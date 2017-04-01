Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Is It Right To Share House Chores Between Husband And Wife? Bamisepeters' Blog (5006 Views)

I looked at her in amazement and told her that it is very possible she get what she want in her man but she shouldn't be so sure that the particular desire will be granted.



Sharing house chores may work well for some homes especially in western world, but when it comes to house chore, many African men will want to prove to you the reason they are called man,that is when they have so much idea about tradition and culture.



Most men cannot even sweep the floor let alone bath a child. And if you have a man doing some house chores while he was a bachelor and you think that will also still be the case after marriage that should remain in your thought because you know the real identity of each other after the oath has been taken.



Yes, woman are not slaves and shouldn't be treated as one, however, men shouldn't be forced to partake in house chores.



What is the essence of the sharing formula when you still need to go over what he has done because most men cannot do this house chores as neat as a woman can do it.



Personally, i believe a "responsible and caring man" will help you with house chores when he is less busy or when he feels you need to be helped or if his mood allows him.



A responsible man should know how to appreciate and spoil a good woman with gifts and surprises because it is never easy to be a woman who knows her duty.



Men are to provide for the family and if by chance a woman is also providing for the family along with the man as expected by the recent economic brouhaha or whatever the case may be, that doesn't mean that the man should then be forced to do what he doesn't want.



When you fight for equality among genders i just think we need to apply wisdom.



I know many ladies may not agree with my stand and you a free to share your opinion on this issue.



Is it right for you to poke nose into how other couples choose to live their life?

Learn to mind your business 21 Likes 1 Share

I'm sure a lot of women would be happy to be house wives doing all the chores in their mansions, using the latest G-wagons, wearing the latest Brazilian weaves, using I phone 7, and upgrading to the latest iphones as soon as it comes oyt .

Of course this should be all courtesy of their wonderful all providing husbands.



Sighssss... If wishes were horses, beggers would ride.

Women have decided to face the reality heads-on that men cannot be the ultimate providers the world would want them to be. Most understand men are not super human, and cannot cope alone providing for the homes. Many women have taken the role of even sole providers, and co providers.



Why is it so difficult for some men to accord their women the same help and assistance in the home? How would you and your wife both with jobs that are needed to live comfortably as a family expect not to offer assistance in house chores and the homefront.

Is she a robot/machine? Even robots need rest and regular servicing. Do you want to kill her?

It borders on wickedness and even plain evil.

I'm sure her parents that raised her will not be happy knowing she's working her butt off, gets stuck in traffic and gets home late by 10pm, and starts running around trying to cook something for the oga at the top who got home 6pm, but who's not oga enough to provide all the needs of his family.

Anyway, in the real world, the men know when to step in and assist at home, they are hands on parents who take care if their own children.

As if men were not cleaning their homes and feeding themselves before getting married. 17 Likes 2 Shares



I know of a husband who does everything to please his wife, cook for her and all, because they were just wedded!



Couple of months after ho-rny moon, husband got busy with work, couldn't make the meals any more, wife started nagging she has changed and all that, she's cheating, she's this, she's that, she's kinikan. Bla blah blah.



Bottom line is, there should be a limit a which the husband does these things



Is that clear?



PS: Don't quote me!!! Okay yeah, but then, there should be a limit at which this would be done...I know of a husband who does everything to please his wife, cook for her and all, because they were just wedded!Couple of months after ho-rny moon, husband got busy with work, couldn't make the meals any more, wife started nagging she has changed and all that, she's cheating, she's this, she's that, she's kinikan. Bla blah blah.Bottom line is, there should be a limit a which the husband does these thingsIs that clear?

Yes . 1 Like

I'm married and glad to always help my wife .. she is my help mate not my house girl 31 Likes 4 Shares

Mtchewww. 9ja women would be d 1st to scream equality in marriage yet dey would turn a blind eye when dia man is asked to pay heaven and earth in d name of "bride price & traditional rights" 3 Likes 1 Share

Hell no.. men are to assist. it is primarily a woman's duty 2 Likes

It's, husband needs to support the wife, especially when she's pregnant

Yes. 1 Like



The wife should do it alone, get old, always tired...with strained waist...then the husband will go get a side chick. No...The wife should do it alone, get old, always tired...with strained waist...then the husband will go get a side chick. 3 Likes

hmmm

For better for worse.... So, no big deal about that.





First thing first, pray you have a level headed husband who loves you to pieces. Otherwise you would be like that neighbour who used to pound yam, fetch firewood and go to farm and still fix his meals even at 9months preg.

Our indomie girls iyaf spoil themselves with make belief of zee world and telemundo 2 Likes

It's not for one to decide. The couple knows what best suits them but I think the wife should get more chores than the husband. She's the madam of the home

I will willingly would help out.

She's my wife, partner & mother of my kids after all.



But if wifey insists like it's a power sharing formula when I don't share her money...



If it's the Western world, this topic won't even come up. Na feminists go deal with you.



My only issue is - I wouldn't take orders. Manner of approach matters. Ask nicely and not like giving instructions to a house boy. 4 Likes

What chores are we sharing? I know my responsibility as a man, that I decide to help my wife with few things in the house doesn't mean we should sit down and share duties.



I married her to take care of the home while I go out their and fend for us 4 Likes 1 Share

keepingmum:

Is it right for you to poke nose into how other couples choose to live their life?

Learn to mind your business whatever suits them, nobody's business I think whatever suits them, nobody's business I think

God forbid I work in my house, my wife cooks,watch and sleep with me, belongs a woman only belongs to the kitchen.

KingEbukasBlog:

Yes . Can you cook a proper Nigerian soup? Can you cook a proper Nigerian soup?

No, wife has to cook, clean, bath and do all house work. Doesn't matter if she's working 8-5. Husband just needs sex and food. 2 Likes

I don't know about others o but my husband and I work together. If I'm cooking, he's cleaning the house. if I'm bathing the baby, he's dressing him up.



A WOMAN THAT DOESN'T RECEIVE ASSISTANCE FROM HER HUSBAND SHOULD BE PITIED. 5 Likes

There's no need sharing the chores equally. The man gets to do the chores at will and not by force. 4 Likes 1 Share

I don't know what to say. Even God no understand Marriages these days 1 Like

If he assists with chores, she should assist with financial needs of the house as well. 3 Likes

Towncrier007:

God forbid I work in my house, my wife cooks,watch and sleep with me, belongs a woman only belongs to the kitchen.





I'm just weak I'm just weak

The lady should also be ready to share the financial burden.

Sorry....but any husband not willing to share chores is being wrong...simply wrong. 1 Like

Yes it should. Even the bible made references to it. See below 2 Likes

Odi egwu