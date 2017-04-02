Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) (5785 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtXdIX5DllM



SOURCE: Pres. Buhari's newly appointed DG of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, enjoying his cigarSOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/buharis-appointee-smoking-cigarette-video/ 1 Like

One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?

Answer the question with not more than 20 words. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Just imagine. How exactly are these people appointed 5 Likes

That's a typical Buhari appointee.

I don't have any hope in this administration. I just hope they won't set us so back for the next govt to redeem 5 Likes 1 Share

It's not a crime 3 Likes 1 Share

And what do u want us to do with him?

Mind ur business boy. 6 Likes

Buhari and the apostles of poverty



Changing fortune to misfortune since 2015



$100 = #36,000 2 Likes

Lol...

whatever this idiot likes, let him smoke, so far he keeps it outta social media. behaving like a stupid kid while attaining such a position, it's derailing the civil image of the post he is holding.

Was it before or after.

I guess PMB doesn't even know him in person

His life, His Biznex 1 Like

coolesmile:

Just imagine. How exactly are these people appointed Na wa oo! You should rather be asking how you think. What exactly is wrong with smoking a cigar? Na wa oo! You should rather be asking how you think. What exactly is wrong with smoking a cigar? 3 Likes 1 Share

Progressive01:

Na wa oo! You should rather be asking how you think. What exactly is wrong with smoking a cigar? Nothing wrong with smoking cigar, weed. He can even sniff cocaine. But why take a video and upload such online. Don't you think that's being childish? Na Davido im be Nothing wrong with smoking cigar, weed. He can even sniff cocaine. But why take a video and upload such online. Don't you think that's being childish? Na Davido im be 9 Likes 1 Share

Good for him, my problem is his involvement in Panama papers, Buhari Lacks integrity 1 Like

When he dies of cancer, I am sure they will blame PDP for his death 1 Like

My expectation of this government has since been lowered. I don't see anything that will surprise me.

alonzoiv:

One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?

Answer the question with not more than 20 words.

alonzoiv:

One question. Is it a crime to smoke a cigar?

Answer the question with not more than 20 words. Not a crime, but smokers are liable to die young by been infected with respiratory infections which might eventually kill them hence you see the warnings on cigarette packs 1 Like

coolesmile:

Nothing wrong with smoking cigar, weed. He can even sniff cocaine. But why take a video and upload such online. Don't you think that's being childish? Na Davido im be



Everything for una these days na "childish".. ...Nigerians ehn. Everything for una these days na "childish".....Nigerians ehn. 1 Like

I am kinda feeling the guy 1 Like





Uncle Folly is heavily involved in the entertainment industry.



He owns one of the top hang out spots in Lagos. This is the kind of sugar daddy most men aspire to beUncle Folly is heavily involved in the entertainment industry.He owns one of the top hang out spots in Lagos. 2 Likes

And yet we thought jonathan was clueless 1 Like

And then ?



So what ?





So ffucking what ? 1 Like

Na waa for Buhari appointees. Wayo and chain smoking crooks are appointed by certificateless Maga.

Weeds is good for propaganda

pass me the cigar

Can any thing good come from this administration

So

Enjoy your life bro