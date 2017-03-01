₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by PapiNigga: 8:12pm
Tied for life...
After seven years of courtship with self control, Oriyomi and Tejumade will finally be joined together in holy matrimony come next month. #yomade2017
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by PapiNigga: 8:12pm
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by suzan404(f): 8:14pm
Beautiful couple .....self control...as in no touching,no kissing ....ayam not understanding
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:14pm
I am not understanding.7Yrs of marriage or dating? I'm slow tonight.
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by SuperSuave(m): 8:14pm
Love in boundage
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by ILoveToFuCcK: 8:15pm
After seven years of fυcking her pυssy you finally found it worthy enough to wife abi
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:15pm
Self control, as in no sex for seven years?
BTW, are they goats?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by SuperSuave(m): 8:15pm
DaisyII:coco is working
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by generalbush: 8:15pm
Mtcheeww... Who get time for love??
Nairaland Easter pool party on my mind.
Check my signature abeg
Gbedu wey dey burst brain...
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by generalbush: 8:17pm
Aderola15:
SMH!!!
I didn't have sex for 10yrs. Did I die?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by SuperSuave(m): 8:17pm
Aderola15:don't mind them jare
Omo Ibadan to rewa
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Bumbae1(f): 8:18pm
Whatever makes them happy ! Lovely pics
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:18pm
generalbush:
Were you supposed to be gbenshing at age 10?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by PapiNigga: 8:19pm
Aderola15:
yeah as in no sex for 7 years... y re u surprised...?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:20pm
SuperSuave:
Kikikikiki
Ori mi wu oooo, e lagi mo.
Thanks swtz
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Destined2win: 8:21pm
With all this pre-wedding pics concepts, I don't even know the one I will do when I get married
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:23pm
PapiNigga:
Wawuu
That's rare and impressive. Happy married life to them in advance.
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Idydarling(f): 8:23pm
iyam not understanding the first picture, are they afraid of escaping?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Destined2win: 8:24pm
Aderola15:'I didn't have sex for 10 years' is different from 'I didn't have sex when I was 10 years '.
Let me be your English teacher.
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Homeboiy(m): 8:26pm
women thread
7yrs n my 3months relationship don crash 3times
hmm
tokwehi
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:26pm
SuperSuave:Will you help my 'mental incapacitation' or you'll jez show off those big teeth of yours.
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Aderola15(f): 8:28pm
Destined2win:
Oshey English teacher!!!
Bush understands my reply...
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:28pm
Destined2win:They af finished all the ideas right?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by soberdrunk(m): 8:28pm
Side chics be like "Challenge accepted"!!
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by DaisyII: 8:28pm
Destined2win:They af finished all the ideas.Right?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by StarBukola(f): 8:30pm
If we actually calculate the actually time spent together might not up to a year ,
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by BlackDBagba: 8:31pm
She's really pretty.
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by RB007: 8:31pm
♤after 7 years of
♤harvest
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by Destined2win: 8:31pm
Aderola15:Enter class you no gree
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by generalbush: 8:33pm
Aderola15:
Noooo
I meant from when they gave birth to me till now... I haven't gbenshed!!
Haff I died?
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by tosyne2much(m): 8:33pm
I will copy their lifestyle ooo
|Re: After Dating For 7 Years, Couple Ties Each Other To Seal Their Love In Pre.. by obiorathesubtle: 8:35pm
nice
