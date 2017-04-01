₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by ujoatu(m): 8:24pm
Children love to cry out...Governor Rochas while on inspection of projects stopped by the Eastern Palm University Ogboko to start up this year was hailed by school kids..
@rochasokorocha @easternpalm #university #education #ImoEducation. Photo credit: Mike Omoboriowo
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by ujoatu(m): 8:25pm
lalasticlala come see Owelle
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by auntysimbiat(f): 8:34pm
lol
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:39pm
awon oloshi
them don start again
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by mybestlove(m): 8:45pm
Imolite I'm sorry for una. This zombie is the worst thing that ever befell Imo.
Our gods are watching. Another slap from the ancestors is cooking. This one
even India and America put together cannot save him.
Okoro awusa.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by Desammyst(m): 8:49pm
Politicians n their antics. it is not enough to ride on bicycle n pple hail u, its all about doing the right thing. I can score him high on Education, but other aspect of development is a no no
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by eyeview: 8:53pm
He is inspecting his personal university which he built with Imo state fund and ujoatu is putting it here boldly like a state project? Shameless people
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by prince9851(m): 8:54pm
Please another ghost should come and slap this idiot off that bicycle
This time around, slap him on that his fat breast
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:05pm
so someone can't ride bicycle in peace again nawa for some people
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by pbethel: 9:07pm
Okorocha okorocha okorocha
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by vandutchjoungen: 9:15pm
eyeview:That is the useless thief University,he built with stolen funds.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by vandutchjoungen: 9:16pm
CROWNWEALTH019:When will EFCC go after this man.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by BruzMoney(m): 9:29pm
jeez
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by veekid(m): 9:30pm
Wayre 100%
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by snezBaba: 9:30pm
That part of the country sha! immediately you join the opposition, you din Become Outcast!
See them Ejãculating everywhere above me
Spits**
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by iamnicer: 9:30pm
BEAUTIFUL PICTURE I MUST SAY
BUT THE PICTURE WAS INTENTIONALLY TAKEN
IT WASN'T A COINCIDENCE
NIGERIAN POLITICIANS AND ATTENTIONS EEEEEEH
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by AntiWailer: 9:30pm
That bicycle is close to 400k
May be if some one tell the kids the man is oweing their parents who earn 40k salaries and arrears.
They will understand why he should not be celebrated.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by brostheo(m): 9:31pm
The photo be like Photoshop
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by admax(m): 9:31pm
Ok
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by b3llo(m): 9:32pm
Sai Rochas for President in Republic of Biafra
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by obafemee80(m): 9:32pm
Just crisin'
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by henrydadon(m): 9:32pm
rubbish
nigerian politicians always try so hard to look humble..if they are not eating roasted corn by the road side they will be eating amala in a buka
who are they deceiving?..oh i forgot that more than half of nigerian population are some gullible set of people..who don't mind selling their future away for 200 naira.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by obafemee80(m): 9:32pm
Just cruisin'
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by mandax: 9:32pm
Loooool,
let Owelle go ride his bicycle in Orlu or Okigwe areas (not in Owerri or in Ogboko) and see how he shall be treated.
Owelle reduced himself to become governor of the state capital where he builds his fancy projects to be easily seen so that he can be recommended for president.
He abandoned areas outside the state capital to decay, as he builds his dream Owerri Mega City with 8 lane streets and road tunnels and flyovers where roundabouts would have been okay in the city centre.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by guy30stainless(m): 9:33pm
My gomina my gomina
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by YelloweWest: 9:33pm
Drams queen
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by BabaCommander: 9:34pm
Okoroawusa
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by reyscrub(m): 9:34pm
Copy from british prime minister's style.
Pls help me to warn him that culture is diff from training, to the white, its their culture while to this man, its a copy copy.
He should not let his village witch be informed of his ride show so that they will not make his case be like the Taraba governor wey they fly plane and go crash land.
Mr Owelle be careful OK.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by ngwababe: 9:36pm
Some people now
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by BrutalJab: 9:36pm
Okorohausa The Ghost Rider.
Wehdone! Keep deceiving your fellow zombies o.
|Re: Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students by atarapa(m): 9:37pm
Photo shop
mybestlove:
