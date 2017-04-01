Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool (9354 Views)

Girls, do you think this is an April Fool prank taken too far? What will you do if it was you?





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/april-fool-wtf-guy-asks-his-ex.html A Guy decided to take his April Fool prank to his ex-girlfriend and she fell for it. The girl who agreed to start all over with him again while disclosing that getting back with his ex-boyfriend will her a lot, was told it was just one of those April Fool prank.Girls, do you think this is an April Fool prank taken too far? What will you do if it was you? 3 Likes 1 Share

hilarious indeed 2 Likes

All of you be sending msgs to yourself and replying back. Well, if that's not a sign of insanity then I don't know what is. 153 Likes 9 Shares

Both Of Them Are Fools 7 Likes

Be there and be fooling yourself thinking u are fooling me ... how can u send a message and reply urself? the painful part is this rubbish is even trending... Nigerians will go any length even if its to show their height of stupidity... op number busy..try again later 31 Likes 2 Shares

This baddo wicked o

its fake its fake

Even the post is April fool 6 Likes

Attention seekers. You text to your account in another phone and you replied back to yourself. #fear_God_o 7 Likes

OP don't lie, you fabricated this story just to make our day 2 Likes 2 Shares

All of you be sending msgs to yourself and replying back. Well, if that's not a sign of insanity then I don't know what is.

Yep, that's the latest method for driving traffic to their websites.



Mediocre bloggers.







And this bullshit actually made frontpage. Yep, that's the latest method for driving traffic to their websites.Mediocre bloggers.And this bullshit actually made frontpage. 7 Likes

Rubbish 2 Likes

...that guy is savage.

That's way to far.

E go pain the girl ehn

but the story is a fake... 4 Likes

Someone is using his two phones to fool himself and Lalasticlala fell for it 8 Likes

That's wicked

Fake! Fake!! Fake!!!

Op can lie/deceive for Africa 1 Like

All of you be sending msgs to yourself and replying back. Well, if that's not a sign of insanity then I don't know what is.

me just tired

me just tired me just tired

Later you people will be insulting Lai Mohammed. This generation of attention seeking youths tho..... Smh. 2 Likes

Rubbish

Rubbish

It's either some guys are not scared of "acid" or they just like to play "rough play" 3 Likes