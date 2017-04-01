₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by stane007: 5:30am
A set of identical twins brothers Itakke Usangnwan and Enyieokpon Usangnwan, last Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah of Witnesses in Uyo, Akwa Ibom wedded another set of twin sisters Attah Abigail and Helen Obiofia.
Abigail Attah wedded Itakke Usangnwan while Helen Obiofia wedded Enyieokpon Usangnwan. See their beautiful pre-wedding photos after the cut.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/twin-sisters-marry-identical-twin.html
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by stane007: 5:30am
lalasticlala
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by stane007: 5:31am
more
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by doctimonyeka(m): 5:32am
Wowwww.... This is a rarity......
HAPPY MARRIAGE LIFE CUTIES........
#me likey
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by kabayomi(m): 5:32am
According to science, their children would be siblings instead of cousins having the same DNA config
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by yomi007k(m): 5:40am
kabayomi:
Plus dey hv high chance of having twins or multiple pregnancy .hope dem get money sha.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Lifestone(m): 5:41am
Happy married life. I hope the women won't enter wrong rooms or the husbands mischievous enough to do exchange. The men too resemble themselves
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Desammyst(m): 5:43am
Waow, dats sweet. It happens once in a blue moon though, happy married life to them
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by kabayomi(m): 5:48am
Lol i hope they aren't living in the house sha ooo
yomi007k:
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Karlman: 5:55am
I WISH THEM WELL
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by unclezuma: 6:00am
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by eleko1: 6:02am
cool.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Omagago(m): 6:03am
Allah ya ba da zaman lafiya
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by 4reala(m): 6:09am
wow beautiful couples, wishing them conjugal bliss.
but why the difference in d surnames of the twin sisters?
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by oselydia(f): 6:14am
dat's also my plan, my twin sister and I want to get married to an identical twin brothers.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by segebase(m): 6:15am
ll
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by colik(f): 6:29am
Cute couples...But the sisters are not so identical.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by sisisioge: 6:35am
I just love twins...I absolutely want them. Well done folks
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Einl(m): 6:36am
colik:
Read the title well. It said the sisters are twins, not identical twins, which obviously means they're fraternal twins.
It's only the guys that are identical twins.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Jay542(m): 6:38am
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by colik(f): 6:42am
Einl:Oh! my bad.
Thank you for correcting my obvious blunder.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by bsideboii(m): 6:42am
Nice,only one get composure the other one na arranged based on d body language
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Efewestern: 6:46am
lolz.. nice.. but I think it is planed.
it's not possible for brothers to love two sisters, no b so love they work..
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Ucheosefoh(m): 6:50am
oselydia:Look no further, my friend and I are often mistaken as twins so I believe we fit the description.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by Einl(m): 6:50am
colik:It's OK. It happens to the best of us.
Have a nice day.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by madridguy(m): 6:52am
Beautiful.
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by oadewale(m): 6:52am
Front Page Material....
Onku Lala do the justice....
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by konjishild(m): 6:58am
oselydia:lol weh done ma i wish u happy waiting
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by adorablepepple(f): 7:00am
Wawwuuuu
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by konjishild(m): 7:01am
happy bleeping, front page material #100 yards
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by okunfemm(m): 7:04am
HML
|Re: Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Akwa Ibom (wedding,prewedding Pics by EricBloodAxe: 7:09am
oselydia:
Hope u guys started searching, so u can hook up in time.
