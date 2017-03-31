Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims (13787 Views)

https://twitter.com/Janny_sparkzz/status/847757121735282688 Earlier today a post was created about alady complaining about a custom boss sleeping with her and her friends. He was also accused of having HIV and Dumping her.( see here http://www.nairaland.com/3713132/facebook-user-claims-customs-boss ), The original owner of the picture has come out on twitter to debunk the issue saying she doesn't know anyone involved and has never lived in PH . We must ensure we watch how we share our pictures online.

The lady dey lie. 9 Likes 1 Share

That's serious. Who knows she might be saying the truth or she might just be waking up to the consequences of her action 3 Likes

Lalasticlala , Mynd44 , Seun , OAM4J lets take this to fp and save the face of this girl

Social media sure has disadvantages. 15 Likes

Another part of stephanie and pastor suleiman in the makinq

This is one of the reasons why we must not be quick to judge. What will those who have negatively judged and condemned the custom man and the lady do now? 2 Likes

That's why sometimes I pity girls that's share pictures anyhow on social media. Nigeria is a country where your identity and data can easily be stolen.

Please be careful of the following

1. Avoid taking pictures or passport by the road side . If you must do make sure they delete it immediately,

2. Avoid SIM registration except with authorised NCC approved agents or Network offices , all these boys that does it by the road side , will use your data for someone else. Have you ever wondered why you register you SIM and get home to discover it hadn't been done. They use your data for another SIM and sale to other peeps

3. Avoid sharing personal information on social media

4. When you are photocopying any documents , I'd cards etc make sure you stay with the person and make sure your documents are not tampered 5 Likes

*Olosho kobo kobo* 2 Likes

The language in the original post didn't sound feminine. 1 Like

this Is getting interesting

ipob yoots are plain stupid. I think they are behind this shiit 3 Likes

I kinda believe the lady. One shouldn't be that dumb na. 2 Likes

i read the first story in the morning, i knew something was off, because it looked like the girl was simply trying to bash herself 3 Likes

Ashleydolls:

She is lying. Why did she pulled down her facebook account, after facebook users started blastering her?

Moreover, why is speaking from twitters and not facebook?

Smooyis:

This is one of the reasons why we must not be quick to judge. What will those who have negatively judged and condemned the custom man and the lady do now?