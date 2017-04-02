₦airaland Forum

What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by adepeter26(m): 8:12am
Happy sundAy to you all.

My favourite Bible verse is Genesis 1:1

In the beginning god created the heaven and earth.


Share yours
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by KennyMiles(m): 8:12am
Psalm 21
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by KennyMiles(m): 8:13am
Psalm 21 cheesy
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Platinumay(m): 8:14am
In all things give thanks

1Thessalonians 5:18

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by BrightAhiah: 8:15am
job 5:12
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Heavance(m): 8:24am
Genesis 6:6
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by adepeter26(m): 8:38am
HopefulLandlord, what is/are your favorite Bible verse(s)
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by hopefulLandlord: 9:23am
adepeter26:
HopefulLandlord, what is/are your favorite Bible verse(s)

1 Samuel 15:3 shows a very loving god in action



New International Version
Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.'"


“The slave will be severely punished for refusing to do his work.” – Luke 12:47

“Slaves, obey your owners with deep fear and respect. Serve them as you would serve Christ.” – Ephesians 6:5

“If your owner is a Christian, show no disrespect. Work harder to help a follower!” – 1 Timothy 6:1-2

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Divay22(f): 9:28am
Deuteronomy 28 to 14
Psalm 121 to 8
Psalm 127 to 5
Psalm 128 to 6
Psalm126 to 6...
Matthew 7

I love all and even more kiss kiss kiss kiss
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by fortune5351(m): 9:29am
John 11:22
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by jeeqaa7(m): 9:29am
Jonny chafter three ferse sixtin
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Lanceslot(m): 9:29am
1 Timothy 5:23... Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach's sake and thine often infirmities.

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by 0b10010011: 9:30am






Song of Solomon 4:5

"Your two breasts are like two fawns, Twins of a gazelle Which feed among the lilies.





Proverbs 5:19


As a loving hind and a graceful doe, Let her breasts satisfy you at all times; Be exhilarated always with her love




Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by nmreports: 9:30am
One comes to mind:

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by olanrewaju99(m): 9:30am
Psalm 123.
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by martineverest(m): 9:31am
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Lanceslot(m): 9:31am
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by adepeter26(m): 9:31am
Tosyne2much, share ya favorite Bible verse(s) o-o

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by careytommy7(m): 9:31am
John 1:1
John 1:1 is the first verse in the opening chapter of the Gospel of John. In the Douay–Rheims, King James, New International, and other versions of the Bible, the verse reads:
"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God."

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by martineverest(m): 9:32am
olanrewaju99:
Psalm 123.
good
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by apollo13(m): 9:32am
Psalm 121
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by martineverest(m): 9:32am
mattew six
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by GdexFolami(m): 9:32am
Song of Solomon 4:5

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by DollarAngel(m): 9:33am
Romans 12:12
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by onyenze123(m): 9:33am
hopefulLandlord:


1 Samuel 15:3 shows a very loving god in action



New International Version
Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.'"

New Living Translation
Now go and completely destroy the entire Amalekite nation--men, women, children, babies, cattle, sheep, goats, camels, and donkeys."

English Standard Version
Now go and strike Amalek and devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’”


only a loving god can make such utterances

Repent now you have the time or get ready to be damned for all eternity in hell - gnashing of teeth, burning inferno... grin
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by apollo13(m): 9:33am
0b10010011:






Song of Solomon 4:5
"Your two breasts are like two fawns, Twins of a gazelle Which feed among the lilies.




Bad guy!

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by hopefulLandlord: 9:34am
onyenze123:


Repent now you have the time or get ready to be damned for all eternity in hell - gnashing of teeth, burning inferno... grin

You seem pretty smart. Maybe you can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.

So it follows that the christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.

My questions are:

1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?

2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And

3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews/Judaism too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe?

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by nnanwokedi: 9:34am
Mathew 7:7

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by idee91: 9:34am
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by nurusystem(m): 9:35am
Mark 12 : 29 KJV:And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord:

Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Agoniclinton(m): 9:35am
jer 33:3
Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by dacovajnr: 9:36am
Proverb 26:2
For as a bird flying over to high things, and as a sparrow going into uncertain; so cursing brought forth without reasonable cause

