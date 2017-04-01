₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by AdoraAmadi: 7:02am
A Guy decided to take his April Fool prank to his ex-girlfriend and she fell for it. The girl who agreed to start all over with him again while disclosing that getting back with his ex-boyfriend will her a lot, was told it was just one of those April Fool prank.
Girls, do you think this is an April Fool prank taken too far? What will you do if it was you?
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by adetoroamos(m): 7:03am
hilarious indeed
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Vhicthorade(m): 7:04am
All of you be sending msgs to yourself and replying back. Well, if that's not a sign of insanity then I don't know what is.
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Etzakoos(m): 7:10am
Both Of Them Are Fools
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by martphreak(m): 7:10am
Be there and be fooling yourself thinking u are fooling me ... how can u send a message and reply urself? the painful part is this rubbish is even trending... Nigerians will go any length even if its to show their height of stupidity... op number busy..try again later
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Rtopzy(f): 7:16am
This baddo wicked o
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by dingbang(m): 7:17am
Rtopzy:its fake
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by youngest85(m): 7:17am
Even the post is April fool
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Amarabae(f): 7:23am
Attention seekers. You text to your account in another phone and you replied back to yourself. #fear_God_o
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:36am
OP don't lie, you fabricated this story just to make our day
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by mrmrmister: 8:06am
Vhicthorade:
Yep, that's the latest method for driving traffic to their websites.
Mediocre bloggers.
And this bullshit actually made frontpage.
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by TINALETC3(f): 10:21am
expensive joke
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Pearly255(f): 10:22am
Rubbish
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by ToriBlue(f): 10:22am
Chai
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by freshness2020(m): 10:22am
...that guy is savage.
That's way to far.
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by DESTINY41(m): 10:22am
E go pain the girl ehn
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Phi001(m): 10:23am
That would've been cold...
but the story is a fake...
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:23am
Someone is using his two phones to fool himself and Lalasticlala fell for it
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by ayogozie(m): 10:23am
Dope Bleep
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by burkingx(f): 10:24am
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by burkingx(f): 10:24am
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by burkingx(f): 10:25am
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by sweetetlove(f): 10:25am
That's wicked
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by chukslawrence(m): 10:25am
Fake! Fake!! Fake!!!
Op can lie/deceive for Africa
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Paragon235: 10:25am
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Tenim47(m): 10:25am
Vhicthorade:
me just tired
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by chemistry157: 10:25am
Later you people will be insulting Lai Mohammed. This generation of attention seeking youths tho..... Smh.
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Tazdroid(m): 10:25am
Shet
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Elnino4ladies: 10:25am
Rubbish
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Tazdroid(m): 10:25am
Pearly255:
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by soberdrunk(m): 10:25am
It's either some guys are not scared of "acid" or they just like to play "rough play"
|Re: Guy Asks His Ex-Girlfriend Back, She Accepts & He Tells Her It's April Fool by Olamyyde(m): 10:26am
Vhicthorade:savage
