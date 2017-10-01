₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,212 members, 3,830,564 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers (15986 Views)
Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Others Attend The 57th Independence Anniversary Thanksgiving / 57th Independence Day Celebration In Anambra State (Photos) / Femi Adesina: My Salary Was Cut By One-third, I Go Hungry Too (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by 247frolic(m): 3:28pm
A twitter user have claimed that the issues of Nigeria, having square pegs in round holes, was on display during the 57th Anniversary of the country's Independence celebrations.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-nigerian-man-quarries-quality-of.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Tolexander: 3:39pm
See how the cake curve like a rabbit's prick!
The curve does not speak well of the cake.It should be upright and straight.
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by tbagjames(m): 3:43pm
The 5 is without a corresponding 7
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by tbagjames(m): 3:43pm
At least the cake is standing independently
15 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by narutop: 3:59pm
Aboki
3 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Lanretoye(m): 4:08pm
the cake self tire for Nigeria.
79 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by 9jvirgin(m): 5:01pm
It shows you cannot satisfy humans, Buhari has always been modest and will forever remain modest. If the cake is made of gold and diamonds; the same people will complain of too much money spent on a cake and cry corruption.
Carry on sir. What an innocent man Buhari is.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by 9jvirgin(m): 5:01pm
Tolexander:
Really now? Are you okay?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Jacksparr0w127: 5:02pm
Lol, Jubril no even sabi cut cake well
They dont have cakes in that Sudan place?
27 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by phreakabit(m): 5:02pm
The cake is an embodiment of Nigeria.
What a mess!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by naijaisGOOD: 5:03pm
ok
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by GoldenBoi111: 5:03pm
They don embezzle money for cake again. They might have budgeted close to 2million for that cake. Jah help us in Naija!!
14 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by hanassholesolo: 5:03pm
They probably budgeted NGN10 million for that cake. And it still came out looking awful.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by afm4ever(m): 5:03pm
the cake get k leg
4 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by designer01(m): 5:03pm
Everything about @57 is questionable
5 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by SojiCash(m): 5:03pm
mtchew and big money will be rolled out for this
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by pachukwu16: 5:03pm
Suffering cake.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Realdeals(m): 5:03pm
Hummn, how do you expect a cake that was baked on the warfront to look like?
1 Like
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:03pm
What the !!!!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by fabulousfortune(m): 5:03pm
I sure say na one aboki babe d cake
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Pidginwhisper: 5:03pm
Nigerians una get problem Sha! If dem no cut cake una go complain....now dem cut cake una still dey complain say cake get curve
1 Like
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by SalamRushdie: 5:04pm
What can the Buhari govt get right ? Even common cake they can't get it baked right and we expect them to repair Nigeria..We are on a long thing Jare till we vote this destructive and wicked character out
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Olukat(m): 5:04pm
Quality is one thing you can't associate with this Govt.
So move on, cake cut and eaten
But the aboki wey bake this cake sha
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by OtemSapien: 5:04pm
What! Did I just see Hi(gh)geria?
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by engrobidigbo: 5:04pm
The Cake was made in sambisa forest
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by gbogboade(f): 5:04pm
The cake means divided we fall
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by pocohantas(f): 5:04pm
It shows the state of the country...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by yashau(m): 5:05pm
na wa oooo! you guys can question anything smh
|Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by EponOjuku: 5:05pm
9jvirgin:
Pls, mediocrity is not the opposite of corruption. We expect the best from Buhari and his administration that's why we still believe in him.
Next year, we don't want a horrible pudding such as this.
16 Likes
APC Wants PDP Dead – Fayose / Prince Alade Oyediran, Ogbomoso Oil Magnate, Murdered / UK To Repatriate 267 Nigerian Prisoners
Viewing this topic: 35000tons, adeblow(m), samnuel(m), equity2602, FamousRemdee, Lordsdamxel, missionmex(m), jojomario(m), Nelsizzy(m), dokunbam(m), queenDD(f), bigfish3k, hillarioux, Vikdarkz, egopersonified(f), Iblad0994(m), bbjummy, Konkoja, dwanltd, AYANFEGOLD, Omoedeki(m), aalangel(f), Sam0805849612, Cassie74, Cleem(m), emm4nuel, joe4christ2008(m), gibzzhd, semac00(m), oluwoleife, obiageIi(f), Youngkingz, Inplaytipster, Nobodys(f), phdmjjm(m), Blackchampion, soluction, LordKO(m), uist, nafblondi(m), haxan919(m), Tinny23(m), skimeh(m), glosplendid(f), kvng101(m), oleary(m), jerome263(m), Nogodye(m), shawwal1(m), glamk(f), Pilot4Airbus(m), Lexcom20(m), jumaian, pellummy(m), Hash86(m), koboko69, Elank(m), Jokerman(m), tonero230(m), Zinny370(f), Steve4545, mithras(m), ceononi, siralexis(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14