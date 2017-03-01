Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. (8807 Views)

Tied for life...



After seven years of courtship with self control, Oriyomi and Tejumade will finally be joined together in holy matrimony come next month. #yomade2017





Cc: Lalasticlala







.....self control...as in no touching,no kissing ....ayam not understanding Beautiful couple.....self control...as in no touching,no kissing....ayam not understanding 7 Likes

I am not understanding.7Yrs of marriage or dating? I'm slow tonight.

Love in boundage 1 Like

After seven years of fυcking her pυssy you finally found it worthy enough to wife abi 4 Likes







BTW, are they goats? Self control, as in no sex for seven years?BTW, are they goats?

DaisyII:

I am not understanding.7Yrs of marriage or dating? I'm slow tonight. coco is working coco is working 3 Likes





Nairaland Easter pool party on my mind.



Check my signature abeg



Gbedu wey dey burst brain... Mtcheeww... Who get time for love??Nairaland Easter pool party on my mind.Check my signature abegGbedu wey dey burst brain...

Aderola15:

Self control, as in no sex for seven years?





BTW, are they goats?

SMH!!!



I didn't have sex for 10yrs. Did I die? SMH!!!I didn't have sex for 10yrs. Did I die? 1 Like

Aderola15:

Self control, as in no sex for seven years?





BTW, are they goats? don't mind them jare



Omo Ibadan to rewa don't mind them jareOmo Ibadan to rewa 1 Like 1 Share

Whatever makes them happy ! Lovely pics 1 Like

generalbush:





SMH!!!



I didn't have sex for 10yrs. Did I die?

Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10? Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10? 5 Likes

Aderola15:

Self control, as in no sex for seven years?





BTW, are they goats?

yeah as in no sex for 7 years... y re u surprised...? yeah as in no sex for 7 years... y re u surprised...? 1 Like

SuperSuave:

don't mind them jare



Omo Ibadan to rewa

Kikikikiki



Ori mi wu oooo, e lagi mo.



Thanks swtz KikikikikiOri mi wu oooo, e lagi mo.Thanks swtz 3 Likes

With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married

PapiNigga:





yeah as in no sex for 7 years... y re u surprised...?

Wawuu





That's rare and impressive. Happy married life to them in advance. WawuuThat's rare and impressive. Happy married life to them in advance.

iyam not understanding the first picture, are they afraid of escaping?

Aderola15:





Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10? 'I didn't have sex for 10 years' is different from 'I didn't have sex when I was 10 years '.



Let me be your English teacher. 'I didn't have sex for 10 years' is different from 'I didn't have sex when I was 10 years '.Let me be your English teacher. 3 Likes

women thread

7yrs n my 3months relationship don crash 3times

hmm

tokwehi

SuperSuave:

coco is working Will you help my 'mental incapacitation' or you'll jez show off those big teeth of yours. Will you help my 'mental incapacitation' or you'll jez show off those big teeth of yours.

Destined2win:

'I didn't have sex for 10 years' is different from 'I didn't have sex when I was 10 years '.



Let me be your English teacher.

Oshey English teacher!!!



Bush understands my reply... Oshey English teacher!!!Bush understands my reply... 4 Likes

Destined2win:

With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married They af finished all the ideas right? They af finished all the ideas right?

Side chics be like "Challenge accepted"!! 1 Like

Destined2win:

With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married They af finished all the ideas.Right? They af finished all the ideas.Right?

If we actually calculate the actually time spent together might not up to a year , 1 Like

She's really pretty. 2 Likes

♤after 7 years of



♤harvest

Aderola15:





Oshey English teacher!!!



Bush understands my reply... Enter class you no gree Enter class you no gree 1 Like

Aderola15:





Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10?

Noooo



I meant from when they gave birth to me till now... I haven't gbenshed!!



Haff I died? NooooI meant from when they gave birth to me till now... I haven't gbenshed!!Haff I died?

I will copy their lifestyle ooo