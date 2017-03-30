₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,028 members, 3,449,856 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 11:27 PM

The Only Cure For HIV - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / The Only Cure For HIV (4526 Views)

Baariz - A Complete Cure For HIV/AIDS / Cancer Drugs A Cure For HIV – Says Researchers / Nigerians Who Returned From Niger Queue For HIV/AIDS Test (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Only Cure For HIV by Ndlistic(m): 8:42pm
HIV is one of the most dreaded diseases in the world and it is not difficult to see why this disease is so scary.

You only have to see the poignant progression that this disease follows, leading to AIDS in some cases and leaving the patient, a debilitated mass of bony flesh.

So, how comforting would it be to many who are currently battling this disease to know that there is actually a cure, and there has been one since as far back as 2008.

There is a saying that goes What you don't know doesn't kill you; but in the case of HIV, what you didn't know was actually killing you. Silently.

HIV works by attaching itself to a protein called CCR5 in the patient's cells and replication continues until the body is ravaged by the disease. There are people who have a genetic mutation that makes them lack this CCR5. No CCR5, no protein for HIV to latch on to, so such people are immune to the disease and the cure of this disease lies with these people.

About 1% of the Caucasian population have this trait, hence the immunity.

There is a man called Timothy Ray Brown who had HIV in the mid-nineties and lived with the virus for 11 years till 2006. He had been managing his HIV albeit not too successfully but managing it the same till fate dealt another blow on him in 2006; he had developed a form of cancer known as acute myeloid leukemia.

His doctors decided to give him a bone marrow transplant for the leukemia and probably thought that since they would be giving him the transplant, they might as well get him a donor from the 1% of people that are resistant to HIV, which was what they did.

After the transplant, he was cured of the leukemia AND the HIV. To date, he has been free of HIV completely and he even set up a foundation to help with the cure for HIV.

The cure for HIV, though still in research would obviously not be too far from this.

Currently, due to the limitations of science, the bone marrow transplant is not advised unless it is a life or death situation due to the risks involved in bone marrow transplant.

Science is evolving everyday and what could not be done, say, 10 years ago can now be done and even the bone marrow transplant can be carried out without the intrusive bone marrow operation. What is needed can now be obtained from the blood of the donor.

This gives hope that those living with HIV would soon heave a sigh of relief. People with HIV can talk to their doctors about this option and if it would be right for them. Even if it isn't, the eureka moment cannot be too far on the horizon.

http://mtn.laffhub.com/blog/the-only-cure-for-hiv

1 Like

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by bjhaid: 10:47pm
I thought Tb Joshua can cure HIV too

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Japhet04(m): 10:47pm
I thought the only cure was meeting a pastor to cast and bind it from your system

Nigerians are finally getting sense

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by fabuloz1(m): 10:47pm
Mehn...i didn't read this thread. I have not said anything grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by DieIpobExposed: 10:47pm
g
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by veekid(m): 10:48pm
Lemme come and b going
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by BlackAfrican: 10:48pm
I need to stick to my lovely bae like super glue o.
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by kingvectorv(m): 10:48pm
Just Negodu... this OP with him lies

Abeg Checkout:
http://www.yukhub.ga/139/how-my-husband-ráped-his-7-month-old-step-daughter-in-katsina-–-wife-opens-up
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by soberdrunk(m): 10:48pm
Every guy freaks out when he hears that a girl he has been 'getting down' with has died, the tension disappears when he finds out the cause of death wasnt 'health related'........ angry

1 Like

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by zainabxel(f): 10:48pm
The skin to skin crew would love this news

6 Likes

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by oluwaVaz(m): 10:48pm
Space for sale...

1 Like

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by tintall(m): 10:48pm
First Time on Front Page.
I dedicated this to all flesh to flesh crew that have HIV, you shall live long. God gat ya'll
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Flexherbal(m): 10:49pm
" There are people who have a genetic mutation that makes them lack this CCR5. No CCR5, no protein for HIV to latch on to, so such people are immune to the disease and the cure of this disease lies with these people."

1 Like

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Decypher: 10:49pm
ok
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by HQuadreal(m): 10:49pm
Hmmm. Clear Throat.
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by rafhell(m): 10:49pm
hmmm, bone marrow transplant. the president of a certain countryi comes to mind. lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by AreaFada2: 10:49pm
Much work going on.
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by fabuloz1(m): 10:49pm
Japhet04:
G
DieIpobExposed:
g
veekid:
Ok
BlackAfrican:
Chai
kingvectorv:
Hm
bjhaid:
.

Just look at how you guys are gifting bloggers free money. Say something meaningful grin

2 Likes

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by momodub: 10:50pm
Hmmm see research
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by b3llo(m): 10:50pm
Abstinence and self care is the best way...
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by piperson(m): 10:50pm
what if I tell you that everybody in this thread is HIV positive except me kiss
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by lollmaolol: 10:50pm
Blood of donor, how?
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by voicelez: 10:50pm
this is the cure

Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Chukabiz(m): 10:51pm
There is cure for HIV down here already. So many have been cured and i am a witness.
I repeat, There is cure for HIV.
God is wonderful.
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Taiwojolly: 10:51pm
Ndlistic:

http://mtn.laffhub.com/blog/the-only-cure-for-hiv
hm
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by tolurainbow(m): 10:51pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by fabuloz11: 10:51pm
embarassed
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by lonelydora(m): 10:52pm
Ok
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Joshak(m): 10:52pm
Hmmmmm
Ther can't be a cure .
Never!
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by xoxo001(m): 10:52pm
Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Eazylion: 10:52pm
where is the cur nah??

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pls Give Me Tips On Gaining Weight. / Interview With 21yrs Old Selftrained Nigerian Doctor With Many Miraculous Works / 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Beer

Viewing this topic: zolapower, charlesm91(m), bouquilee, gleaf, LargeBreed(m), Realist2, Anijay1212(m), jabbo(m), coolsalm, Nukualofa, yimikaa, sammylala, princessfoluke(f), Tombob, Ndisammy(m), 24hrsmarriage, namenick, kwalakwala123(f), austin4real(m), Iamtribe(m), dbar, Sunday84(m), ShobayoEmma, crowbar(m), gideontowe, AVECDEO, best4momoh(m), adecamp, Amenphx, SirChaos(m), McKc22(m), datemax, Folksyharry(m), ogaprime(m), aliunath(m), cmpunk, stupidity, uhiochris1(m), cooltola(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), Chizzysplash(m), bishop4life(m), DeltaBachelor(m), abdrazak, ipledge01, reloboy(m), martins1213, Annie2059(f), tovia(f), onlineprof89(m) and 99 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.