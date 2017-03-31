Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Phone Company First Brought The Fingerprint Technology To Nigeria? (7069 Views)

So I was arguing with a colleague yesterday about the company that first brought fingerprint Technology to Nigeria. I said it was Infinix, but she said no that it was one other brand like that. Since we tried Google and it not help matters, I decided to bring it on here, which phone company first brought Fingerprint technology in Nigeria first. Thank you.

Though, I may be ignorant of the features of other devices but I think it's Infinix sha 4 Likes

Smallbaby:



Well to my knowledge it think infinix oooo

Dorado

the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera! 2 Likes

The Infinix X521 should arrive with an octa-core MediaTek processor which should rock along at impressive speeds of up to 2.2GHz. And RAM should be of a higher range from 2GB of RAM to 4GB of RAM.

Fingerprint Sensor but with also a Full Metal Design which might be of a good quality. I would have preferred a kelvar back. 1 Share

Glory12345:

the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera! That is Infinix Hot S right? 1 Like

Samsung 12 Likes 1 Share

PROSE5:

Samsung No jooor i think it's infinix maybe followed by sam then but i saw infinix own first



iPhone 5s has fingerprint and it was released long before HOT S





46 Likes 1 Share

OmichaelO:

iPhone 5s has fingerprint and it was released long before HOT S are you sure it was not Samsung that did it first? are you sure it was not Samsung that did it first?

the first I saw with fingerprints technology was infinix

Smallbaby:



since m ignorant about other phones and aware of infinix.... il say infinix brought fingerprint technology to Nigeria

I think iPhone did the fingerprint ish first 2 Likes

iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix 21 Likes 1 Share

kingblack:

are you sure it was not Samsung that did it first? honestly, I'm not sure. I just wanted to correct the notion that Infinix was the first to have it

iPhone 5s has fingerprint long before hot S





EDIT: Samsung Galaxy s5 was most likely the first Samsung to have it and it was released 2014



And iPhone 5S was released last quarter of 2013.





honestly, I'm not sure. I just wanted to correct the notion that Infinix was the first to have it

iPhone 5s has fingerprint long before hot S

EDIT: Samsung Galaxy s5 was most likely the first Samsung to have it and it was released 2014

And iPhone 5S was released last quarter of 2013.

From the popular brands, chances are it's most like IPHONE 5S. I stand to be corrected

kachi10000:

iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix

Now I think m lost

Wat I can say is, I used a HTC one max 2013 and It had a fingerprint scanner though the owner didn't use the feature for screen lock. So for me it should be the one max. 7 Likes

kachi10000:

iPhone strtd the finger print ish with there iPhone 5s... followed by Samsung... I think tecno phantom 5 came out before hot s nd it had de finger print too soooo it's not infinix

hmmmmmm Issokai.... let the debate begin

Glory12345:

whatever to which has it first..I'm fulfilled as far as infinix goh the feature

I saw it first on hot 4

Smallbaby:



probably HTC can't remember the name though,it was at its back and not very good.next though to bring a proper one was apple

Glory12345:

Pls, what's kelvar back?

Toshiba?



iPhone 5s had it in 2013

Samsung S5 in 2014 11 Likes 1 Share

Glory12345:

the Infinix X521 is with the Fingerprint Sensor & 13MP Powerful Camera! X521 is what type again? X521 is what type again?

lilmisspenney:



X521 is what type again? Type how?

nynyola123:



Pls, what's kelvar back? Like a type of back

Ola2Ola:



whatever to which has it first..I'm fulfilled as far as infinix goh the feature Good

napoleon77:

Toshiba?

how authentic is this?

Glory12345:

is it hot 4 or hot s or what??