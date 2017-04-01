₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 1:22pm
Banned Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, who was expelled from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria for featuring in a romantic music video, has now moved on to Nollywood.
The pretty actress was seen with top Nollywood stars; Toyin Abraham, Desmond Elliot and Gabriel Afolayan among others on the set of #TATUTHEMOVIE directed by Don Omope.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/banned-kannywood-actress-rahama-sadau.html?m=1
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 1:22pm
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Znowcream: 1:29pm
Hausa beauty
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Homeboiy(m): 1:42pm
she haf join bad gang
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Amberon: 2:16pm
May the good Lord protect her from Islamists.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Prettygarllardo(f): 3:16pm
Amberon:Amin
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by damilolammm(m): 3:38pm
Can't wait
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by veekid(m): 3:39pm
Lemme add this to my watch list
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by yourexcellency: 3:40pm
Shame to Kannywood. Iyalaya Kannywood
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Henryyy(m): 3:41pm
She no even fine
@katier00 his brother.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by HQuadreal(m): 3:41pm
See babe.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by darioNaharis: 3:41pm
KANNYWOOD right now
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by DeAvenger: 3:42pm
She ain't one of us anymore.
Shame on you
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by frannyfat: 3:42pm
pretty lady
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by 666Antichrist: 3:42pm
4head
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by IslamicRebel01: 3:42pm
Hope Afonja muslims will not kill her.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by DjAndroid: 3:43pm
Honestly, I'm yet to see the beauty in this girl.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by godonzoki(m): 3:43pm
If she was not banned, only the hausas wud hv known her. Sometimes "bad things" need to happen to us so that we will enter our next phase of glory. Nw she hs grown frm mere kannywood to nollywood. Hollywood is around the corner
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Katier00: 3:43pm
Is that Gabriel Afolayan, kunle afolayan's son?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by warriorPedigree: 3:43pm
I'm officially scared for her.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by IslamicRebel01: 3:43pm
She must be protected from Yoruba Muslims. They might want to kill her.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by jameeljega(m): 3:43pm
KANNYWOOD TO HOLLYWOOD = APRECIATION
Hollywood to NollywooD = Depreciation!1
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by illegalGangla(m): 3:44pm
Her Bobbie ehn!!!!!!! That shape na my type...olorun. We go le po daa daa.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by nigconnect(m): 3:44pm
She's cute though
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by Guddyever(f): 3:45pm
May God see you through in all your endeavors.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by ashson: 3:45pm
Yar Kutumar Uba, She doesn't even to cover her hair as a Muslim. Too bad for her...
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by nigconnect(m): 3:45pm
darioNaharis:
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by waledeji(m): 3:46pm
Her innocence is gone
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by unitysheart(m): 3:46pm
Don Omope. My secondary school senior. Up IC! Say Say Say!!!
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by simplemach(m): 3:46pm
They will come for her, she should watch out
|Re: Rahama Sadau Features In "TATU" Nollywood Movie by coolshegs10(m): 3:46pm
Which one is kannywood?
