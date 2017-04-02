₦airaland Forum

DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Ovokoo: 6:09pm
Pres. Buhari's newly appointed DG of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, enjoying his cigar


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtXdIX5DllM

SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/buharis-appointee-smoking-cigarette-video/

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by alonzoiv(m): 6:12pm
One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?
Answer the question with not more than 20 words.

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by coolesmile: 6:13pm
Just imagine. How exactly are these people appointed

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by eyeview: 6:14pm
That's a typical Buhari appointee.
I don't have any hope in this administration. I just hope they won't set us so back for the next govt to redeem

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:15pm
It's not a crime

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by sdindan: 6:16pm
And what do u want us to do with him?
Mind ur business boy.

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Jengem: 6:20pm
Buhari and the apostles of poverty

Changing fortune to misfortune since 2015

$100 = #36,000

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by obailala(m): 6:22pm
Lol...
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ikp120(m): 6:23pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by DrDeji20: 6:27pm
whatever this idiot likes, let him smoke, so far he keeps it outta social media. behaving like a stupid kid while attaining such a position, it's derailing the civil image of the post he is holding.
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by kenonze(f): 6:36pm
Was it before or after.
I guess PMB doesn't even know him in person
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by osile2012: 6:45pm
His life, His Biznex grin grin

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Progressive01(m): 6:55pm
coolesmile:
Just imagine. How exactly are these people appointed
Na wa oo! You should rather be asking how you think. What exactly is wrong with smoking a cigar? sad

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by coolesmile: 7:07pm
Progressive01:
Na wa oo! You should rather be asking how you think. What exactly is wrong with smoking a cigar? sad
Nothing wrong with smoking cigar, weed. He can even sniff cocaine. But why take a video and upload such online. Don't you think that's being childish? Na Davido im be

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 9:35pm
Good for him, my problem is his involvement in Panama papers, Buhari Lacks integrity

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Papiikush: 9:35pm
When he dies of cancer, I am sure they will blame PDP for his death

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ngmgeek(m): 9:35pm
My expectation of this government has since been lowered. I don't see anything that will surprise me. lipsrsealed undecided
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ademoladeji(m): 9:36pm
alonzoiv:
One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?
Answer the question with not more than 20 words.

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by AngelicBeing: 9:36pm
alonzoiv:
One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?
Answer the question with not more than 20 words.
Not a crime, but smokers are liable to die young by been infected with respiratory infections which might eventually kill them hence you see the warnings on cigarette packs tongue

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:36pm
coolesmile:
Nothing wrong with smoking cigar, weed. He can even sniff cocaine. But why take a video and upload such online. Don't you think that's being childish? Na Davido im be


Everything for una these days na "childish".. undecided...Nigerians ehn.

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by mascot87(m): 9:37pm
I am kinda feeling the guy

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by StainlessH(m): 9:37pm
grin
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Ralphlauren(m): 9:37pm
This is the kind of sugar daddy most men aspire to be grin

Uncle Folly is heavily involved in the entertainment industry.

He owns one of the top hang out spots in Lagos.

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by prettyboi1989(m): 9:38pm
And yet we thought jonathan was clueless

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by lampard01: 9:38pm
And then ?

So what ?


So ffucking what ?

Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Mopolchi: 9:38pm
Na waa for Buhari appointees. Wayo and chain smoking crooks are appointed by certificateless Maga.
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by system21: 9:38pm
Weeds is good for propaganda
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by kuljustiz(f): 9:39pm
pass me the cigar
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by menwongo(m): 9:40pm
Can any thing good come from this administration
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by ednut1(m): 9:42pm
So
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by Anusiemgood(m): 9:42pm
Enjoy your life bro
Re: DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) by patani(m): 9:43pm
That's. A Cuban cigar @OP..just pray you have the capacity to smoke that cigar in your life time (bought with you Money, off course)...Nigerians and holy crappie forming

