http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-nigerian-man-quarries-quality-of.html A twitter user have claimed that the issues of Nigeria, having square pegs in round holes, was on display during the 57th Anniversary of the country's Independence celebrations. 1 Like

See how the cake curve like a rabbit's prick!



The curve does not speak well of the cake.It should be upright and straight. 44 Likes 1 Share

The 5 is without a corresponding 7 10 Likes 1 Share

At least the cake is standing independently 15 Likes

Aboki 3 Likes

the cake self tire for Nigeria. 79 Likes 3 Shares

It shows you cannot satisfy humans, Buhari has always been modest and will forever remain modest. If the cake is made of gold and diamonds; the same people will complain of too much money spent on a cake and cry corruption.



Carry on sir. What an innocent man Buhari is. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Really now? Are you okay? Really now? Are you okay? 4 Likes

Lol, Jubril no even sabi cut cake well



They dont have cakes in that Sudan place? 27 Likes

The cake is an embodiment of Nigeria.

What a mess! 24 Likes 1 Share

They don embezzle money for cake again. They might have budgeted close to 2million for that cake. Jah help us in Naija!! 14 Likes

They probably budgeted NGN10 million for that cake. And it still came out looking awful. 7 Likes

the cake get k leg 4 Likes

Everything about @57 is questionable 5 Likes

Suffering cake. 4 Likes

Hummn, how do you expect a cake that was baked on the warfront to look like? 1 Like

I sure say na one aboki babe d cake

Nigerians una get problem Sha! If dem no cut cake una go complain....now dem cut cake una still dey complain say cake get curve 1 Like

What can the Buhari govt get right ? Even common cake they can't get it baked right and we expect them to repair Nigeria..We are on a long thing Jare till we vote this destructive and wicked character out 13 Likes 1 Share



So move on, cake cut and eaten

But the aboki wey bake this cake sha Quality is one thing you can't associate with this Govt.So move on, cake cut and eatenBut the aboki wey bake this cake sha 10 Likes 1 Share



What! Did I just see Hi(gh)geria?

The Cake was made in sambisa forest

The cake means divided we fall

It shows the state of the country... 2 Likes

na wa oooo! you guys can question anything smh