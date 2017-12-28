₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by metronaijaNG: 2:10pm
President Buhari had a meeting with suspended member of House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-buhari-meets-suspended-lawmaker-abdulmumin-jibrin/
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by dukie25: 2:14pm
Jibrin the former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, the only man trusted by Buhari to pad the budget. I thought APC expelled him?
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 2:18pm
∆ Suspended for saying the truth ∆
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by rayopt(m): 2:25pm
Why baba dey luuk like this gaan?
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Jirate(m): 2:27pm
From the Look on his Face, 2019 Will be Interesting.....
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by iamJ(m): 4:19pm
buhari forever
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:19pm
See Buhari face lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by hobermener: 4:20pm
Hmm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by NokiaN8(m): 4:20pm
no government, no law in Nigeria... everybody pray
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Archangel15: 4:20pm
Jubril meets Jibrin
55 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by just2endowed: 4:20pm
iamJ:
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Starboywrites(m): 4:21pm
Buhari Looks Unhappy To Be There. This Man Has Aged sha. He Probably Isn't The One Leading Now Self, They are Using Him As A Stooge.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:21pm
Buhari is busy thinking of Yusuf and who will inherit all the money he has stolen so far and this one carry him problem dey disturb the man
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by MYBLOCUS: 4:21pm
When will this buhari meet with me in my brown roof in ogbomosho, am waiting or elx something will happen ,the tin that happen in 1960 will happen again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Timinho23(m): 4:21pm
obviously the sons grief is still on his face. in spite of how unhappy I am with him, I wish his son good health. Politics ought not be crazy to the point of losing our humanity
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Ayanshola337(m): 4:21pm
Weed dey affect baba's head, luk at d way he dey luk
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by lazygal: 4:22pm
Clearly bihari isn't interested in the picture .he doesn't seem happy over it
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by johnstar(m): 4:22pm
Buhari juz.dey squeeze face like shi1t
Thinking about. Is son who will inherit is property
Ur plans has failed
U will never go unpunished
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Archangel15: 4:22pm
iamJ:
Those who support Buhari have an I.Q of 40 and below, I am not surprised.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by matmat(m): 4:22pm
Eni to bari, to fe ma ranju go-go... Away...!
Buhari, why frowning your face.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 4:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by lazygal: 4:22pm
Buhari doesn't seem happy over it
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by nawtyme: 4:23pm
Chairman of Paddington Avenue.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by 4FACEADELEKE(m): 4:23pm
jibrin the dullard.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by 1899Milan: 4:23pm
Wonder what they're meeting for and why its being made public....i mean, Jibrin is suspended...so...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Fynestboi: 4:23pm
Issokay
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:24pm
Buhari is busy thinking of Yusuf and who will inherit all the money he has stolen so far and this one carry him problem dey disturb the man. Can't he see that the man wan cry?
Zarah's husband is a gold miner and can't be trusted with cash. Woi Allah!
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by Mcanie: 4:24pm
chai! this lawmaker don lean oooo. wahali Nigerians are trying. taking good care of our polithievecians
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) by vertueptime: 4:25pm
See as they made d poor guy to wear visitors tag like a dog
3 Likes
