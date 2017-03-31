₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,631 members, 3,451,609 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 08:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari (12161 Views)
Buhari Not To Blame On Nigeria’s Economic Woes – Abdulmumin Jibrin Tells Dino / Alleged Budget Padding: I Will Not Withdraw My Accusations'- Jibrin Tells Dogara / Abdulmumini Jubrin's Question Causes Controversy On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by philpwresh(m): 7:03pm
A member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office on health grounds.SOURCE
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/227620-breaking-resign-now-nigerian-lawmaker-tells-buhari.html
3 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by ShobayoEmma: 7:04pm
E done ready be that. this final episod of the presidency vs legislathief, na front seat sure pass. Waiter! pls mix am well. But first of all my nairabett on this nairaland is on the legislature.
3 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by dunkem21(m): 7:06pm
To disagree with Jubrin ..Click *Like ..
You must disagree
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by Splinz(m): 7:07pm
Beautiful advice. Now watch out how zombies will blast Jibrin as an "enemy of State".
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by SmartchoicesNG: 7:08pm
I have always suspected that PMB was not in charge of the government.... Going by the wife's outbursts... Something sinister seems to be ongoing in that presidential lodge.... Ordinary to nominate Magu was bungled twice... Itse Sagay has been opening his mouth recklessly without sense... Hamid Alli too knowing that the President is probably incapacitated..... They have distributed themselves into factions....
Certainly something is very amiss ..... Not even the acclaimed clueless GEJ was this unseen... Unheard.... And out of touch with his own government...
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by muyibaba222(m): 7:09pm
hmmmm
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by mercenary: 7:11pm
People should say the truth for once... We all enjoyed having a vibrant Osibanjo as acting president... The old man should do the needful
2 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by anotherydz(m): 7:11pm
Bubu is ailing.
9 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by greaterlove001: 7:13pm
bitter truth. who can stand it?
9 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by RZArecta(m): 7:22pm
Jibrin is nothing but a iPod yoot and a wicked wailing wailer. Jibrin should resign first after all, he eat our yams
Sai Baba
Sai Change
Sai APC
6 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by SmartchoicesNG: 7:22pm
RZArecta:Buhari mun go
6 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by acenazt: 7:25pm
Lying,conniving,thieving Bastards In High Places. Mk Thunder Sama Una Blokos For That NASS
1 Like
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by Pavarottii(m): 7:25pm
A PC vs APC
Even wen PDP is in disarray, we still av opposition eg dino, jibrin, saraki, shehu sani, atiku, kwankaso, timi Frank, aisha buhari, sowore, tinubu with style;
Party wey get opposition inside ; shey that one party?
APC will be dead before 2019 as FFK predicted.I see PDP winning with a grandslide come 2019.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by SmartchoicesNG: 7:27pm
acenazt:Kiss the truth.....
Fayose warned....
7 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by Pangea: 7:32pm
Season 2 loading......
1 Like
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by freeze001(f): 7:32pm
RZArecta:
Lol Na real Sai Sontin!
1 Like
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by EVarn(m): 7:44pm
The president is either too sick to perform or he has lost his political will,or maybe its a combination of the two.
Eitherway,if things continue this way,then the man needs to be shown the door by 2019.It has become as bad as PDP.
Maybe Jonathan should have been allowed to continue till 2019,at least,that way there would have been continuity.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by eyeview: 7:46pm
What most Nigerians don't know is that Buhari is just the figure head which some people use to perpetuate their own agenda.
They use the "oga said" tactics to get contracts for cronies, get USD at ridiculous rates from Cbn, effect political appointment of friends etc. That was why when Buhari was in London and they couldn't use the "oga said" tactics again to push their interests, they quickly bundled the man back to the country.
Examples of such men are Babagana kingibe, Babachir Lawal, Abba kyari, and that his nephew/uncle(what do u call a nephew that is older than you) who happens to be the actual president of Nigeria, Mamman Daura
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by sapientia(m): 7:57pm
Hon sir, get ur lawyers ready. you have corruption cases. EFCC and DSS must come after you. How dare you?
well... dats how bad it is in this country now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by emeijeh(m): 7:58pm
3 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by 9jabull: 7:58pm
I know that Buhari we know is not the Buhari that is now, since he refuse to call press conference after the rumor of his death, even when they said he came back.
They keep on showing us video with out live coverage & interview from press.
When IPOB talk they will say Ipob has come again.
I will reserve my comment until 29th may if Buhari didn't grant press conference for journalist to see him and ask him questions while be when i will talk.
4 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by SalamRushdie: 7:58pm
Northerners are political tricksters , they have started a new movt to handover to Osinbanjo as elections are close so they can start a new 2 term race for a new Northenden president which will see the north in power for 12 years
2 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by eezeribe(m): 7:58pm
OK
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by brightisodje: 7:59pm
Stupid man leave that place goat in human form name buhari
2 Likes
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by dadavivo: 7:59pm
Buhari is so useless, he wan die for power. Ok na.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by segebase(m): 7:59pm
...
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by ILoveToFuCcK: 7:59pm
I want PMB to retire from fυcking Aisha Buhari so I can take over...
Baba please
1 Like
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by soldierdollar(m): 7:59pm
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by god2good(m): 7:59pm
.
|Re: "Resign Now", Abdulmumin Jibrin To Buhari by arabbunkum: 8:00pm
He is deaf o! He won't hear u o!
1 Like
Ministerial List: Over 80 Per Cent Nominees Fail Integrity Test / Picture Of A Slaughtered Muslim Soldier In Gonin Gora, Kaduna. / Nigeria Intimidation Will Only Force Us To Pick Arms — IPOB Speaks
Viewing this topic: weighadsef, olajizz01(m), bunmishontelle(f), dunkem21(m), genny2kuk(m), Evathyst(f), mikael3(m), Greekgod, EQUALROGHT, ojomamah, tunde89, olasclef(m), Tahtah, hpbaba, Meta4element(m), emeshot, gentlechyke(m), vigasimple(m), taiwojoe40(m), rossie99, mysteriouxx(f), jaysnow(m), kyouns, andrejoe(m), boostdom, Destiny2020(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), thayora, Adeika(m), okpanachil, femorra(m), dguvnur(m), peterkul(m), Proudlyngwa(m), Nico4luv, carterfrancis, adultiph, Bitken, Tmex(m), yinkus204(m), Musharraf, LargeBreed(m), cuwakwere(m), Piroll(m), goaldynboy, fair14, ufojude, Joehong(m), kahal29, warreng16(m), angelyinka, LovesonBlezz(m), sonflex, maywes(m), fkj950ax(m), harunakad(m), Johnheir2(m), Sciencs(m), investnow2013, drachel1993(f), LastSurvivor11, immobilare(m), maina55, lantessy(m), naza9ja(m), taurus21, Ikiredodo(m), babankd, 99100(m), reykhana(m), PrinceMario(m), olateeboy, Hotfella(m), Nigeriadondie, bayusbebe(m), idrisa5600, slimzyguy(m), Ashraf123(f), masterpiece86, toyinolaigbe, JustCare, austin2all, ExplicitConnect(m), Chukabiz1961(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), ezebunafo(m), shammah1(m), Princedapace(m), hero2000, aparata, spycamera, hotswagg12, fakoo1, brandmix, tafiya, dking123, MrigweC(m), oxygen247(m), Onabanj(m), LOVEPEOPLE, jasontrigga(m), gozzy121(m), bellocity, dyangprof(m), Divinerace(m) and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4