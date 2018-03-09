Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife (16096 Views)

2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house



By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi



A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman.



Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha in February this year.



An eye witness told Daily Sun that the angry wife, who is against her husband’s plan to marry a new wife barely two months into their marriage, insisted that it is too early to bring another woman as wife into the family.



According to the source, “Yunusa, who lost his first wife last year, married Aisha; but it seems that they are not on good terms.



When her husband told her his intention to marry another woman, she got angry and set ablaze her husband’s house when he went out on Tuesday to his office.”



The source added that though nobody died in the inferno “most of valuable property belonging to the husband were burnt in the fire.”



It was further learnt that family members came out to extinguish the inferno, and removed few of the husband’s property.



When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer DSP Suleiman Mustapha told Daily Sun on phone that the police did not receive any “official complaint from anybody at the nearest police station in the area.”





http://sunnewsonline.com/barely-2-months-into-marriage-husband-wants-new-wife-current-wife-burns-house/

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned 20 Likes 1 Share





But the man sef..within 2months, haba!.. why do some men treat women like lifeless properties? Its not enough..burn the second wife tooBut the man sef..within 2months, haba!..why do some men treat women like lifeless properties? 18 Likes

Muslim women thy are very wicked 4 Likes

ojun50:

Muslim women thy are very wicked Learn to make your comments without bringing religion into it..we were all human before our choice of religion. Learn to make your comments without bringing religion into it..we were all human before our choice of religion. 42 Likes



Why would he like to take a second wife in such a short time. Some men just keep giving ladies reasons to view men as beast.

I won't say the lady is wicked, it must have been hard for her to bear however, setting the house on fire was not the right approach.

I am here praying for one, someone is planning for a second one. Hmm.. It is well.Why would he like to take a second wife in such a short time. Some men just keep giving ladies reasons to view men as beast.I won't say the lady is wicked, it must have been hard for her to bear however, setting the house on fire was not the right approach.I am here praying for one, someone is planning for a second one. 15 Likes 1 Share

Crime of passion. The man sef get mind. He underestimated a scorned woman. 2 Likes

What was the man thinking?Just barely a month after marrying a new one?

He should have tried to marry the two of them at the same time like some new 'supermen'. 8 Likes

Sometimes you wonder if these people no see the signs before dey enter marriage 4 Likes

Village people at work 2 Likes

If them no dey kill their husband, them dey burn house.



All these Hasan chick's.



Na wah 1 Like







Is there an urgent goal or target that the man wants to quickly meet by marrying a second wife in 2 months I just feel like laughingIs there an urgent goal or target that the man wants to quickly meet by marrying a second wife in 2 months 5 Likes

Hell has no Fury like a woman scorned 1 Like

thorpido:

What was the man thinking?Just barely a month after marrying a new one?

He should have tried to marry the two of them at the same time like some new 'supermen'.

Both of them are crazy Both of them are crazy 1 Like

I know this can only happens in Edo State

Good for the man

He's lucky he's still alive 5 Likes





This man obviously needs sense and a new house, not a woman! This man obviously needs sense and a new house, not a woman! 3 Likes

ojun50:

Muslim women thy are very wicked

Can't you comment without bringing religion to it??



Be wise!! Can't you comment without bringing religion to it??Be wise!! 1 Like

what is happening to Nigerian women nowadays? Them don too dey get evil mind 1 Like

What a stupid woman. Why not just divorce him. The man should sue her. 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

Good for the man

He's lucky he's still alive how is he lucky? Is it illegal to marry more than one?



Don't talk rubbish how is he lucky? Is it illegal to marry more than one?Don't talk rubbish 5 Likes

Badariya! the oozing stench of human waste there especially a around NCCF lodge type toward Dukku barrack/churches. around there nor be here..Hausa girls and their jealousy lifestyle Badariya! the oozing stench of human waste there especially a around NCCF lodge type toward Dukku barrack/churches. around there nor be here..Hausa girls and their jealousy lifestyle

so should we fry garri

when you deny a man the benfits of marriage, he start looking else where. for a man to think of marrying another woman, she must have been starving him of sex. 1 Like

What is really happening to Northerners? I thought their religion permits 5 women living in same compound? Where is the love among Northern women they usually use as an example for polygamy?







My bible said.."it is better to stay n the rooftop (modern day ceiling) than to stay in same house with a brawling (nagging) woman"



"Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned" 2 Likes

ojun50:

Muslim women thy are very wicked

Muslim some women they are very wicked some women they are very wicked

When you show love to your first wife, Allah shall provide you with a second one. 2 Likes