A member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office on health grounds.





Mr. Jibrin, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said the president’s ill health has affected governance in the country badly.





“PMB should opt for or encourage to accept a negotiated exit. The country can not afford a sort of part time president at this time,” Mr. Jibrin tweetedFridayevening.





“The president I see on camera needs full home care not office, moderately quiet life, enough rest and quality time with his family.





“Life and health belongs to God but the more I see pictures of Mr President, the more Iam convinced he needs to go and rest. He needs it!”





Mr. Jibrin is currently on suspension. He was sanctioned last year by the House of Representatives after accusing the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, his former ally, of budget fraud.





Mr. Buhari recently returned from the United Kingdom where he stayed for more than a month for medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.





Mr. Jibrin, who posted 30 tweetsFridayevening, started by saying “PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging”.





The lawmaker represents Kiru/ Bebeji Federal constituency of Kano State.

E done ready be that. this final episod of the presidency vs legislathief, na front seat sure pass. Waiter! pls mix am well. But first of all my nairabett on this nairaland is on the legislature. 3 Likes





You must disagree To disagree with Jubrin ..Click *Like ..You must disagree 7 Likes 3 Shares

Beautiful advice. Now watch out how zombies will blast Jibrin as an "enemy of State". 32 Likes 2 Shares

I have always suspected that PMB was not in charge of the government.... Going by the wife's outbursts... Something sinister seems to be ongoing in that presidential lodge.... Ordinary to nominate Magu was bungled twice... Itse Sagay has been opening his mouth recklessly without sense... Hamid Alli too knowing that the President is probably incapacitated..... They​ have distributed themselves into factions....



Certainly something is very amiss ..... Not even the acclaimed clueless GEJ was this unseen... Unheard.... And out of touch with his own government... 25 Likes 1 Share

People should say the truth for once... We all enjoyed having a vibrant Osibanjo as acting president... The old man should do the needful 2 Likes

Bubu is ailing. 9 Likes

bitter truth. who can stand it? 9 Likes

Jibrin is nothing but a iPod yoot and a wicked wailing wailer. Jibrin should resign first after all, he eat our yams



Sai Baba



Sai Change



Sai APC 6 Likes

RZArecta:

Jibrin is nothing but a iPod yoot and a wicked wailing wailer. Jibrin should resign first after all, he eat our yams



Sai Baba



Sai Change



Sai APC Buhari mun go Buhari mun go 6 Likes

Lying,conniving,thieving Bastards In High Places. Mk Thunder Sama Una Blokos For That NASS 1 Like

A PC vs APC

Even wen PDP is in disarray, we still av opposition eg dino, jibrin, saraki, shehu sani, atiku, kwankaso, timi Frank, aisha buhari, sowore, tinubu with style;



Party wey get opposition inside ; shey that one party?



APC will be dead before 2019 as FFK predicted.I see PDP winning with a grandslide come 2019. 14 Likes 1 Share

acenazt:

Lying,conniving,thieving Bastards In High Places. Mk Thunder Sama Una Blokos For That NASS Kiss the truth.....

Fayose warned.... Kiss the truth.....Fayose warned.... 7 Likes

Season 2 loading...... 1 Like

RZArecta:

Jibrin is nothing but a iPod yoot and a wicked wailing wailer. Jibrin should resign first after all, he eat our yams



Sai Baba



Sai Change



Sai APC

Lol Na real Sai Sontin! LolNa real Sai Sontin! 1 Like

The president is either too sick to perform or he has lost his political will,or maybe its a combination of the two.

Eitherway,if things continue this way,then the man needs to be shown the door by 2019.It has become as bad as PDP.

Maybe Jonathan should have been allowed to continue till 2019,at least,that way there would have been continuity. 11 Likes 1 Share

What most Nigerians don't know is that Buhari is just the figure head which some people use to perpetuate their own agenda.

They use the "oga said" tactics to get contracts for cronies, get USD at ridiculous rates from Cbn, effect political appointment of friends etc. That was why when Buhari was in London and they couldn't use the "oga said" tactics again to push their interests, they quickly bundled the man back to the country.

Examples of such men are Babagana kingibe, Babachir Lawal, Abba kyari, and that his nephew/uncle(what do u call a nephew that is older than you) who happens to be the actual president of Nigeria, Mamman Daura 15 Likes 3 Shares

Hon sir, get ur lawyers ready. you have corruption cases. EFCC and DSS must come after you. How dare you?



well... dats how bad it is in this country now. 1 Like 1 Share

Sai Baba change baba 3 Likes

I know that Buhari we know is not the Buhari that is now, since he refuse to call press conference after the rumor of his death, even when they said he came back.

They keep on showing us video with out live coverage & interview from press.



When IPOB talk they will say Ipob has come again.



I will reserve my comment until 29th may if Buhari didn't grant press conference for journalist to see him and ask him questions while be when i will talk. 4 Likes

Northerners are political tricksters , they have started a new movt to handover to Osinbanjo as elections are close so they can start a new 2 term race for a new Northenden president which will see the north in power for 12 years 2 Likes

Stupid man leave that place goat in human form name buhari 2 Likes

Buhari is so useless, he wan die for power. Ok na. 3 Likes 1 Share

Baba please I want PMB to retire from fυcking Aisha Buhari so I can take over...Baba please 1 Like

