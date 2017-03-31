Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Why You Should Choose Kano Instead Of Abuja & Akwa Ibom During NYSC Registation (6719 Views)

This might sound as a shock against the popular belief people have. Well, I will be passing out on Friday, 7th April, 2017. Having been in NYSC scheme for a year, I think I am in the best position to make my analysis. Well, so many persons believe that Abuja and Akwa Ibom state will be their first and second choice for NYSC, but the truth is that, Kano state is actually better than the duo state. Here are my humble submission.



State Allowance

Unlike what it used to be before, Akwa Ibom is no longer paying the N10,000 monthly allowance to corps members, same as Abuja, and hence there is no need going to these states. While N5,000 in Kano is equivalent to N20,000 in Abuja and Akwa Ibom, i wonder why anyone will not go for Kano. Kano state has started paying corps member, they started with this Batch A who are about to pass out. Hence, since N5000 in Kano is equivalent to N20,000 in Abuja and Akwa Ibom, choosing the two state is to live a life of no savings during the service year.



Place of Primary Assignment

If you are looking for a good place to be during your service year, then Kano state should be your first choice. With lots of industries using NYSC labour, Kano state has proven to absorb more corps members than most other states. As a commercial city, Kano has become a home to numerous corps members who have gotten a work or gotten themselves in different business while serving their country.



Cheap Food

Let's just say that, a sachet of water is still sold for N5 in Kano, a cup of beans sold for N40 in Kano, these prices is what you will never get in Abuja or Akwa Ibom. My colleagues serving in both states have been crying, that though some PPA's pays N10k, it becomes useless as the purchasing power of money is low in the two states. I still buy my tomatoes for N40, pepper N10, and Onions N10, these items will be in good quantity except if you are serving in Sabon gari where Igbo's and Yoruba's dominate for business purposes. Things are relatively cheap over here and there is no way your N19800, won't remain at the end of the month.



Security

For one year that I have been in Kano, I can tell you that we have enjoyed a peaceful atmosphere and everything has been going well. The NYSC officials has been great in the affairs of corps members. You are highly respected by the people for being a corps member and they regard and respect your security. Just go with your I.D card and you are always safe anywhere.



Development

So many persons who have not being to kano think that the city is not developed simply because it is located in the north. The reverse is the case. The truth is that, Kano is more developed than Akwa Ibom ( I have been to this state severally), Enugu, and other states. The infrastructural development in Kano beats that of kaduna, so feel free, you are coming to the biggest city in the North.



Light

Well, let me say that Kano State enjoy constant light. And it is even better when serving in the village. Some corps members do not pay for light, while others pay as low as N100. Unlike what is obtainable in Abuja and Akwa Ibom. My colleague in Akwa Ibom and Abuja always complain about light, though it may depend on which part of the state they are. But even if you stay in Kano village, just be assured that you will always have light.



From the above reasons, I urge 2017 batch A prospective corps members to avoid making mistakes their colleagues make by choosing Akwa Ibom or Abuja and end up crying on the long run. N19800 is too little to depend on, or even paying higher amount for nothing. You are choosing Abuja, can you afford the transportation? Abuja is not for N19800 corpers. You are choosing Akwa Ibom, can you feed yourself for a month with N19800 and still have a savings?.

If you finally make it to kano, and you are posted to the city, send me an email, I will link you up to a good PPA, especially those that would be posted to Gwale Local Government. Thanks and have a nice service year.



I am in kano he is saying the truth. 29 Likes

am a corper in akwa ibom.u must not depend on ur alawee, I make not less than 10k every month apart from my state alawee.be friendly and organize some private lessons esp now there is holiday 9 Likes 2 Shares

I hear

The same with Nasarawa state, pay N5k. 2 Likes

I can agree with most of the issues raised by OP except the issue of light . I actually served in kano, I left in 2014 and I know light is epileptic. It was even worse in the viilage were I served (albasu LGA) . 4 Likes

I love these scintillating facts abt Kano state. 3 Likes

The problem with kano is the religious and ethnic conditions.



Not everyone can stand all the rules in the Islamic state.

Sharia law is practiced there, that's the most scary aspect. 12 Likes

I cut my hair for 100 naira.



You can't even finish tomatoes and pepper of 100 naira in my ppa.



My ppa gives me food items like rice, beans, palm and groundnut oil, maggi, lipton, corn(for Tuwo) etc.



There's power supply but if PHCN misbehaves, we charge our phone for 20 naira but I charge at the saloon were I normally cut my hair.



Free accommodation with water(both tap and borehole water). The list goes on and on, what more can I be looking for. This place is LG, life is good. 14 Likes 1 Share

destinysaid:

The problem with kano is the religious and ethnic conditions.



Not everyone can stand all the rules in the Islamic state.

Sharia law is practiced there, that's the most scary aspect.





What is scary about abstaining from immoral acts like fornication, adultery, indecent dressing, alcohol consumption, blasphemy etc.



If your beliefs are that of the christain religion , I see no concrete reasons why you should be afraid.



Immoral acts as mentioned above are strongly opposed by the christain bible. Its only if you want us to be hipocritic. What is scary about abstaining from immoral acts like fornication, adultery, indecent dressing, alcohol consumption, blasphemy etc.If your beliefs are that of the christain religion , I see no concrete reasons why you should be afraid.Immoral acts as mentioned above are strongly opposed by the christain bible. Its only if you want us to be hipocritic. 18 Likes

fecosequence:

am a corper in akwa ibom.u must not depend on ur alawee, I make not less than 10k every month apart from my state alawee.be friendly and organize some private lessons esp now there is holiday Trust me, home lessons is needed most in Kano than in Akwa Ibom. The cost of things over there is another thing. plus no light Trust me, home lessons is needed most in Kano than in Akwa Ibom. The cost of things over there is another thing. plus no light

wizzyrich:

I cut my hair for 100 naira.



You can't even finish tomatoes and pepper of 100 naira in my ppa.



My ppa gives me food items like rice, beans, palm and groundnut oil, maggi, lipton, corn(for Tuwo) etc.



There's power supply but if PHCN misbehaves, we charge our phone for 20 naira but I charge at the saloon were I normally cut my hair.



Free accommodation with water(both tap and borehole water). The list goes on and on, what more can I be looking for. This place is LG, life is good. You nearly said it all. Still cut my hair N100, the same price I met it when I came. And these are stand barbing Saloon. Boreholes are everywhere. Kano is just the best for this recession. I thank God who didn't give me Akwa Ibom and Abuja that I was hoping for. My colleagues over there have been complaining. My classmate can't save money for calls. I always call him "poor Abuja Corper " You nearly said it all. Still cut my hair N100, the same price I met it when I came. And these are stand barbing Saloon. Boreholes are everywhere. Kano is just the best for this recession. I thank God who didn't give me Akwa Ibom and Abuja that I was hoping for. My colleagues over there have been complaining. My classmate can't save money for calls. I always call him "poor Abuja Corper " 2 Likes

Fundamentalist:

I can agree with most of the issues raised by OP except the issue of light . I actually served in kano, I left in 2014 and I know light is epileptic. It was even worse in the viilage were I served (albasu LGA) . 2014 is three years ago. Bros, Kano is better now.

seun, Lalasticlala, what are you waiting for. I just killed a snake in Kano state 2014 is three years ago. Bros, Kano is better now.seun, Lalasticlala, what are you waiting for. I just killed a snake in Kano state 3 Likes 2 Shares

Fundamentalist:





What is scary about abstaining from immoral acts like fornication, adultery, indecent dressing, alcohol consumption, blasphemy etc.



If your beliefs are that of the christain religion , I see no concrete reasons why you should be afraid.



Immoral acts as mentioned above are strongly opposed by the christain bible. Its only if you want us to be hipocritic. sharia law isn't just laws, its a guideline on how to live a good Muslim life, it is derived first directly from the Quran and other Islamic teachings



Now if I should be caught at night discussing with a female friend what would happen to me,

Or I refuse to acknowledge Allah as the one true God,

U forget that while ppl like u n I might not take religious issues too hard, the average almajiri will not hear me for a second before I'm sliced down or dragged to be stoned.



What if I want to preach the gospel? Or HV u forgotten the Christian woman killed in cold blood in Abj?



The idea that sharia law is scary is due to the fluid nature of it, its not some laid down rule, therefore it can be used as a cover for illicit acts.

Not only moral. Conduct is addressed in sharia law sharia law isn't just laws, its a guideline on how to live a good Muslim life, it is derived first directly from the Quran and other Islamic teachingsNow if I should be caught at night discussing with a female friend what would happen to me,Or I refuse to acknowledge Allah as the one true God,U forget that while ppl like u n I might not take religious issues too hard, the average almajiri will not hear me for a second before I'm sliced down or dragged to be stoned.What if I want to preach the gospel? Or HV u forgotten the Christian woman killed in cold blood in Abj?The idea that sharia law is scary is due to the fluid nature of it, its not some laid down rule, therefore it can be used as a cover for illicit acts.Not only moral. Conduct is addressed in sharia law 13 Likes

mrphysics:

olajidetoheeb:

nice 1 bro, kano on my mind Welcome to the commercial city of Kano. And if you get posted to the town, as it is most likely to be, contact me, and I will help you get a good PPA. But if you want to work with Kano State Polytechnic, though the pay isn't good but you will have a lot of time to do other things, then I have such access at no cost for you. Welcome to the commercial city of Kano. And if you get posted to the town, as it is most likely to be, contact me, and I will help you get a good PPA. But if you want to work with Kano State Polytechnic, though the pay isn't good but you will have a lot of time to do other things, then I have such access at no cost for you.

@op, nice one but I've not received anything since I started (A16)

Sorry.... This might not follow the discussion here. But since you guys are about Kano, I will like to know of any Eatery/Restaurant offering deliver service withing Kano metropolis. A suggestion will be appreciated. 1 Like

I want to serve in Kano 1 Like 1 Share

FavoredGuy:

@op, nice one but I've not received anything since I started (A16) Check signed, ready to be paid. N60k Check signed, ready to be paid. N60k

Nice one OP, but a Corper presently serving in Kano (16A1) told me that there is no state allawee in Kano...

Can I have your contact through this Email; Skeresky@gmail.com.

I Will like to ask you something privately. Thanks! 2 Likes

Kano all the way... Mr physics Kudos to yhu abeg... remembered a thread here in NL, where comparison was made between kaduna and Kano..yhu made facts as to believing Kano is the best compared to kaduna...would really love to hear from you... nteyohorichard@yahoo.com #prospective kano kopa... 1 Like

mrphysics:

Check signed, ready to be paid. N60k Guy how sure are you on this? Guy how sure are you on this? 1 Like

mrphysics:



Trust me, home lessons is needed most in Kano than in Akwa Ibom. The cost of things over there is another thing. plus no light yea life in the north is cheap.bn there yea life in the north is cheap.bn there

mrphysics:

Bros thanks for this useful info. Kano on my mind. i really nid where the cost of living is cheap cos the allawe is nothing to write home about. cud u suggest other states where cost of living is also cheap and viable opportunities? thanks once again Bros thanks for this useful info. Kano on my mind. i really nid where the cost of living is cheap cos the allawe is nothing to write home about. cud u suggest other states where cost of living is also cheap and viable opportunities? thanks once again

mrphysics:



Welcome to the commercial city of Kano. And if you get posted to the town, as it is most likely to be, contact me, and I will help you get a good PPA. But if you want to work with Kano State Polytechnic, though the pay isn't good but you will have a lot of time to do other things, then I have such access at no cost for you.



bros like how much is the pay at Kano State Polytechnic? bros like how much is the pay at Kano State Polytechnic?

noziz:







Bros thanks for this useful info. Kano on my mind. i really nid where the cost of living is cheap cos the allawe is nothing to write home about. cud u suggest other states where cost of living is also cheap and viable opportunities? thanks once again Welcome to the great city of Kano. Everything you need, Kano have twice of it. Welcome to the great city of Kano. Everything you need, Kano have twice of it.

noziz:







bros like how much is the pay at Kano State Polytechnic? 2k/month. Like I said, they have accommodation. FCE Kano pays 5k with no accommodation. 2k/month. Like I said, they have accommodation. FCE Kano pays 5k with no accommodation. 1 Like 1 Share

mrphysics:



2k/month. Like I said, they have accommodation. FCE Kano pays 5k with no accommodation.



Jesus! 2k? sorry what is FCE? cud u send me your email? i want us to chat privately. Jesus! 2k?sorry what is FCE? cud u send me your email? i want us to chat privately. 1 Like

Okay