News From Ebiwali-- Daddy Freeze in continuation of his Outcry against Fake Pastors made a post earlier today that Giving your pastor January Salary in the name of first fruit is forbidden, a fraudulent act and foolishness, Well an Obviously surprised Omotola Jalade reacted to the post that she's hearing such a thing for the first time, see below!News From Ebiwali-- https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/omotola-replies-freeze-after-he-said.html

this one wan pass everybody ooo 1 Like 2 Shares

People are really making themselves available for the pastors to use for their own benefit. How will someone willingly give their salary to the pastor? Pastor who is by far richer than you are 11 Likes 2 Shares

Lol zombies give their first salary every year. 4 Likes















@dadick-freeze how a man spend his money is not your business@dadick-freeze 17 Likes

.. riding with Dis one tu FP.. 1 Like

The truth is always Bitter!!



That's all I can say 1 Like

It is tagged "first fruit" 1 Like

corporate yahoo pastors 2 Likes

when am not crazy! 2 Likes

incase you guys havnt noticed, "DADDY FREEZE" express way is currently the one way to FrontPage.



That's why the bloggers dey catch the pages young. Right from their niche!

Good one

Is God a money doubler??



Hungry Nigerians now think that blessing is always money. They don't know that waking up in the morning, being able to eat and drink, wear clothes and be free from diseases are all blessings.



2 Peter 2:1-3 - “But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing upon themselves swift destruction. And many will follow their sensuality, and because of them the way of truth will be blasphemed. And in their greed they will exploit you with false words. Their condemnation from long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep.” When pastors have brainwashed their audience that God will give them 100 times the money that they pay to the pastor, what else do you expect...Is God a money doubler??Hungry Nigerians now think that blessing is always money. They don't know that waking up in the morning, being able to eat and drink, wear clothes and be free from diseases are all blessings.- “.” 2 Likes

this sub-zero aka daddy freeze just wan dey freeze pastors earnings. Even January early hammer. Chai this sub-zero aka daddy freeze just wan dey freeze pastors earnings. Even January early hammer. Chai 10 Likes

Only gullible people can do this



People wey dey drop am no dey complain, wot the fvck on this gaddem earth kum consign me.. ..



Is it my first pawpaw or na my first agbalumo.. .





Abeg, next joor 1 Like

Reactants

Pfft... They're not giving it to the pastor buh to God... That's where daddy freeze is getting it wrong.. 2 Likes

The nigerian version of christianity is nothing but a business of selling hope to the hopeless and hopeful. U cannot attend service without hearing about tithe or offering at least 3-4 times. Smh 2 Likes

All this na talk.. we are no longer children tossed to and fro by every wind of doctrine I'll give my first fruit to God.. daddy freeze go and cry.. first fruit tradition is normal.. people even give their first salary to their parents for blessing why won't I now give it to the Oracle of God. 3 Likes 1 Share

This daddy freeze own is too much,before he was making sense now he is just trolling endlessly on people who don't seem to even consider his statements.



Considering the things I saw people give for Thanksgiving,he is just leading a failed mission. 3 Likes 1 Share

How do such people survive in January or don't they spend during Xmas??

Make pastors join hand together and give DaDdy freezy a new cause for 2018 so that he will not spoil ur bizz

Proverbs 3:9 Honor the LORD with thy substance, and with the first fruits of thine increase. 2 Likes

Its tradition at some churches.