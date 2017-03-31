₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,560 members, 3,451,372 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 06:04 PM

Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? (7069 Views)

Wonders Of Fingerprint Technology / How You Can Unlock Your Laptop Using The Fingerprint Sensor On Your Smartphone. / Innjoo 2 Specifications: The Innjoo With Fingerprint Technology (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Smallbaby: 11:32am
So I was arguing with a colleague yesterday about the company that first brought fingerprint Technology to Nigeria. I said it was Infinix, but she said no that it was one other brand like that. Since we tried Google and it not help matters, I decided to bring it on here, which phone company first brought Fingerprint technology in Nigeria first. Thank you.

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by tosyne2much(m): 11:34am
Though, I may be ignorant of the features of other devices but I think it's Infinix sha

4 Likes

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:38am
Well to my knowledge it think infinix oooo
Smallbaby:

So I was arguing with a colleague yesterday about the company that first brought fingerprint Technology to Nigeria. I said it was Infinix, but she said no that it was one other brand like that. Since we tried Google and it not help matters, I decided to bring it on here, which phone company first brought Fingerprint technology in Nigeria first. Thank you.

1 Like

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by BreezyCB(m): 11:38am
Dorado grin grin grin
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:40am
the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera!

2 Likes

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:41am
The Infinix X521 should arrive with an octa-core MediaTek processor which should rock along at impressive speeds of up to 2.2GHz. And RAM should be of a higher range from 2GB of RAM to 4GB of RAM.
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 11:41am
Fingerprint Sensor but with also a Full Metal Design which might be of a good quality. I would have preferred a kelvar back.

1 Share

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Smallbaby: 11:48am
That is Infinix Hot S right?
Glory12345:
the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera!

1 Like

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by PROSE5: 11:54am
Samsung

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 12:01pm
No jooor i think it's infinix maybe followed by sam then but i saw infinix own first
PROSE5:
Samsung
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by OmichaelO: 12:15pm

iPhone 5s has fingerprint and it was released long before HOT S


46 Likes 1 Share

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by kingblack: 12:35pm
OmichaelO:
iPhone 5s has fingerprint and it was released long before HOT S
are you sure it was not Samsung that did it first?
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by smithblink0052(f): 12:40pm
the first I saw with fingerprints technology was infinix
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by EniolaO: 12:44pm
Smallbaby:

So I was arguing with a colleague yesterday about the company that first brought fingerprint Technology to Nigeria. I said it was Infinix, but she said no that it was one other brand like that. Since we tried Google and it not help matters, I decided to bring it on here, which phone company first brought Fingerprint technology in Nigeria first. Thank you.
since m ignorant about other phones and aware of infinix.... il say infinix brought fingerprint technology to Nigeria
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by femiebun: 12:47pm
I think iPhone did the fingerprint ish first undecided

2 Likes

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by kachi10000(m): 12:52pm
iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by OmichaelO: 12:56pm
kingblack:
are you sure it was not Samsung that did it first?
honestly, I'm not sure. I just wanted to correct the notion that Infinix was the first to have it
iPhone 5s has fingerprint long before hot S


EDIT: Samsung Galaxy s5 was most likely the first Samsung to have it and it was released 2014

And iPhone 5S was released last quarter of 2013.


From the popular brands, chances are it's most like IPHONE 5S. I stand to be corrected

4 Likes

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Ola2Ola: 1:04pm
kachi10000:
iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix
Now I think m lost
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by xvbill(m): 1:06pm
Wat I can say is, I used a HTC one max 2013 and It had a fingerprint scanner though the owner didn't use the feature for screen lock. So for me it should be the one max.

7 Likes

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by EniolaO: 1:06pm
kachi10000:
iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix
hmmmmmm Issokai.... let the debate begin
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Ola2Ola: 1:15pm
Glory12345:
Fingerprint Sensor but with also a Full Metal Design which might be of a good quality. I would have preferred a kelvar back.
whatever to which has it first..I'm fulfilled as far as infinix goh the feature
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by nynyola123: 1:47pm
I saw it first on hot 4
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by davthom(m): 1:49pm
Smallbaby:

So I was arguing with a colleague yesterday about the company that first brought fingerprint Technology to Nigeria. I said it was Infinix, but she said no that it was one other brand like that. Since we tried Google and it not help matters, I decided to bring it on here, which phone company first brought Fingerprint technology in Nigeria first. Thank you.
probably HTC can't remember the name though,it was at its back and not very good.next though to bring a proper one was apple

1 Like

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by nynyola123: 1:50pm
Glory12345:
Fingerprint Sensor but with also a Full Metal Design which might be of a good quality. I would have preferred a kelvar back.
Pls, what's kelvar back?
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by napoleon77(m): 1:54pm
Toshiba?

iPhone 5s had it in 2013
Samsung S5 in 2014

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by lilmisspenney: 1:55pm
Glory12345:
the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera!
X521 is what type again?
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 1:59pm
Type how?
lilmisspenney:

X521 is what type again?
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 1:59pm
Like a type of back
nynyola123:

Pls, what's kelvar back?
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by Glory12345(f): 2:00pm
Good
Ola2Ola:

whatever to which has it first..I'm fulfilled as far as infinix goh the feature
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by lilmisspenney: 2:09pm
napoleon77:
Toshiba?
iPhone 5s had it in 2013 Samsung S5 in 2014
how authentic is this?
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by lilmisspenney: 2:10pm
Glory12345:
Type how?
is it hot 4 or hot s or what??
Re: Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? by nynyola123: 2:14pm
Glory12345:
Like a type of back
Obviously but how does it look or feel like?

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Any Problem With Your Phone? ASK Any Questions Here / Etisalat Bis On Android Phone And Pc Now Working Perfectly!! / Telecoms Operators Seek Four Week Grace Before Deactivating Defective Sims

Viewing this topic: plat0, erekking(m), joyjonathan, OVI75(m), jedisco(m), absky5(m), Bobbybabs(m), veekid(m), Emmyk(m), IgweBUIKE1(m), ImaMmakara(f), osayuwamwen(m), bizgai(m), yungryce(m), d33types, ithink7, Obalegend, cloudview(m), Gabrielino9, Finn081(f), 2shur, Brainrex(m), chyckxx(m), ttshems(m), courage1(m), gabe15(m), elkarim05(m), damoneyman007, achp(m), Unazzi, Richard2007(m), blessyndbest(m), omolorlarh(f), yinparc, DRESSRITE, acorntree(m), Freemancharles9(m), geodemainguy(m), Jamesmatic(m), omowolewa, mcvelli(m), Zeemarch(m), johnero353(m), GMan650(m), marvel07(m), Akandehmd(m) and 59 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.