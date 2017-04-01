Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics (12855 Views)

Nigerian Couple Imitate Barack Obama & Wife Michelle For Their Prewedding Photos / Couple's Steamy Prewedding Photos Set Instagram On Fire / Alcohol-loving Nigerian Couple Gets Prewedding Pics Sponsored By Alcohol Brand (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Abigail Attah wedded Itakke Usangnwan while Helen Obiofia wedded Enyieokpon Usangnwan. See their beautiful pre-wedding photos after the cut.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/twin-sisters-marry-identical-twin.html A set of identical twins brothers Itakke Usangnwan and Enyieokpon Usangnwan, last Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah of Witnesses in Uyo, Akwa Ibom wedded another set of twin sisters Attah Abigail and Helen Obiofia.Abigail Attah wedded Itakke Usangnwan while Helen Obiofia wedded Enyieokpon Usangnwan. See their beautiful pre-wedding photos after the cut. 4 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala 1 Like

more

Wowwww.... This is a rarity......





HAPPY MARRIAGE LIFE CUTIES........





#me likey 6 Likes

According to science, their children would be siblings instead of cousins having the same DNA config 26 Likes 1 Share

kabayomi:

According to science, their children would be siblings instead of cousins having the same DNA config



Plus dey hv high chance of having twins or multiple pregnancy .hope dem get money sha. Plus dey hv high chance of having twins or multiple pregnancy .hope dem get money sha. 1 Like 1 Share

Happy married life. I hope the women won't enter wrong rooms or the husbands mischievous enough to do exchange. The men too resemble themselves 1 Like

Waow, dats sweet. It happens once in a blue moon though, happy married life to them

Lol i hope they aren't living in the house sha ooo yomi007k:





Plus dey hv high chance of having twins or multiple pregnancy .hope dem get money sha. 2 Likes

I WISH THEM WELL

cool. cool.

Allah ya ba da zaman lafiya 1 Like







but why the difference in d surnames of the twin sisters? wow beautiful couples, wishing them conjugal bliss.but why the difference in d surnames of the twin sisters? 3 Likes

dat's also my plan, my twin sister and I want to get married to an identical twin brothers. 2 Likes

ll

Cute couples...But the sisters are not so identical. 7 Likes 1 Share

I just love twins...I absolutely want them. Well done folks

colik:

Cute couples...But the sisters are not so identical.

Read the title well. It said the sisters are twins, not identical twins, which obviously means they're fraternal twins.



It's only the guys that are identical twins. Read the title well. It said the sisters are twins, not identical twins, which obviously means they're fraternal twins.It's only the guys that are identical twins. 7 Likes

Einl:





Read the title well. It said the sisters are twins, not identical twins, which obviously means they're fraternal twins.



It's only the guys that are identical twins. Oh! my bad.



Thank you for correcting my obvious blunder. Oh! my bad.Thank you for correcting my obvious blunder.

Nice,only one get composure the other one na arranged based on d body language 2 Likes

lolz.. nice.. but I think it is planed.

it's not possible for brothers to love two sisters, no b so love they work.. 2 Likes

oselydia:

dat's also my plan, my twin sister and I want to get married to an identical twin brothers. Look no further, my friend and I are often mistaken as twins so I believe we fit the description. Look no further, my friend and I are often mistaken as twins so I believe we fit the description. 2 Likes

colik:

Oh! my bad.

Thank you for correcting my obvious blunder. It's OK. It happens to the best of us.

Have a nice day. It's OK. It happens to the best of us.Have a nice day. 1 Like 1 Share

Beautiful.

Front Page Material....

Onku Lala do the justice....

oselydia:

dat's also my plan, my twin sister and I want to get married to an identical twin brothers. lol weh done ma i wish u happy waiting lol weh done mai wish u happy waiting 1 Like

Wawwuuuu

happy bleeping, front page material #100 yards

HML