



The pretty actress was seen with top Nollywood stars; Toyin Abraham, Desmond Elliot and Gabriel Afolayan among others on the set of #TATUTHEMOVIE directed by Don Omope.



See more photos below...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/banned-kannywood-actress-rahama-sadau.html?m=1 Banned Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, who was expelled from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria for featuring in a romantic music video, has now moved on to Nollywood.The pretty actress was seen with top Nollywood stars; Toyin Abraham, Desmond Elliot and Gabriel Afolayan among others on the set of #TATUTHEMOVIE directed by Don Omope.See more photos below... 3 Likes 1 Share