pm
woo-hoo I really miss madam kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by tunderay(m): 6:07pm
I dey wait for Aunty Kemi's first post after bail.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Young03: 6:34pm
she go begin post worst now
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by dreamwords: 6:38pm
E warrior,
Keyboard soldier
Na dem
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by sakalisis(m): 6:38pm
Lol
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Divay22(f): 6:38pm
Hehehehe Aunty Kemi is back
Time to roll
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by tafabaloo: 6:38pm
Ok.
I hope say she don learn small for keremonje?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Ayodejioak(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by AngelicBeing: 6:38pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by YelloweWest: 6:39pm
Thank God for you aunt kemi.
Though I don't take her stories seriously, she should not have been arrested.
Slander is not a criminal offence
You can only sue for damages
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by solidman59(m): 6:39pm
Old hag
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by ObaEwuare: 6:39pm
Her madness continue
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by unclezuma: 6:39pm
Finally
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by blackaxe78: 6:39pm
Good one!
Let me see what Madam will have to say about Dino Melaye and Apostle Suleman
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by oluwaseyi000(m): 6:39pm
so soon?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Exponental(m): 6:39pm
Kemi! kemi!!...let's see if you've learnt a lesson.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by sweerychick(f): 6:40pm
#istand with aunt kemi##
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by IwILLnOTdIE: 6:40pm
Welcome Sis Kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by IBreakRules: 6:40pm
hoping she won't shock our spirit by saying she got born again in prison, wrote her own Bible, and was the prison pastor sef.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Utchgirl(f): 6:40pm
weda she is doing investigative journalism or not,let her think twice b4 she post anytin.
Aunty kemi,Wehdone ma !
Btw.....
wetin concern me sef ?
#Mindingmybizness
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by binsanni(m): 6:40pm
waiting be this now.......
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by k4kings(m): 6:40pm
Aunty Kemi oya talk anoda one ND see if kuje prisons will not be ur case.. ..
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by YonkijiSappo: 6:40pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by Actuarydeji(m): 6:41pm
Seriously I love this woman. More power to your elbows Madam. I love you
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by EVILFOREST: 6:41pm
Who did that...
Who spearheaded such.....
For what...??
Without my notice...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by tunzy2b(m): 6:41pm
she can talk
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by obaataaokpaewu: 6:41pm
so if she no see person to surety for her she go dey till May. wawu
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by jbcul4ril(m): 6:42pm
Idle old woman.
I hope you have learnt your lesson now?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail by prettyboi1989(m): 6:42pm
i hope she doesnt come on instagram and yarn balls
