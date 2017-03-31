Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corpers Rock NYSC Uniform In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos (11016 Views)

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”

― Lao Tzu



Ezeifedikwa Ugonna From Anambra state and Ibhahe Eunice from Edo state set to wed on Saturday 22nd April 2017 rocks NYSC UNiform in Pre-wedding picture. The pictures are really stunning and beautiful.



Pray for them and bless the day ahead as your own day of Joy is on the way.



See Pictures: 7 Likes

more pictures

Op, if u wan this to get to FP fast, include a pic of a snake. There's no snake in any of the pics and lala won't like that. 8 Likes 1 Share

Lovely...buh all these pre-wed drama is getting boring. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice pictures

woulda wish you guys a happy married life but i don't like lying… we all know the happiness wont last.......

Boring...

Alexk2:

Lovely...buh all these pre-wed drama is getting boring. Maybe to you it is Maybe to you it is 1 Like

lovely couple..Wooow

#500000 for them....it's trending now

When you and your fiancé are the first people to go for service in your community........ 1 Like

It should be after una NYSC na.haba abi na because of money them promise corper wey marry fellow corper?pls what's the amount again?

Another pre-wedding picture.

beautiful 1 Like

make his back nor bend sha make his back nor bend sha

Good picture, but see my signature if you need genuine extra source of income to combat recession

Rubbish

If not for 19800 allawee i would don my own prewed shoot back then.

Another Saturday dn pass and I never still marry

where is the "rock"? perhaps you see the rock, don't hesitate to show me thanks.

HML in advance!!!

nice one nice one

I guess NYSC now.gives some.amount to corp members getting married, cos d.rate @ which its happening, it shdnt b on top dt #20k alawee.

Thank God they remeber.to.iron their uni4m, unlike those of ysterday.

Best wishes to them. May their union last beyond them.

if dey didnt meet in camp or during dia service year den dis is LUBBISH

MeenalKd:

lovely couple..Wooow You be ambulance You be ambulance

Many congratulations to the intending couple.



BTW, I always wonder what is the main essence of these pre-wedding pix. These have been trending lately.



Hope I didn't miss too much during mine sha.

lovely pics the bae is photostar

The girl is pretty the guy no make sense

Emusan:



You be ambulance U wicked o. see.finishing U wicked o. see.finishing