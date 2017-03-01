₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Aminat508(f): 6:44pm
A Five year old girl has expressed her heartfelt love and wishes for her father on his birthday through a handwritten letter.
See the letter below..
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-what-five-year-old-girl-did-to.html
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Aminat508(f): 6:44pm
See more photos here..
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-what-five-year-old-girl-did-to.html
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by HQuadreal(m): 6:47pm
She try.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by hakeem4(m): 8:22pm
I've nothing to post
I just wanted to test my network
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by BruzMoney(m): 8:23pm
The rate at which people are telling lies to trend on internet ehn? If dah writing na dt girl writing make i bend..
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by NLevents: 8:23pm
Such an amazing girl. You hardly find intelligent young kids like this now a days
Coming to town next month. Nairaland pool party. This is going to be fun. Trust me!
Check my signature for more information
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by heckymaicon(m): 8:24pm
hbd barrister
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by savcy(m): 8:24pm
Brilliant girl. You'll be like your father in the nearest future..
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by hotspec(m): 8:24pm
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by fhelihx: 8:25pm
what can I say.. Her dad means a lot to her tho!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by bignero: 8:25pm
sweet father..i know go forget u...
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Elnino4ladies: 8:26pm
The girl Na slay queen
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:26pm
Make I find one girl give belle...
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Elnino4ladies: 8:26pm
bignero:
Who sang this one lol
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Ademat7(m): 8:26pm
she is in Year 3,brilliant girl that can express herself at that age
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by gqboyy(m): 8:27pm
Dis handwriting is dat of a five year old? She really try oo
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 8:27pm
BruzMoney:Just see as you wan bend for nothing. No be everybody be olodo like . . . . .
Kids these days are exceptionally intelligent
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by dopedan(m): 8:28pm
awww can't wait to get a baby girl I swear she will be the happiest girl in the world
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:29pm
Aminat508:wonderment! a five years old can write so accurate like this and even cancel!
the devil is a liar!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by bignero: 8:29pm
Elnino4ladies:
na reminice ft wacko jacko
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Ifesinachi224: 8:29pm
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by LeanonGOD: 8:30pm
Am proud of you. May the Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding of God continually to be your Portion In Jesus Almighty Name.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by integritylady: 8:30pm
brilliant kid
I like the fact that she's so appreciative....
so reasonable to know her dad is trying his best to pay her school fee and feeding her....
God bless your knowledge
please let's stop pampering our kids
correction won't kill them
train up your child in the she should go and when the child grows she won't depart from it
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:32pm
dopedan:pray she won't get ra.pe
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:33pm
NLevents:so ya family ain't intelligent!
just saying thou!
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by fuckerstard: 8:34pm
goingape1:
Hehe see prayer, I foh finish
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by Oxster(m): 8:34pm
Chaiiii,,,,,Both mr poster and nL why all ds lies na??is gttn unfair oh
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by teamv: 8:38pm
nice
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by HottestFire: 8:40pm
Proud of her for a 5year old.
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by integritylady: 8:40pm
goingape1:what a shallow thought
|Re: 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song by goingape1: 8:42pm
integritylady:are you one of them?
