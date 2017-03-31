₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Smallbaby: 11:32am
So I was arguing with a colleague yesterday about the company that first brought fingerprint Technology to Nigeria. I said it was Infinix, but she said no that it was one other brand like that. Since we tried Google and it not help matters, I decided to bring it on here, which phone company first brought Fingerprint technology in Nigeria first. Thank you.
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by tosyne2much(m): 11:34am
Though, I may be ignorant of the features of other devices but I think it's Infinix sha
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:38am
Well to my knowledge it think infinix oooo
Smallbaby:
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by BreezyCB(m): 11:38am
Dorado
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:40am
the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera!
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:41am
The Infinix X521 should arrive with an octa-core MediaTek processor which should rock along at impressive speeds of up to 2.2GHz. And RAM should be of a higher range from 2GB of RAM to 4GB of RAM.
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:41am
Fingerprint Sensor but with also a Full Metal Design which might be of a good quality. I would have preferred a kelvar back.
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Smallbaby: 11:48am
That is Infinix Hot S right?
Glory12345:
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by PROSE5: 11:54am
Samsung
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 12:01pm
No jooor i think it's infinix maybe followed by sam then but i saw infinix own first
PROSE5:
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by OmichaelO: 12:15pm
iPhone 5s has fingerprint and it was released long before HOT S
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by kingblack: 12:35pm
OmichaelO:are you sure it was not Samsung that did it first?
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by smithblink0052(f): 12:40pm
the first I saw with fingerprints technology was infinix
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by EniolaO: 12:44pm
Smallbaby:since m ignorant about other phones and aware of infinix.... il say infinix brought fingerprint technology to Nigeria
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by femiebun: 12:47pm
I think iPhone did the fingerprint ish first
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by kachi10000(m): 12:52pm
iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by OmichaelO: 12:56pm
kingblack:honestly, I'm not sure. I just wanted to correct the notion that Infinix was the first to have it
iPhone 5s has fingerprint long before hot S
EDIT: Samsung Galaxy s5 was most likely the first Samsung to have it and it was released 2014
And iPhone 5S was released last quarter of 2013.
From the popular brands, chances are it's most like IPHONE 5S. I stand to be corrected
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Ola2Ola: 1:04pm
kachi10000:Now I think m lost
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by xvbill(m): 1:06pm
Wat I can say is, I used a HTC one max 2013 and It had a fingerprint scanner though the owner didn't use the feature for screen lock. So for me it should be the one max.
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by EniolaO: 1:06pm
kachi10000:hmmmmmm Issokai.... let the debate begin
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Ola2Ola: 1:15pm
Glory12345:whatever to which has it first..I'm fulfilled as far as infinix goh the feature
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by nynyola123: 1:47pm
I saw it first on hot 4
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by davthom(m): 1:49pm
Smallbaby:probably HTC can't remember the name though,it was at its back and not very good.next though to bring a proper one was apple
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by nynyola123: 1:50pm
Glory12345:Pls, what's kelvar back?
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by napoleon77(m): 1:54pm
Toshiba?
iPhone 5s had it in 2013
Samsung S5 in 2014
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by lilmisspenney: 1:55pm
Glory12345:X521 is what type again?
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 1:59pm
Type how?
lilmisspenney:
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 1:59pm
Like a type of back
nynyola123:
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 2:00pm
Good
Ola2Ola:
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by lilmisspenney: 2:09pm
napoleon77:how authentic is this?
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by lilmisspenney: 2:10pm
Glory12345:is it hot 4 or hot s or what??
|Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by nynyola123: 2:14pm
Glory12345:Obviously but how does it look or feel like?
