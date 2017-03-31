₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by corpersforum(f): 4:27pm
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”
― Lao Tzu
Ezeifedikwa Ugonna From Anambra state and Ibhahe Eunice from Edo state set to wed on Saturday 22nd April 2017 rocks NYSC UNiform in Pre-wedding picture. The pictures are really stunning and beautiful.
Pray for them and bless the day ahead as your own day of Joy is on the way.
See Pictures:
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by corpersforum(f): 4:29pm
more pictures
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by DeBlessedOne(m): 5:05pm
Op, if u wan this to get to FP fast, include a pic of a snake. There's no snake in any of the pics and lala won't like that.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Alexk2(m): 5:10pm
Lovely...buh all these pre-wed drama is getting boring.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by mrphysics(m): 5:25pm
Nice pictures
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by uzoclinton(m): 7:05pm
woulda wish you guys a happy married life but i don't like lying… we all know the happiness wont last.......
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by nairalandbuzz(m): 7:05pm
Boring...
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by uzoclinton(m): 7:05pm
Alexk2:Maybe to you it is
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by MeenalKd(f): 7:05pm
lovely couple..Wooow
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by sod09(m): 7:06pm
#500000 for them....it's trending now
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by soberdrunk(m): 7:06pm
When you and your fiancé are the first people to go for service in your community........
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by jeromzy(m): 7:06pm
It should be after una NYSC na.haba abi na because of money them promise corper wey marry fellow corper?pls what's the amount again?
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by johnshagb(m): 7:07pm
Another pre-wedding picture.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by zadok60: 7:07pm
beautiful
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by ipobarecriminals: 7:08pm
make his back nor bend sha
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Ppresh2017(f): 7:08pm
Good picture, but see my signature if you need genuine extra source of income to combat recession
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Elnino4ladies: 7:08pm
Rubbish
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by gaetano: 7:09pm
If not for 19800 allawee i would don my own prewed shoot back then.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by IFEZINX1(m): 7:09pm
Another Saturday dn pass and I never still marry
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by generalbush: 7:09pm
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by chuksjuve(m): 7:10pm
where is the "rock"? perhaps you see the rock, don't hesitate to show me thanks.
HML in advance!!!
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by yeszee2: 7:10pm
corpersforum:nice one
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by hotspec(m): 7:10pm
I guess NYSC now.gives some.amount to corp members getting married, cos d.rate @ which its happening, it shdnt b on top dt #20k alawee.
Thank God they remeber.to.iron their uni4m, unlike those of ysterday.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by pmc01(m): 7:11pm
Best wishes to them. May their union last beyond them.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by oshe11(m): 7:11pm
if dey didnt meet in camp or during dia service year den dis is LUBBISH
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Emusan(m): 7:11pm
MeenalKd:You be ambulance
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Abbeyme: 7:14pm
Many congratulations to the intending couple.
BTW, I always wonder what is the main essence of these pre-wedding pix. These have been trending lately.
Hope I didn't miss too much during mine sha.
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by TUNSBOYLE(m): 7:14pm
lovely pics the bae is photostar
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:14pm
The girl is pretty the guy no make sense
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by hotspec(m): 7:14pm
Emusan:U wicked o. see.finishing
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Alasi20(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos by Aderola15(f): 7:16pm
So na the new thing be this, kwantinu oooo
HML
