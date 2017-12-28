Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) (23887 Views)

"Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari / Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! / Before We Enter The Other Room - Abdulmumin Jibrin Shares Cute Pic With His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-buhari-meets-suspended-lawmaker-abdulmumin-jibrin/ President Buhari had a meeting with suspended member of House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 1 Like

Jibrin the former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, the only man trusted by Buhari to pad the budget. I thought APC expelled him? 20 Likes 4 Shares







∆ Suspended for saying the truth ∆ 10 Likes

Why baba dey luuk like this gaan? 22 Likes 2 Shares

From the Look on his Face, 2019 Will be Interesting..... 47 Likes 2 Shares

buhari forever 5 Likes 2 Shares

See Buhari face lol 1 Like 1 Share

Hmm

no government, no law in Nigeria... everybody pray 2 Likes 1 Share

Jubril meets Jibrin 55 Likes 5 Shares

iamJ:

buhari forever



Buhari Looks Unhappy To Be There. This Man Has Aged sha. He Probably Isn't The One Leading Now Self, They are Using Him As A Stooge. 2 Likes

Buhari is busy thinking of Yusuf and who will inherit all the money he has stolen so far and this one carry him problem dey disturb the man 14 Likes 1 Share

When will this buhari meet with me in my brown roof in ogbomosho, am waiting or elx something will happen ,the tin that happen in 1960 will happen again 1 Like 1 Share

obviously the sons grief is still on his face. in spite of how unhappy I am with him, I wish his son good health. Politics ought not be crazy to the point of losing our humanity 10 Likes 1 Share

Weed dey affect baba's head, luk at d way he dey luk

Clearly bihari isn't interested in the picture .he doesn't seem happy over it 1 Like

Buhari juz.dey squeeze face like shi1t





Thinking about. Is son who will inherit is property



Ur plans has failed





U will never go unpunished 1 Like

iamJ:

buhari forever

Those who support Buhari have an I.Q of 40 and below, I am not surprised. Those who support Buhari have an I.Q of 40 and below, I am not surprised. 1 Like

Eni to bari, to fe ma ranju go-go... Away...!



Buhari, why frowning your face.

Buhari doesn't seem happy over it

Chairman of Paddington Avenue. 5 Likes 1 Share

jibrin the dullard. 3 Likes

Wonder what they're meeting for and why its being made public....i mean, Jibrin is suspended...so... 1 Like

Issokay

Buhari is busy thinking of Yusuf and who will inherit all the money he has stolen so far and this one carry him problem dey disturb the man. Can't he see that the man wan cry?



Zarah's husband is a gold miner and can't be trusted with cash. Woi Allah! 5 Likes

chai! this lawmaker don lean oooo. wahali Nigerians are trying. taking good care of our polithievecians