|Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by alfa2016: 5:15pm
This is Kaila.
Kaila is a healthy baby girl born with natural blue eyes.
Her parents are from Delta state.
Unfortunately people tend to be afraid of Kayla because of her beautiful blue eyes.They say it's scary.
Her father's older brother also has blue eyes and had to deal with been discriminated against and stigmatized because of the color of his eyes growing up. In fact he learned to walk with his head facing down so as not to scare people away.
Kaila and her uncle are not the only ones with this special gift.
Other members of their family also have blue eyes or blue patches in their eyes.
While I'm not a doctor, I know that there is a scientific explanation as to why they have eye color synonymous with Caucasians. I also know from my belief as a Christian that God wanted it that way.
So that they possess blue eyes doesn't make them different from you and I.
It is just a mutation and Kaila, members of her family and any other Africa with blue/ green or grey eyes should not be treated differently or made to hate themselves because the color of their eyes.
Thank you.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by darioNaharis: 5:22pm
Very cute
Nigerians never appreciate good things. They castigate someone born with blue eyes, yet same them will admire it in foreign movies and even go as far as purchasing coloured lenses
Her eyes look like that 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire" symbol . Still so cute
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Origin(f): 5:23pm
I want . I want o. Oh I want blue eyes jare.
So vivid. So beautiful and unique.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:23pm
I love those eyes
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by ShakurM(m): 5:24pm
Move to Lagos pls. Fine baby
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Muafrika2: 5:25pm
White stripes?
I've seen that somewhere
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by grayht(m): 5:30pm
darioNaharis:so so cute..
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by skarz: 5:33pm
cute
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Lukasemela(m): 5:34pm
wow lovely
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 5:34pm
Take this baby to oyibo country make she go enjoy her life. Nigeria no sabi better thing
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by dessz(m): 5:34pm
as u see the baby eye, I am vexing for my parents, why una no give me that kind eye I kon black eye, pupils black, cornea black wtf
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Mophasa: 5:34pm
K
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 5:35pm
The color of the eyes is controlled by what is call Melanie. Melanin is also responsible for the pigmentation of your skin and hair. Too much Melanin in the eyes result to brown coloration and in skin, yep brown skin, hence the saying "brown people". Over secretion of melanin in the skin result to dark color but still brown in the eyes.
So the baby, relatives and others with blue eyes have little secretions of melanin in their eyes and the risk of damage from UV light is also high.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 5:35pm
This post don make me tire for my orange sef.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by ibson99(m): 5:35pm
scary eyes. you sure she aint marine spirit
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Codeblues(m): 5:35pm
Wow.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by malabite3: 5:35pm
This is beautiful.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 5:35pm
Origin:
Babe I've blue eyes.. Our kids will definitely inherit this trait from me
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by DocAdray(f): 5:35pm
Cutie with lovely eyes. Me likey...
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 5:35pm
lobatan
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by awesomet1(m): 5:35pm
BEAUTIFUL!
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by whytemon(m): 5:36pm
Fake
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 5:36pm
Ha!!
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by CastroTbb(m): 5:36pm
O
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by fmarshal(m): 5:36pm
Beautiful eyes. There is beauty in diversity.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 5:36pm
its cute...buh the way wey she dey ranju tho..e dey scary true true...lolz
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by sotall(m): 5:36pm
Hmmm....na wa ooooo.
Those eyes may look beautiful but they are scary as well. Even if the eyes look scary doesnt justify her being discriminated.
But one kwession dey my mind......Shey na her mama play the foreign match wey bring the blue eye gene abi na her grand mama or ancestors?
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by reyscrub(m): 5:36pm
This is natural and is due to body chemistry.
The mutation affected the so-called OCA2 gene, which is involved in the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to our hair, eyes and skin.
"A genetic mutation affecting the OCA2 gene in our chromosomes resulted in the creation of a 'switch,' which literally 'turned off' the ability to produce brown eyes," Eiberg said.
The genetic switch is located in the gene adjacent to OCA2 and rather than completely turning off the gene, the switch limits its action, which reduces the production of melanin in the iris. In effect, the turned-down switch diluted brown eyes to blue.
If the OCA2 gene had been completely shut down, our hair, eyes and skin would be melanin-less, a condition known as albinism.
Eiberg and his team examined DNA from mitochondria, the cells' energy-making structures, of blue-eyed individuals in countries including Jordan, Denmark and Turkey. This genetic material comes from females, so it can trace maternal lineages.
It is a fact that the people who have blue eyes in Denmark, as far as Jordan, these people all have this same haplotype, they all have exactly the same gene changes that are all linked to this one mutation that makes eyes blue.
The mutation is what regulates the OCA2 switch for melanin production. And depending on the amount of melanin in the iris, a person can end up with eye color ranging from brown to green. Brown-eyed individuals have considerable individual variation in the area of their DNA that controls melanin production. But they found that blue-eyed individuals only have a small degree of variation in the amount of melanin in their eyes.
http://www.livescience.com/9578-common-ancestor-blue-eyes.html
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 5:36pm
Cute
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by thorpido(m): 5:36pm
She will face stigmatization in this environment,some might even tag her an ogbanje,smh.
I love her uniqueness.
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by modestofynest(m): 5:37pm
Scare wetin if I get blues eyes ehn una for hearam for this country I no even get am I dey worry already if to say e dey hmmmmmm DSS for done invite me
|Re: Nigerian Girl Born With Blue Eyes In Delta Experiences Stigmatization (Photos) by kerryjossy(f): 5:37pm
Beautiful eyes....The fact that u are a #girlchild makes u perfect.
