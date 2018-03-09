₦airaland Forum

Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife

Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by dre11(m): 7:44pm On Mar 08
2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman.

Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha in February this year.

An eye witness told Daily Sun that the angry wife, who is against her husband’s plan to marry a new wife barely two months into their marriage, insisted that it is too early to bring another woman as wife into the family.

According to the source, “Yunusa, who lost his first wife last year, married Aisha; but it seems that they are not on good terms.

When her husband told her his intention to marry another woman, she got angry and set ablaze her husband’s house when he went out on Tuesday to his office.”

The source added that though nobody died in the inferno “most of valuable property belonging to the husband were burnt in the fire.”

It was further learnt that family members came out to extinguish the inferno, and removed few of the husband’s property.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer DSP Suleiman Mustapha told Daily Sun on phone that the police did not receive any “official complaint from anybody at the nearest police station in the area.”



http://sunnewsonline.com/barely-2-months-into-marriage-husband-wants-new-wife-current-wife-burns-house/

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by shevon: 7:49pm On Mar 08
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by midolian(m): 8:09pm On Mar 08
Its not enough..burn the second wife too undecided

But the man sef..within 2months, haba!.. angry why do some men treat women like lifeless properties?

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by ojun50(m): 8:19pm On Mar 08
Muslim women thy are very wicked

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by midolian(m): 8:26pm On Mar 08
ojun50:
Muslim women thy are very wicked
Learn to make your comments without bringing religion into it..we were all human before our choice of religion.

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by princeking2(m): 8:27pm On Mar 08
Hmm.. It is well.
Why would he like to take a second wife in such a short time. Some men just keep giving ladies reasons to view men as beast.
I won't say the lady is wicked, it must have been hard for her to bear however, setting the house on fire was not the right approach.
cool coolI am here praying for one, someone is planning for a second one. grin

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by nkwuocha: 8:57pm On Mar 08
Crime of passion. The man sef get mind. He underestimated a scorned woman.

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by thorpido(m): 8:58pm On Mar 08
What was the man thinking?Just barely a month after marrying a new one?
He should have tried to marry the two of them at the same time like some new 'supermen'.

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by DIYhackers: 10:11pm On Mar 08
Sometimes you wonder if these people no see the signs before dey enter marriage

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by visijo(m): 10:11pm On Mar 08
Village people at work

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by congo4ka: 10:12pm On Mar 08
Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Icecomrade: 10:12pm On Mar 08
If them no dey kill their husband, them dey burn house.

All these Hasan chick's.

Na wah

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12pm On Mar 08
I just feel like laughing grin grin grin


Is there an urgent goal or target that the man wants to quickly meet by marrying a second wife in 2 months undecided

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by fredwilliams8: 10:13pm On Mar 08
Hell has no Fury like a woman scorned

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by NaijaMutant(f): 10:13pm On Mar 08
thorpido:
What was the man thinking?Just barely a month after marrying a new one?
He should have tried to marry the two of them at the same time like some new 'supermen'.

Both of them are crazy undecided

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by akeentech(m): 10:13pm On Mar 08
I know this can only happens in Edo State
Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by MhizzAJ(f): 10:13pm On Mar 08
Good for the man
He's lucky he's still alive

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Skepticus: 10:13pm On Mar 08
angry

This man obviously needs sense and a new house, not a woman!

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by IamGoke(m): 10:14pm On Mar 08
ojun50:
Muslim women thy are very wicked

Can't you comment without bringing religion to it??

Be wise!!

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by soberdrunk(m): 10:15pm On Mar 08
what is happening to Nigerian women nowadays? Them don too dey get evil mind angry angry

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Letzdothething: 10:15pm On Mar 08
What a stupid woman. Why not just divorce him. The man should sue her.

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Letzdothething: 10:16pm On Mar 08
MhizzAJ:
Good for the man
He's lucky he's still alive
how is he lucky? Is it illegal to marry more than one?

Don't talk rubbish

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by ipobarecriminals: 10:17pm On Mar 08
sad Badariya! the oozing stench of human waste there especially a around NCCF lodge type toward Dukku barrack/churches. around there nor be here..Hausa girls and their jealousy lifestyle
Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by earnyT(m): 10:17pm On Mar 08
so should we fry garri
Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by godfrey01(m): 10:17pm On Mar 08
when you deny a man the benfits of marriage, he start looking else where. for a man to think of marrying another woman, she must have been starving him of sex.

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:18pm On Mar 08
What is really happening to Northerners? I thought their religion permits 5 women living in same compound? Where is the love among Northern women they usually use as an example for polygamy?



My bible said.."it is better to stay n the rooftop (modern day ceiling) than to stay in same house with a brawling (nagging) woman"

"Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned"

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by IAmAmbrose(m): 10:18pm On Mar 08
ojun50:
Muslim women thy are very wicked

Muslim some women they are very wicked
Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 10:19pm On Mar 08
When you show love to your first wife, Allah shall provide you with a second one.

Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by daddio: 10:19pm On Mar 08
midolian:
Its not enough..burn the second wife too undecided

But the man sef..within 2months, haba!.. angry why do some men treat women like lifeless properties?

HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN ABOUT LAW OF ELASTICITY?

THE HUSBAND IS NOT ENJOYING THE TOTO DUE TO WHAT THE TOTO HAS PASSED THROUGH.

SO HE NEEDS A LADY WITH FIRM ASS AND TIGHT PUSHY (remove the H)

