₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,596 members, 3,457,111 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 12:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! (10904 Views)
Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! / As A Nigerian Man, Can You Do This?? / Meet The Kano Lady Who Promised To Buy Car & House For Any Man Who Marries Her (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by AdoraAmadi: 4:56pm On Apr 03
So, according to this post shared on Twitter, this is how any man can easily get laid in Lagos.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/how-any-man-can-easily-get-laid-in-lagos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by sapientia(m): 5:27pm On Apr 03
I need how to make money easily in Lagos
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by AmuEwu: 6:13pm On Apr 03
Without looking at the website, just from the comment I knew it was quora.com .. Lo and behold I checked the website interface and its obviously quora
I don't know why but there's a way people comment on that site. Its very different.. Myself, my comments there looks like the one above
19 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by KennyID17(m): 7:34pm On Apr 03
AmuEwu:
I love that forum mehn, although I only indulge d tech related topics
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by lrguru(m): 10:47pm On Apr 03
Ok
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by macjoshmini(m): 10:47pm On Apr 03
How to Bleep teenage girls within a month..
Buy her airtime...
Call her..
Play calm...Be smooth...Be a badass sweet talker
..Take her out..At least once..
NXT time una jam reason her the matter..
Her p*ssy go drip there and then..
Guy first impression matters alot o.
Last long..No do like rooster,shake nyansh and come down nonono o
She go give u 12month warranty...If u be bahd guy 3yrs
....I am JFK...No quote me...I no get time.to reply u
3 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Bantino: 10:48pm On Apr 03
Indomie generation
1 Like
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by harffie(m): 10:48pm On Apr 03
Well..
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by soberdrunk(m): 10:48pm On Apr 03
Nigerian ladies!!! Una dey see una life outside?? See how they have turned you all to 'commodity' that guys bid for, i remember the good old days when 'toasting a lady' required dedication and perseverance but nowadays it requires more of you 'bringing out your wallet" than actual interaction.....
6 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Bhadmus77(m): 10:49pm On Apr 03
..and it made FP
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by PaperLace(f): 10:49pm On Apr 03
AmuEwu:When they comment on a meaningless topic there, the topic sef go fear. E go make sense by force!!! They can't even allow you jonse in peace.
Not this new generation Nairalanders shouting olosho upandan.
Anyway, this can't work on every lady and for every man.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by fernandoc(m): 10:49pm On Apr 03
How to get laid in Aba coming soon.
1 Like
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by rozayx5(m): 10:49pm On Apr 03
dude
is good
correct guy
hoess aint loyal
3 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Maxcollins042(m): 10:49pm On Apr 03
How can he contract a STD should have been the question. Mtcheeew!
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by ipobarecriminals: 10:49pm On Apr 03
the day u laid a mammy water,nah turtle eggs u go lay. Kasala go burst anytime
3 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by emeijeh(m): 10:49pm On Apr 03
Very very dry
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by rozayx5(m): 10:50pm On Apr 03
sapientia:
fry puff pff and yam at a busy junction
you will build a duplex from it
thank me later
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Mouthgag: 10:51pm On Apr 03
I SWEAR, IN THIS OUR GENERATION, SEX IS SOOOOOOOO CHEAP. NO GIRL IS TOO HARD OR IMPOSSIBLE TO GET! IT ALL DEPENDS ON TIME, SITUATION AND PLACE...
This days, when just see guys (especially the good ones) getting married to all these LEFTOVER GIRLS, I just shake my head in pity.
It's a wasted generation
Sex is sooooooooooo cheap.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by favelli(m): 10:51pm On Apr 03
lol thats some tactic
1 Like
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Antichristus: 10:51pm On Apr 03
In other words, Nigerian women are easy targets. WOW!
1 Like
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Jengem: 10:52pm On Apr 03
Lagos bitch3s decoded
This is a sharp expatriate
2 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by fizziea(m): 10:53pm On Apr 03
radarada
who fvck dn epp
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by tosyne2much(m): 10:53pm On Apr 03
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by decode55(m): 10:53pm On Apr 03
Very accurate
1 Like
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by zionwinn: 10:54pm On Apr 03
It high time we need to take our thinking beyound the the thing between the legs.
2 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by chronique(m): 10:54pm On Apr 03
favelli:
Nothing new in it. It's what a lot of folks do on a normal day.
1 Like
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by stagger: 10:54pm On Apr 03
I hope the guy who asked remembers that Nigeria is number 2 in the world in terms of people living with HIV. A word is enough for the wise.
2 Likes
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by siobh: 10:54pm On Apr 03
like Bleep, this will work. damn it
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by thecommunist(m): 10:55pm On Apr 03
AmuEwu:Nigerians typically behave themselves when they are in a non-nigerian atmosphere(especially with Europeans and North Americans). the way we interact on quora is so polite and well mannered ..such a far cry from the way they interact on nairaland.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by johnstar(m): 10:56pm On Apr 03
Must i spend dat much No way
Cnt spend more dan 1k for her jor
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by Platinumay(m): 10:56pm On Apr 03
Hmmm
|Re: How Any Man Can Easily Get Laid In Lagos! by ZombieTERROR: 10:57pm On Apr 03
How can I jail Buhari in Lagos
6 Likes 1 Share
Your Boyfriend Insults You In Public: What Will You Do? / Shocking Photos Of Young Girls Forced Into Marriage [pictures] / Sex Positions You Don't Know About ❤ No Be Every Time "Missionary"
Viewing this topic: emaxadey(m), menxer(m), Jchi9876, 1234onyekwe, Denko2721987(m), dgifted, Deztro(m), comm, Ezyp(m), coconazy1(m), Redomi(m), equalgarden, millionaire1, MILITO12345, freezyprinzy(m), Mospring(m), LeJeun3, DEOLINX, sammycarz(m), HARYORBAMZ(m), Arkmanbuddy(m), Bishops10(m), ademijuwonlo(f), SirAweezy(m), khairate(f), Aleruchi3, highrise07(m), oriaburefarms, dljbd1(m), Wordsmith01, jawnieJorh(m), Fabulous0(m), Bleon99, brixton, lordmassac(m), bobbyruffy(m), AreaFada2, ChinonsoDike2, Sultannayef, pawn89(m), qimo and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17