|Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by HDVideos: 4:14pm
Earlier today a post was created about alady complaining about a custom boss sleeping with her and her friends. He was also accused of having HIV and Dumping her.
( see here http://www.nairaland.com/3713132/facebook-user-claims-customs-boss ), The original owner of the picture has come out on twitter to debunk the issue saying she doesn't know anyone involved and has never lived in PH . We must ensure we watch how we share our pictures online.
https://twitter.com/Janny_sparkzz/status/847757121735282688
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by HDVideos: 4:17pm
Most people enter Front page once, I enetered front page twice in just one day.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by HDVideos: 4:17pm
It keeps getting interesting
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by Dildo(m): 4:18pm
The lady dey lie.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by Ashleydolls(f): 4:24pm
That's serious. Who knows she might be saying the truth or she might just be waking up to the consequences of her action
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by HDVideos: 4:27pm
Lalasticlala , Mynd44 , Seun , OAM4J lets take this to fp and save the face of this girl
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by otokx(m): 4:32pm
Social media sure has disadvantages.
15 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by HDVideos: 4:44pm
Its serious
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by berrystunn(m): 4:52pm
Confusion..
Abuse technology....
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by Amathylee(m): 4:52pm
Another part of stephanie and pastor suleiman in the makinq
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by Smooyis(m): 4:52pm
This is one of the reasons why we must not be quick to judge. What will those who have negatively judged and condemned the custom man and the lady do now?
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by leksmedia: 4:53pm
That's why sometimes I pity girls that's share pictures anyhow on social media. Nigeria is a country where your identity and data can easily be stolen.
Please be careful of the following
1. Avoid taking pictures or passport by the road side . If you must do make sure they delete it immediately,
2. Avoid SIM registration except with authorised NCC approved agents or Network offices , all these boys that does it by the road side , will use your data for someone else. Have you ever wondered why you register you SIM and get home to discover it hadn't been done. They use your data for another SIM and sale to other peeps
3. Avoid sharing personal information on social media
4. When you are photocopying any documents , I'd cards etc make sure you stay with the person and make sure your documents are not tampered
5 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by DTOBS(m): 4:53pm
Just 9 comments so far and we are live.. .
Okay!!
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by DlawTECHY(m): 4:53pm
This is true...
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by MrTypist: 4:53pm
As usual we know the normal line.
It's like they hacked my account is now stale.
It is now my picture was stolen and used on fake account.
*Olosho kobo kobo*
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by oluwafemi113(m): 4:54pm
I
.
.
don't.
believe.
u joor.
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by sonnie10: 4:54pm
The language in the original post didn't sound feminine.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by MayflowerB(f): 4:55pm
this Is getting interesting
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by CarolineOlawale(f): 4:55pm
ipob yoots are plain stupid. I think they are behind this shiit
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by timbs001(m): 4:55pm
I kinda believe the lady. One shouldn't be that dumb na.
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by Mouthgag: 4:55pm
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:56pm
Y didn't you blunt d face ds time around,
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by negz1(m): 4:56pm
na u jor beast
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by Sanuzi(m): 4:56pm
na waohh
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by dukeprince50(m): 4:58pm
this land is noh for sale, beware of 419 and my son kabiru.
even though I'm not first to comment, ppl just stealing my space. I dedicate this to that lecturer weh chase me comot from class bcoz of girl.
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by CriticMaestro: 4:58pm
i read the first story in the morning, i knew something was off, because it looked like the girl was simply trying to bash herself
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by judejac(m): 4:58pm
this is serious
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by XJAYCEEU4K: 5:01pm
Ashleydolls:U comment to all threads.I hail oooo
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by goingape1: 5:01pm
Mizk come and explain yourself!
I knew it was you who sleep with that custom boss claiming it was a friend to friends bullshit
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by nickxtra(m): 5:01pm
She is lying. Why did she pulled down her facebook account, after facebook users started blastering her?
Moreover, why is speaking from twitters and not facebook?
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by HsLBroker(m): 5:01pm
Smooyis:
|Re: Customs Boss Use & Dump Story: My Pics Were Stolen, Used For Evil- Girl Exclaims by DollarAngel(m): 5:02pm
PH & GH
