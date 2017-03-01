Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fire Guts IDP Settlement In Borno State. Photos (4833 Views)

Read what was shared by Elsie;



SO SO SAD!!



My heart goes out for these "unrecognized IDPs".. Today at 12:45 fire burnt down Ganyeri IDP settlement by old maiduguri junction. As I write NEMA nor SEMA has not visited them. I heard mothers and even men are weeping they have be stripped of their dignity, no shelter, no cloths, no food.



GOD PLEASE HEAR THEIR CRY, SEND THEM HELP!!!



I feel sorry for these IDPs.

Abba Kyari and Buhari would get their reward in heaven, considering the way they treated these people.

Only God know what they did with over $2.5bil budgeted for these people.

It is shameful. 12 Likes 1 Share

D guy in d last pix is a compound idiot

well Fg will help 1 Like

TECHNICALLY defeated In a sane country, these people would have returned to their home with the help of Government but here we don't even know if truly Bokoharam has beendefeated 5 Likes

Why is it taking the FG forever to permanently settle these people? 4 Likes

Nigeria is a failed nation.



Imagine someone to be a refugee in his own country.

MAY GOD REWARD THOSE PUTTING THEM THROUGH THIS ACCORDINGLY. NIGERIA IS NOT MATURED ENOUGH TO BE A NATION

Quote me anywhere



They started this fire purposely. Watch them, they will come to government for money for damages and all sorts only for it to be embezzled and do fake things there

Some high ranked workers there are suspects 3 Likes 1 Share

SELFISH MEN AND WOMEN IN POWER, ONLY AFTER THEIR STOMACH AND POCKETS, GOD WILL WIPE YOU ALL IN NO TIME.

what caused it ni

these our northern brothers and sisters dey suffer sha

Jesus

All these useless government officials wey dey chop money meant for these displaced people, na God go punish all una





Scam.

BMC

Just help me beg your oga to resettle these people.

Seems Abba Kyari is making a mint clearing non existent places just to keep these people away from home.

How long is it going to take before sending them back home? BMCJust help me beg your oga to resettle these people.Seems Abba Kyari is making a mint clearing non existent places just to keep these people away from home.How long is it going to take before sending them back home? 5 Likes 1 Share

Thank God no life was lost.

I wish I have access to many used family camp tents to send to them as temporary make shift accommodation before Nema and Co arrive.

God is your strength

Avoid being over-sensational.



There is no report on any effort made to contact the relevant emergency management agencies.



Or are they supposed to automatically know of any crisis situation anywhere in the country? Avoid being over-sensational.There is no report on any effort made to contact the relevant emergency management agencies.Or are they supposed to automatically know of any crisis situation anywhere in the country?

You people are lucky that you alive sef, Over 300 people were bombed by Nigerian airforce at Rann idp camp Kala Balge, till today no any compensation or help, no one is caught or punished for it



No wonder IPOBS call the nation Zoo 1 Like

Does Nigeria respect the UN Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement? Na Wa O!



The principle state that regugees and displaced persons have the right to reclaim property they lost when they left their homes or to receive compensation for it.