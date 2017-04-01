Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume (3345 Views)

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, has assured Ali Ndume, his Borno south counterpart, that Senate President Bukola Saraki will reduce his punishment if he tenders an apology.



The upper legislative chamber suspended Ndume for six months based on the recommendation of its Ethics and Privileges Committee.



The committee made the recommendation after clearing Saraki and Melaye of allegations brought against them.



Ndume had moved a motion for his colleagues to be probed, arguing that the reputation of the senate was at stake based on allegations levelled against them.

While Saraki was accused of harassing Hameed Ali, Comptroller-General of Customs, because the agency seized a vehicle belonging to him, Melaye was said to have forged the certificate of his bachelors degree from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Both men denied the allegations, describing them as the handiwork of their detractors.



Speaking on Friday when he appeared as a guest on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, Melaye said Ndume was not a victim of witch-hunt.

“Senator Ndume is an experienced legislator, having been in the house of representatives for two terms, and this being his second term in the senate,” he said.

“I didn’t prophecy that he would be suspended, or did Bukola Saraki, who was wrongly accused. We are not the ones who make up the senate. Ndume should understand the workings of the National Assembly. The senate is made up of 109 members.



“So, the decision to suspend Ndume was not that of Saraki or myself, but the decision of the Nigerian senate after investigation by the relevant committees… We have a very responsible senate president, a very compassionate Nigerian who does not believe in witch-hunting.



“Already, there is a lot of pressure, and people are appealing to the person of Bukola Saraki, and I can say on good authority that if Saraki had presided over Ndume’s case, he may not have been suspended because the senate president is a compassionate character. So, if Ndume shows remorse, apologise to the senate, the Bukola Saraki that I know will persuade members to either reduce his punishment or forgive him.”



He also disagreed with those who said Ndume was not given fair hearing.



“The senate has the capacity to suspend any erring senator, but what we are saying here is very clear, due process was followed,” he said.



“Ali Ndume was given fair hearing. He appeared before the committee, he defended himself before the committee gave that recommendation, which was ratified by the entire senate.”



Melaye deliberately avoided questions on his claim of obtaining a degree from Harvard degree, but chose to speak on other issues relating to it.



“Even a mechanic or a plumber who undergoes apprenticeship is given a certificate… he graduates from his training,” he said.



“Anyone who attends a particular institution and is given a certificate that he attended the programme, whether it is diploma, a degree or PhD, as long as you have been given a certificate, you are a graduate of that institution because you carry a certificate of that institution.

“I am not going to be distracted.”



On the outrage of the public over the decision to suspend Ndume, Melaye said lawyers and public commentators who have been “blabbing and attacking the senate” cannot influence decisions taken by the senate.



“What the lawyers and many others who have been insulting and assaulting the senate fail to understand is that they are not senators,” he said.



“They are not part of our decision making. They do not know the debates that led to resolutions and opinions of the senate.



“So, they can only blab from outside… Unfortunately, they cannot influence or destroy whatever we have done. If they want to understand how resolutions are reached or understand the workings of the senate, they would have to contest election and come into the senate. Some have been speaking from the point of ignorance.”

Apology for what self so because he used offensive words hia constituency should not be represented nationally. 8 Likes

Dino as form alliance with Sariki to cause commotion. 8 Likes

This is our problem everything that should be stoned are looking for respect. 6 Likes

Mtchew he wan turn himself to small god 1 Like 1 Share

TheBlessedMAN:







When saraki ruled kwara others said kwarans are fools,now he rules nigeria are nigerians fools? The man too much abeg. Sai ssraki oloye! When saraki ruled kwara others said kwarans are fools,now he rules nigeria are nigerians fools? The man too much abeg. Sai ssraki oloye! 4 Likes 2 Shares

If am ndume I can never beg.

He has done nothing wrong 1 Like

This Dino and Saraki alliance will definitely get somewhere but I don't see it ending well because both of them are over-ambitious for something we all know, which is exactly what might likely turn them against each other!







As for Ndume case, he shouldn't apologise, the truth will surface as regards Saraki's ownership of the seized vehicle!





On a last note, this present senate consists majorly of comedians! They've turned senate to house of comedy! Na wa o! 3 Likes

Dino melaye and saraki should know that the word Ex is still much available in the dictionary.... Senator victor ndoma egba will understand....

blackpanda:

If am ndume I can never beg.

He has done nothing wrong But u no be Ndume nah But u no be Ndume nah 2 Likes 1 Share

Kdon2:





When saraki ruled kwara others said kwarans are fools,now he rules nigeria are nigerians fools? The man too much abeg. Sai ssraki oloye! are u one of his advocates? are u one of his advocates?

Kdon2:





When saraki ruled kwara others said kwarans are fools,now he rules nigeria are nigerians fools? The man too much abeg. Sai ssraki oloye! lol we can now see that. Saraki ti take over. Probably the most powerful politician at the moment lol we can now see that. Saraki ti take over. Probably the most powerful politician at the moment

greatgod2012:

This Dino and Saraki alliance will definitely get somewhere but I don't see it ending well because both of them are over-ambitious for something we all know, which is exactly what might likely turn them against each other!







As for Ndume case, he shouldn't apologise, the truth will surface as regards Saraki's ownership of the seized vehicle!





On a last note, this present senate consists majorly of comedians! They've turned senate to house of comedy! Na wa o! Dino has proven his loyalty to saraki times without number. There's something more than friendship between them Dino has proven his loyalty to saraki times without number. There's something more than friendship between them

Beg why ?

U don't need that @Ndume. Just tell fayose to help u make noise abt it. The whole world will hear abt it withing 19hrs.

NO APOLOGIES I WILL SAY THIS ANYDAY ANYTIME, WHEN DID WE DEGENERATE TO THIS LEVEL OR TRIVIALIZING NATIONAL ISSUES, ALL I SEE ARE COMEDIANS EVERYWHERE FROM MR PRESIDENT TO THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT CHAIRMEN, YOU LISTEN TO NEWS and you wonder Does these men have a brain?

One wonders what infantile nonsense this is? What misplaced arrogance and childish verbiage? What absurd and good old fashioned gobbledygook? I really don’t know whether to laugh or cry

jollymizzle:

lol we can now see that. Saraki ti take over. Probably the most powerful politician at the moment

The suspension of Ndume is illegal in its entirety. On what basis was Ndume suspended?. Section 20 of the legislative Privileges Act States that:



(1) Any member of a Legislative House who-



(a) being a member of a committee of the House, publishes to any person not being a member of such committee any evidence taken by the committee before it has been reported to the House; or



(b) assaults or obstructs a member of the Legislative House within the Chamber or precincts of the House; or



(c) assaults or obstructs any officer of the Legislative House while in the execution of his duty; or



(d) is convicted of any offence under this Act, shall be guilty of contempt of the Legislative House.



(2) Where any member is guilty of contempt of a Legislative House, the House, may by resolution, reprimand such member or suspend him from the service of the House for such period as it may determine:



Provided that such period shall not extend beyond the last day of the meeting next following that in which the resolution is passed, or of the session in which the resolution is passed, whichever shall first occur.



(3) No salary or allowance payable to a member of a Legislative House for his service as such shall be paid in respect of any period during which he is suspended from the service of the House under the provisions of this section.



Ndume wasn't guilty of "contempt" neither was he guilty of "fraud". What he did was just to exercise his constitutional right as a Nigerian and a distinguished senator backed by the provision of the law as engrained in several sections of the Constitution. For example:

39. (1) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. 1 Like

PDP right now would be like.. My boiz Representing/Terrorising/Victimizing

No be Ndume be the Boko Haram Senator...