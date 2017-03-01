₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by informant001: 3:02pm
According to report, fire burnt down Ganyeri IDP settlement by old Maiduguri junction in Borno state. According to Elsie Halima Ijorogu, the refugees who mourning their losses -are yet to be visited by emergency officials...
Read what was shared by Elsie;
SO SO SAD!!
My heart goes out for these "unrecognized IDPs".. Today at 12:45 fire burnt down Ganyeri IDP settlement by old maiduguri junction. As I write NEMA nor SEMA has not visited them. I heard mothers and even men are weeping they have be stripped of their dignity, no shelter, no cloths, no food.
GOD PLEASE HEAR THEIR CRY, SEND THEM HELP!!!
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/refugees-lament-as-fire-guts-idp.html
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by informant001: 3:02pm
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by informant001: 3:03pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by madridguy(m): 3:04pm
Ok
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by TippyTop(m): 3:06pm
I feel sorry for these IDPs.
Abba Kyari and Buhari would get their reward in heaven, considering the way they treated these people.
Only God know what they did with over $2.5bil budgeted for these people.
It is shameful.
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 3:07pm
D guy in d last pix is a compound idiot
well Fg will help
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by BruzMoney(m): 3:24pm
In a sane country, these people would have returned to their home with the help of Government but here we don't even know if truly Bokoharam has been TECHNICALLY defeated
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by RedTarantula: 3:25pm
Why is it taking the FG forever to permanently settle these people?
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by MrTypist: 3:28pm
Nigeria is a failed nation.
Imagine someone to be a refugee in his own country.
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by judejac(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by DollarAngel(m): 3:30pm
MAY GOD REWARD THOSE PUTTING THEM THROUGH THIS ACCORDINGLY. NIGERIA IS NOT MATURED ENOUGH TO BE A NATION
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by jaymejate(m): 3:30pm
Quote me anywhere
They started this fire purposely. Watch them, they will come to government for money for damages and all sorts only for it to be embezzled and do fake things there
Some high ranked workers there are suspects
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by ikennaf1(m): 3:30pm
.
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by DollarAngel(m): 3:31pm
SELFISH MEN AND WOMEN IN POWER, ONLY AFTER THEIR STOMACH AND POCKETS, GOD WILL WIPE YOU ALL IN NO TIME.
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by judejac(m): 3:32pm
what caused it ni
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by DropShot: 3:32pm
TippyTop:Hypocrtitical feeling.
The ineffectual buffoon who brought the calamitous situation on them through his failure to curb Book Haram doesn't deserve to be stoned?
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by jzaina(f): 3:32pm
these our northern brothers and sisters dey suffer sha
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by biggielawajo(m): 3:33pm
Jesus
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by loomer: 3:34pm
All these useless government officials wey dey chop money meant for these displaced people, na God go punish all una
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by ItsOlivia(f): 3:35pm
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by positivelord: 3:36pm
This IDP Camp is burnt..so Babawchir will site a new IDP camp and cut more grass
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by 9jawear: 3:36pm
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by jiinxed: 3:37pm
Scam.
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by TippyTop(m): 3:38pm
DropShot:
BMC
Just help me beg your oga to resettle these people.
Seems Abba Kyari is making a mint clearing non existent places just to keep these people away from home.
How long is it going to take before sending them back home?
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by joinnow: 3:38pm
Thank God no life was lost.
I wish I have access to many used family camp tents to send to them as temporary make shift accommodation before Nema and Co arrive.
God is your strength
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by alignacademy(m): 3:38pm
informant001:
Avoid being over-sensational.
There is no report on any effort made to contact the relevant emergency management agencies.
Or are they supposed to automatically know of any crisis situation anywhere in the country?
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 3:39pm
ok
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by HAH: 3:39pm
You people are lucky that you alive sef, Over 300 people were bombed by Nigerian airforce at Rann idp camp Kala Balge, till today no any compensation or help, no one is caught or punished for it
No wonder IPOBS call the nation Zoo
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by PublicAssurance: 3:42pm
Does Nigeria respect the UN Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement? Na Wa O!
The principle state that regugees and displaced persons have the right to reclaim property they lost when they left their homes or to receive compensation for it.
|Re: Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 3:47pm
DropShot:
Was it GEJ who created BH?
