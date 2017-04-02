onyenze123:





Repent now you have the time or get ready to be damned for all eternity in hell - gnashing of teeth, burning inferno...

You seem pretty smart. Maybe you can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.



So it follows that the christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.



My questions are:



1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?



2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And



