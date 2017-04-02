₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Ovokoo: 6:09pm
Pres. Buhari's newly appointed DG of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, enjoying his cigar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtXdIX5DllM
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/buharis-appointee-smoking-cigarette-video/
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by alonzoiv(m): 6:12pm
One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?
Answer the question with not more than 20 words.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by coolesmile: 6:13pm
Just imagine. How exactly are these people appointed
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by eyeview: 6:14pm
That's a typical Buhari appointee.
I don't have any hope in this administration. I just hope they won't set us so back for the next govt to redeem
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:15pm
It's not a crime
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by sdindan: 6:16pm
And what do u want us to do with him?
Mind ur business boy.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Jengem: 6:20pm
Buhari and the apostles of poverty
Changing fortune to misfortune since 2015
$100 = #36,000
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by obailala(m): 6:22pm
Lol...
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ikp120(m): 6:23pm
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by DrDeji20: 6:27pm
whatever this idiot likes, let him smoke, so far he keeps it outta social media. behaving like a stupid kid while attaining such a position, it's derailing the civil image of the post he is holding.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by kenonze(f): 6:36pm
Was it before or after.
I guess PMB doesn't even know him in person
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by osile2012: 6:45pm
His life, His Biznex
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Progressive01(m): 6:55pm
coolesmile:Na wa oo! You should rather be asking how you think. What exactly is wrong with smoking a cigar?
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by coolesmile: 7:07pm
Progressive01:Nothing wrong with smoking cigar, weed. He can even sniff cocaine. But why take a video and upload such online. Don't you think that's being childish? Na Davido im be
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 9:35pm
Good for him, my problem is his involvement in Panama papers, Buhari Lacks integrity
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Papiikush: 9:35pm
When he dies of cancer, I am sure they will blame PDP for his death
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ngmgeek(m): 9:35pm
My expectation of this government has since been lowered. I don't see anything that will surprise me.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ademoladeji(m): 9:36pm
alonzoiv:
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by AngelicBeing: 9:36pm
alonzoiv:Not a crime, but smokers are liable to die young by been infected with respiratory infections which might eventually kill them hence you see the warnings on cigarette packs
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:36pm
coolesmile:
Everything for una these days na "childish".. ...Nigerians ehn.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by mascot87(m): 9:37pm
I am kinda feeling the guy
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by StainlessH(m): 9:37pm
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Ralphlauren(m): 9:37pm
This is the kind of sugar daddy most men aspire to be
Uncle Folly is heavily involved in the entertainment industry.
He owns one of the top hang out spots in Lagos.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by prettyboi1989(m): 9:38pm
And yet we thought jonathan was clueless
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by lampard01: 9:38pm
And then ?
So what ?
So ffucking what ?
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Mopolchi: 9:38pm
Na waa for Buhari appointees. Wayo and chain smoking crooks are appointed by certificateless Maga.
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by system21: 9:38pm
Weeds is good for propaganda
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by kuljustiz(f): 9:39pm
pass me the cigar
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by menwongo(m): 9:40pm
Can any thing good come from this administration
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ednut1(m): 9:42pm
So
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Anusiemgood(m): 9:42pm
Enjoy your life bro
|Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by patani(m): 9:43pm
That's. A Cuban cigar @OP..just pray you have the capacity to smoke that cigar in your life time (bought with you Money, off course)...Nigerians and holy crappie forming
