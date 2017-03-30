₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Only Cure For HIV by Ndlistic(m): 8:42pm
HIV is one of the most dreaded diseases in the world and it is not difficult to see why this disease is so scary.
http://mtn.laffhub.com/blog/the-only-cure-for-hiv
1 Like
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by bjhaid: 10:47pm
I thought Tb Joshua can cure HIV too
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Japhet04(m): 10:47pm
I thought the only cure was meeting a pastor to cast and bind it from your system
Nigerians are finally getting sense
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by fabuloz1(m): 10:47pm
Mehn...i didn't read this thread. I have not said anything
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by DieIpobExposed: 10:47pm
g
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by veekid(m): 10:48pm
Lemme come and b going
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by BlackAfrican: 10:48pm
I need to stick to my lovely bae like super glue o.
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by kingvectorv(m): 10:48pm
Just Negodu... this OP with him lies
Abeg Checkout:
http://www.yukhub.ga/139/how-my-husband-ráped-his-7-month-old-step-daughter-in-katsina-–-wife-opens-up
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by soberdrunk(m): 10:48pm
Every guy freaks out when he hears that a girl he has been 'getting down' with has died, the tension disappears when he finds out the cause of death wasnt 'health related'........
1 Like
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by zainabxel(f): 10:48pm
The skin to skin crew would love this news
6 Likes
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by oluwaVaz(m): 10:48pm
Space for sale...
1 Like
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by tintall(m): 10:48pm
First Time on Front Page.
I dedicated this to all flesh to flesh crew that have HIV, you shall live long. God gat ya'll
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Flexherbal(m): 10:49pm
" There are people who have a genetic mutation that makes them lack this CCR5. No CCR5, no protein for HIV to latch on to, so such people are immune to the disease and the cure of this disease lies with these people."
1 Like
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Decypher: 10:49pm
ok
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by HQuadreal(m): 10:49pm
Hmmm. Clear Throat.
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by rafhell(m): 10:49pm
hmmm, bone marrow transplant. the president of a certain countryi comes to mind.
1 Like
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by AreaFada2: 10:49pm
Much work going on.
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by fabuloz1(m): 10:49pm
Japhet04:
DieIpobExposed:
veekid:
BlackAfrican:
kingvectorv:
bjhaid:
Just look at how you guys are gifting bloggers free money. Say something meaningful
2 Likes
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by momodub: 10:50pm
Hmmm see research
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by b3llo(m): 10:50pm
Abstinence and self care is the best way...
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by piperson(m): 10:50pm
what if I tell you that everybody in this thread is HIV positive except me
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by lollmaolol: 10:50pm
Blood of donor, how?
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by voicelez: 10:50pm
this is the cure
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Chukabiz(m): 10:51pm
There is cure for HIV down here already. So many have been cured and i am a witness.
I repeat, There is cure for HIV.
God is wonderful.
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Taiwojolly: 10:51pm
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by tolurainbow(m): 10:51pm
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by fabuloz11: 10:51pm
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by lonelydora(m): 10:52pm
Ok
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Joshak(m): 10:52pm
Hmmmmm
Ther can't be a cure .
Never!
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by xoxo001(m): 10:52pm
|Re: The Only Cure For HIV by Eazylion: 10:52pm
where is the cur nah??
