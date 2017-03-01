₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,774,631 members, 3,451,609 topics. Date: Friday, 31 March 2017 at 08:53 PM

5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song (5791 Views)

I Am Scared, My Fiancee And Her Mum Treats Her Father Like A Houseboy / What Would You Do If Your House-Girl Did This To Your Child? (Photo) / A Young Girl, 5, Wanders From Mushin To INEC Office Yaba Says Her Father Is Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Aminat508(f): 6:44pm
A Five year old girl has expressed her heartfelt love and wishes for her father on his birthday through a handwritten letter.

The letter which was titled 'My Father' was written by the little girl and directed to her father, Barrister Ibrahim Lawal Olatoye who is a legal practitioner to congratulate him as he added another year.

In the one paragraphed letter, she enumerated how caring, loving and concerned her father is to her. She quietly wrote the letter, went straight to her father's room and handed it over to him like a treasure.

Though the letter is rough and less attractive, it conveys an immeasurable emotion and appreciation especially to one who is wonderful. Yes this is enviable but it also potrays the goodness of the father and that of the entire family which is worthy of emulation.

See the letter below..

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-what-five-year-old-girl-did-to.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Aminat508(f): 6:44pm
shocked See more photos here..

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-what-five-year-old-girl-did-to.html

1 Share

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by HQuadreal(m): 6:47pm
She try.
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by hakeem4(m): 8:22pm
I've nothing to post




I just wanted to test my network

2 Likes

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by BruzMoney(m): 8:23pm
The rate at which people are telling lies to trend on internet ehn? If dah writing na dt girl writing make i bend..

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by NLevents: 8:23pm
Such an amazing girl. You hardly find intelligent young kids like this now a days

Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!

Check my signature for more information

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by heckymaicon(m): 8:24pm
hbd barrister

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by savcy(m): 8:24pm
Brilliant girl. You'll be like your father in the nearest future..

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by hotspec(m): 8:24pm

4 Likes

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by fhelihx: 8:25pm
what can I say.. Her dad means a lot to her tho!

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by bignero: 8:25pm
grin

sweet father..i know go forget u... tongue

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Elnino4ladies: 8:26pm
The girl Na slay queen
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:26pm
Make I find one girl give belle...
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Elnino4ladies: 8:26pm
bignero:
grin
sweet father..i know go forget u... tongue

Who sang this one lol
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Ademat7(m): 8:26pm
she is in Year 3,brilliant girl that can express herself at that age
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by gqboyy(m): 8:27pm
Dis handwriting is dat of a five year old? She really try oo
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 8:27pm
BruzMoney:
The rate at which people are telling lies to trend on internet ehn? If dah writing na dt girl writing make i bend..
Just see as you wan bend for nothing. No be everybody be olodo like . . . . .
Kids these days are exceptionally intelligent

4 Likes

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by dopedan(m): 8:28pm
awww can't wait to get a baby girl I swear she will be the happiest girl in the world
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:29pm
Aminat508:


See the letter below..

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-what-five-year-old-girl-did-to.html
wonderment! a five years old can write so accurate like this and even cancel! undecided



the devil is a liar!

2 Likes

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by bignero: 8:29pm
Elnino4ladies:



Who sang this one lol

na reminice ft wacko jacko
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Ifesinachi224: 8:29pm
angry

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by LeanonGOD: 8:30pm
Am proud of you. May the Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding of God continually to be your Portion In Jesus Almighty Name.

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by integritylady: 8:30pm
brilliant kid
I like the fact that she's so appreciative....
so reasonable to know her dad is trying his best to pay her school fee and feeding her....
God bless your knowledge


please let's stop pampering our kids
correction won't kill them
train up your child in the she should go and when the child grows she won't depart from it

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:32pm
dopedan:
awww can't wait to get a baby girl I swear she will be the happiest girl in the world
pray she won't get ra.pe
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:33pm
NLevents:
Such an amazing girl. You hardly find intelligent young kids like this now a days

Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!

Check my signature for more information
so ya family ain't intelligent!

just saying thou!

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by fuckerstard: 8:34pm
goingape1:
pray she won't get ra.pe

Hehe see prayer, I foh finish
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Oxster(m): 8:34pm
Chaiiii,,,,,Both mr poster and nL why all ds lies na??is gttn unfair oh

1 Like

Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by teamv: 8:38pm
nice
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by HottestFire: 8:40pm
Proud of her for a 5year old.
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by integritylady: 8:40pm
goingape1:
pray she won't get ra.pe
what a shallow thought
Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:42pm
integritylady:
what a shallow thought
are you one of them?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Fitted Bed Rooms Ayr UK / Best Residential Cleaning Services / Facebook Was Meant To Let People In The Immediate

Viewing this topic: Infinitegrace, Homestic01(m), Tpresh(f), mbaka0433, vampire2020, ziga, Aguriasefriday1(m), century106, shayo18(f), Flooerin(m), lovelygurl(f), myking95(m), k10, Adudavidlee(m), afonuru2(m), Uchennazico, VolTOxic(m), noscarn91(m), chakaz(m), chiefololade, sincerlyyo(m), nduprincekc(m), abbacool(m), ringi82(m), arokombah(m), DOABABA1, virtuousMe(f), mynuel(m), Sheuns(m), ATK4Joy(f), Dynast(m), Kelly4rmwest, kayalla(f), masciv, osatuyi1, parismarc, lewalee(f), WhiteKettle(f), obyrich(m), Xtaceeey, Porshking, Miss3za(f), Yabiola26(m), ATM5050, Abdulkatcha(m), hajjisemiu, K1sure, ichado(m), opavictor(m), akomolafe226(m), wedeonline(m), grtfem, agogoeyo3, B3sty, doctimonyeka(m), obafemee80(m), johnnexy77(m), Robinhood477, clinton21, greeatest, anitank(f), DMeanMan(m), Thiannah(f), polymath9ja(m), saint2ace(m), shegzxxy(m), jieta, ibndawud96, Gten(m), zinachidi(m), MChaze25(m), vicholas(m), BruzMoney(m), mania92(m), Kekekenny(m), sweetrie(f), haibe(m), yusufobinna1(m), Tolulopefinest(m), stellx(f), hafeeztajudeen(m), oolooree49(m), Smartuche, yemmybx(m), yinkson(m), Enigmaholysiner(m), JoeyUbah, alysaloverboy, machuks45(m), drishti(f), Beautifulemi(f), shakor400, igho003, Holashikemi(f), biddieluvzyaho(f), lovito(f), 1stGenius(m), rolk, alausaone(m), ibkgab001, yeeshanana(f), duduade(m), Aminat508(f), kekeoj15, benbenards(m), Cynthyworld(f), AyamConfidence(m), zolapower, okefunsho41(m), solar9190(m), goingape1, bacco2000(m), e90 and 162 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.