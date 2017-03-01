₦airaland Forum

After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by PapiNigga: 8:12pm
Tied for life...

After seven years of courtship with self control, Oriyomi and Tejumade will finally be joined together in holy matrimony come next month. #yomade2017


Cc: Lalasticlala



Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by PapiNigga: 8:12pm

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by suzan404(f): 8:14pm
Beautiful couple smiley.....self control...as in no touching,no kissing ....ayam not understanding sad

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:14pm
I am not understanding.7Yrs of marriage or dating? I'm slow tonight.
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by SuperSuave(m): 8:14pm
Love in boundage grin

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:15pm
After seven years of fυcking her pυssy you finally found it worthy enough to wife abi undecided undecided undecided

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:15pm
Self control, as in no sex for seven years?


BTW, are they goats? angry
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by SuperSuave(m): 8:15pm
DaisyII:
I am not understanding.7Yrs of marriage or dating? I'm slow tonight.
coco is working grin

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by generalbush: 8:15pm
Mtcheeww... Who get time for love??

Nairaland Easter pool party on my mind.

Check my signature abeg wink

Gbedu wey dey burst brain...
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by generalbush: 8:17pm
Aderola15:
Self control, as in no sex for seven years?


BTW, are they goats? angry

SMH!!!

I didn't have sex for 10yrs. Did I die?

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by SuperSuave(m): 8:17pm
Aderola15:
Self control, as in no sex for seven years?


BTW, are they goats? angry
don't mind them jare undecided

Omo Ibadan to rewa kiss

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Bumbae1(f): 8:18pm
Whatever makes them happy ! Lovely pics

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:18pm
generalbush:


SMH!!!

I didn't have sex for 10yrs. Did I die?

Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10? sad angry

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by PapiNigga: 8:19pm
Aderola15:
Self control, as in no sex for seven years?


BTW, are they goats? angry

yeah as in no sex for 7 years... y re u surprised...?

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:20pm
SuperSuave:
don't mind them jare undecided

Omo Ibadan to rewa kiss

Kikikikiki grin cheesy grin

Ori mi wu oooo, e lagi mo.

Thanks swtz kiss

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Destined2win: 8:21pm
With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:23pm
PapiNigga:


yeah as in no sex for 7 years... y re u surprised...?

Wawuu shocked shocked shocked


That's rare and impressive. Happy married life to them in advance. kiss
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Idydarling(f): 8:23pm
iyam not understanding the first picture, are they afraid of escaping?
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Destined2win: 8:24pm
Aderola15:


Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10? sad angry
'I didn't have sex for 10 years' is different from 'I didn't have sex when I was 10 years '.

Let me be your English teacher.

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Homeboiy(m): 8:26pm
women thread
7yrs n my 3months relationship don crash 3times
hmm
tokwehi
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:26pm
SuperSuave:
coco is working grin
Will you help my 'mental incapacitation' or you'll jez show off those big teeth of yours.
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:28pm
Destined2win:
'I didn't have sex for 10 years' is different from 'I didn't have sex when I was 10 years '.

Let me be your English teacher.

Oshey English teacher!!!

Bush understands my reply...

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:28pm
Destined2win:
With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married
They af finished all the ideas right?
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by soberdrunk(m): 8:28pm
Side chics be like "Challenge accepted"!! angry

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:28pm
Destined2win:
With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married
They af finished all the ideas.Right?
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by StarBukola(f): 8:30pm
If we actually calculate the actually time spent together might not up to a year ,

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by BlackDBagba: 8:31pm
She's really pretty.

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by RB007: 8:31pm
♤after 7 years of

♤harvest
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Destined2win: 8:31pm
Aderola15:


Oshey English teacher!!!

Bush understands my reply...
Enter class you no gree

Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by generalbush: 8:33pm
Aderola15:


Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10? sad angry

Noooo cheesy

I meant from when they gave birth to me till now... I haven't gbenshed!!

Haff I died?
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by tosyne2much(m): 8:33pm
I will copy their lifestyle ooo
Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by obiorathesubtle: 8:35pm
nice

