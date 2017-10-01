₦airaland Forum

Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by 247frolic(m): 3:28pm
A twitter user have claimed that the issues of Nigeria, having square pegs in round holes, was on display during the 57th Anniversary of the country's Independence celebrations.



Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Tolexander: 3:39pm
See how the cake curve like a rabbit's prick!

The curve does not speak well of the cake.It should be upright and straight.

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by tbagjames(m): 3:43pm
The 5 is without a corresponding 7

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by tbagjames(m): 3:43pm
At least the cake is standing independently

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by narutop: 3:59pm
Aboki grin

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Lanretoye(m): 4:08pm
the cake self tire for Nigeria.

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by 9jvirgin(m): 5:01pm
It shows you cannot satisfy humans, Buhari has always been modest and will forever remain modest. If the cake is made of gold and diamonds; the same people will complain of too much money spent on a cake and cry corruption.

Carry on sir. What an innocent man Buhari is.

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by 9jvirgin(m): 5:01pm
Tolexander:
See how the cake curve like a rabbit's prick!

The curve does not speak well of the cake.It should be upright and straight.

Really now? Are you okay?

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Jacksparr0w127: 5:02pm
Lol, Jubril no even sabi cut cake well

They dont have cakes in that Sudan place?

27 Likes

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by phreakabit(m): 5:02pm
The cake is an embodiment of Nigeria.
What a mess!

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by naijaisGOOD: 5:03pm
ok
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by GoldenBoi111: 5:03pm
They don embezzle money for cake again. They might have budgeted close to 2million for that cake. Jah help us in Naija!!

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by hanassholesolo: 5:03pm
They probably budgeted NGN10 million for that cake. And it still came out looking awful.

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by afm4ever(m): 5:03pm
the cake get k leg

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by designer01(m): 5:03pm
Everything about @57 is questionable

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by SojiCash(m): 5:03pm
grin grin mtchew and big money will be rolled out for this
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by pachukwu16: 5:03pm
Suffering cake.

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Realdeals(m): 5:03pm
Hummn, how do you expect a cake that was baked on the warfront to look like?

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:03pm
What the !!!!!!

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by fabulousfortune(m): 5:03pm
I sure say na one aboki babe d cake undecided
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Pidginwhisper: 5:03pm
Nigerians una get problem Sha! If dem no cut cake una go complain....now dem cut cake una still dey complain say cake get curve angry angry undecided

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by SalamRushdie: 5:04pm
What can the Buhari govt get right ? Even common cake they can't get it baked right and we expect them to repair Nigeria..We are on a long thing Jare till we vote this destructive and wicked character out

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by Olukat(m): 5:04pm
Quality is one thing you can't associate with this Govt.
So move on, cake cut and eaten wink wink wink wink
But the aboki wey bake this cake sha grin grin grin grin

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by OtemSapien: 5:04pm
What! Did I just see Hi(gh)geria?
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by engrobidigbo: 5:04pm
The Cake was made in sambisa forest lipsrsealed
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by gbogboade(f): 5:04pm
The cake means divided we fall
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by pocohantas(f): 5:04pm
It shows the state of the country...

Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by yashau(m): 5:05pm
na wa oooo! you guys can question anything smh
Re: Man Questions The "Quality" Of The 57th Independence Cake Cut By PMB & Soldiers by EponOjuku: 5:05pm
9jvirgin:
It shows you cannot satisfy humans, Buhari has always been modest and will forever remain modest. If the cake is made of gold and diamonds; the same people will complain of too much money spent on a cake and cry corruption.

Carry on sir. What an innocent man Buhari is.

Pls, mediocrity is not the opposite of corruption. We expect the best from Buhari and his administration that's why we still believe in him.

Next year, we don't want a horrible pudding such as this.

