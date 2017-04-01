₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by TheBlessedMAN: 12:09am
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, has assured Ali Ndume, his Borno south counterpart, that Senate President Bukola Saraki will reduce his punishment if he tenders an apology.
source:https://newtelegraphonline.com/news/saraki-will-reduce-punishment-apologise-melaye-tells-ndume/
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by slimfit1(m): 12:14am
Apology for what self so because he used offensive words hia constituency should not be represented nationally.
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Agimor(m): 12:15am
Dino as form alliance with Sariki to cause commotion.
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by slimfit1(m): 12:15am
This is our problem everything that should be stoned are looking for respect.
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Harkindeylee(m): 12:24am
Mtchew he wan turn himself to small god
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Kdon2(m): 1:22am
TheBlessedMAN:
When saraki ruled kwara others said kwarans are fools,now he rules nigeria are nigerians fools? The man too much abeg. Sai ssraki oloye!
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by blackpanda: 4:48am
If am ndume I can never beg.
He has done nothing wrong
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by greatgod2012(f): 5:12am
This Dino and Saraki alliance will definitely get somewhere but I don't see it ending well because both of them are over-ambitious for something we all know, which is exactly what might likely turn them against each other!
As for Ndume case, he shouldn't apologise, the truth will surface as regards Saraki's ownership of the seized vehicle!
On a last note, this present senate consists majorly of comedians! They've turned senate to house of comedy! Na wa o!
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Vickiweezy(m): 5:51am
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by iambijo(m): 6:53am
Dino
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Moreoffaith(m): 7:07am
Aye dino at I saraki ma end in sorrow ni.
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by obinoral1179(m): 7:08am
Dino melaye and saraki should know that the word Ex is still much available in the dictionary.... Senator victor ndoma egba will understand....
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:11am
blackpanda:But u no be Ndume nah
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by TheBlessedMAN: 7:31am
Kdon2:are u one of his advocates?
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by jollymizzle(m): 8:09am
Kdon2:lol we can now see that. Saraki ti take over. Probably the most powerful politician at the moment
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by jollymizzle(m): 8:12am
greatgod2012:Dino has proven his loyalty to saraki times without number. There's something more than friendship between them
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by hakeem4(m): 11:19am
Beg why ?
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by smartty68(m): 11:19am
Dino Dino
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:19am
U don't need that @Ndume. Just tell fayose to help u make noise abt it. The whole world will hear abt it withing 19hrs.
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Drabrah(m): 11:20am
Bullshit!
Apologise ko, beg ni!
SMH
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by darfay: 11:20am
W
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by ALAYORMII: 11:20am
Hear what our lawbreaker is saying
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by DollarAngel(m): 11:20am
NO APOLOGIES I WILL SAY THIS ANYDAY ANYTIME, WHEN DID WE DEGENERATE TO THIS LEVEL OR TRIVIALIZING NATIONAL ISSUES, ALL I SEE ARE COMEDIANS EVERYWHERE FROM MR PRESIDENT TO THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT CHAIRMEN, YOU LISTEN TO NEWS and you wonder Does these men have a brain?
One wonders what infantile nonsense this is? What misplaced arrogance and childish verbiage? What absurd and good old fashioned gobbledygook? I really don’t know whether to laugh or cry
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by darfay: 11:21am
jollymizzle:
Zombie
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by 1shortblackboy: 11:21am
dino the trouble maker
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by NaijaAccountant: 11:21am
The suspension of Ndume is illegal in its entirety. On what basis was Ndume suspended?. Section 20 of the legislative Privileges Act States that:
(1) Any member of a Legislative House who-
(a) being a member of a committee of the House, publishes to any person not being a member of such committee any evidence taken by the committee before it has been reported to the House; or
(b) assaults or obstructs a member of the Legislative House within the Chamber or precincts of the House; or
(c) assaults or obstructs any officer of the Legislative House while in the execution of his duty; or
(d) is convicted of any offence under this Act, shall be guilty of contempt of the Legislative House.
(2) Where any member is guilty of contempt of a Legislative House, the House, may by resolution, reprimand such member or suspend him from the service of the House for such period as it may determine:
Provided that such period shall not extend beyond the last day of the meeting next following that in which the resolution is passed, or of the session in which the resolution is passed, whichever shall first occur.
(3) No salary or allowance payable to a member of a Legislative House for his service as such shall be paid in respect of any period during which he is suspended from the service of the House under the provisions of this section.
Ndume wasn't guilty of "contempt" neither was he guilty of "fraud". What he did was just to exercise his constitutional right as a Nigerian and a distinguished senator backed by the provision of the law as engrained in several sections of the Constitution. For example:
39. (1) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by Jalubarika(m): 11:21am
PDP right now would be like.. My boiz Representing/Terrorising/Victimizing
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by electronicsguuy: 11:22am
G
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by bart10: 11:22am
No be Ndume be the Boko Haram Senator...
|Re: "Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume by dotcomnamename: 11:23am
NaijaAccountant:
Atiku And Efcc / Yar'adua Drops Nuhu Ribadu As Igp / Most Celebrated Corrupt And Google Politician In Nigeria Ibb
