A Five year old girl has expressed her heartfelt love and wishes for her father on his birthday through a handwritten letter.



The letter which was titled 'My Father' was written by the little girl and directed to her father, Barrister Ibrahim Lawal Olatoye who is a legal practitioner to congratulate him as he added another year.



In the one paragraphed letter, she enumerated how caring, loving and concerned her father is to her. She quietly wrote the letter, went straight to her father's room and handed it over to him like a treasure.



Though the letter is rough and less attractive, it conveys an immeasurable emotion and appreciation especially to one who is wonderful. Yes this is enviable but it also potrays the goodness of the father and that of the entire family which is worthy of emulation.

See the letter below..



She try.

The rate at which people are telling lies to trend on internet ehn? If dah writing na dt girl writing make i bend.. 11 Likes 1 Share

Such an amazing girl. You hardly find intelligent young kids like this now a days



hbd barrister 1 Like

Brilliant girl. You'll be like your father in the nearest future.. 1 Like

4 Likes

what can I say.. Her dad means a lot to her tho! 1 Like





sweet father..i know go forget u... sweet father..i know go forget u... 1 Like

The girl Na slay queen

Make I find one girl give belle...

she is in Year 3,brilliant girl that can express herself at that age

Dis handwriting is dat of a five year old? She really try oo

awww can't wait to get a baby girl I swear she will be the happiest girl in the world

Am proud of you. May the Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding of God continually to be your Portion In Jesus Almighty Name. 1 Like

brilliant kid

I like the fact that she's so appreciative....

so reasonable to know her dad is trying his best to pay her school fee and feeding her....

God bless your knowledge





please let's stop pampering our kids

correction won't kill them

train up your child in the she should go and when the child grows she won't depart from it 1 Like

Chaiiii,,,,,Both mr poster and nL why all ds lies na??is gttn unfair oh 1 Like

nice

Proud of her for a 5year old.

