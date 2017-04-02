₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by adepeter26(m): 8:12am
Happy sundAy to you all.
My favourite Bible verse is Genesis 1:1
In the beginning god created the heaven and earth.
Share yours
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by KennyMiles(m): 8:12am
Psalm 21
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by KennyMiles(m): 8:13am
Psalm 21
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Platinumay(m): 8:14am
In all things give thanks
1Thessalonians 5:18
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by BrightAhiah: 8:15am
job 5:12
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Heavance(m): 8:24am
Genesis 6:6
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by adepeter26(m): 8:38am
HopefulLandlord, what is/are your favorite Bible verse(s)
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by hopefulLandlord: 9:23am
adepeter26:
1 Samuel 15:3 shows a very loving god in action
New International Version
Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.'"
“The slave will be severely punished for refusing to do his work.” – Luke 12:47
“Slaves, obey your owners with deep fear and respect. Serve them as you would serve Christ.” – Ephesians 6:5
“If your owner is a Christian, show no disrespect. Work harder to help a follower!” – 1 Timothy 6:1-2
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Divay22(f): 9:28am
Deuteronomy 28 to 14
Psalm 121 to 8
Psalm 127 to 5
Psalm 128 to 6
Psalm126 to 6...
Matthew 7
I love all and even more
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by fortune5351(m): 9:29am
John 11:22
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by jeeqaa7(m): 9:29am
Jonny chafter three ferse sixtin
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Lanceslot(m): 9:29am
1 Timothy 5:23... Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach's sake and thine often infirmities.
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by 0b10010011: 9:30am
Song of Solomon 4:5
"Your two breasts are like two fawns, Twins of a gazelle Which feed among the lilies.
Proverbs 5:19
As a loving hind and a graceful doe, Let her breasts satisfy you at all times; Be exhilarated always with her love
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by nmreports: 9:30am
One comes to mind:
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by olanrewaju99(m): 9:30am
Psalm 123.
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by martineverest(m): 9:31am
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Lanceslot(m): 9:31am
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by adepeter26(m): 9:31am
Tosyne2much, share ya favorite Bible verse(s) o-o
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by careytommy7(m): 9:31am
John 1:1
John 1:1 is the first verse in the opening chapter of the Gospel of John. In the Douay–Rheims, King James, New International, and other versions of the Bible, the verse reads:
"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God."
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by martineverest(m): 9:32am
olanrewaju99:good
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by apollo13(m): 9:32am
Psalm 121
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by martineverest(m): 9:32am
mattew six
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by GdexFolami(m): 9:32am
Song of Solomon 4:5
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by DollarAngel(m): 9:33am
Romans 12:12
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by onyenze123(m): 9:33am
hopefulLandlord:
Repent now you have the time or get ready to be damned for all eternity in hell - gnashing of teeth, burning inferno...
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by apollo13(m): 9:33am
0b10010011:Bad guy!
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by hopefulLandlord: 9:34am
onyenze123:
You seem pretty smart. Maybe you can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.
So it follows that the christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.
My questions are:
1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?
2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And
3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews/Judaism too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe?
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by nnanwokedi: 9:34am
Mathew 7:7
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by idee91: 9:34am
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by nurusystem(m): 9:35am
Mark 12 : 29 KJV:And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord:
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by Agoniclinton(m): 9:35am
jer 33:3
|Re: What Are Your Favorite Bible Verses? by dacovajnr: 9:36am
Proverb 26:2
For as a bird flying over to high things, and as a sparrow going into uncertain; so cursing brought forth without reasonable cause
