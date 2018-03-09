₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by dre11(m): 7:44pm On Mar 08
2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house
By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by shevon: 7:49pm On Mar 08
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by midolian(m): 8:09pm On Mar 08
Its not enough..burn the second wife too
But the man sef..within 2months, haba!.. why do some men treat women like lifeless properties?
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by ojun50(m): 8:19pm On Mar 08
Muslim women thy are very wicked
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by midolian(m): 8:26pm On Mar 08
ojun50:Learn to make your comments without bringing religion into it..we were all human before our choice of religion.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by princeking2(m): 8:27pm On Mar 08
Hmm.. It is well.
Why would he like to take a second wife in such a short time. Some men just keep giving ladies reasons to view men as beast.
I won't say the lady is wicked, it must have been hard for her to bear however, setting the house on fire was not the right approach.
I am here praying for one, someone is planning for a second one.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by nkwuocha: 8:57pm On Mar 08
Crime of passion. The man sef get mind. He underestimated a scorned woman.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by thorpido(m): 8:58pm On Mar 08
What was the man thinking?Just barely a month after marrying a new one?
He should have tried to marry the two of them at the same time like some new 'supermen'.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by DIYhackers: 10:11pm On Mar 08
Sometimes you wonder if these people no see the signs before dey enter marriage
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by visijo(m): 10:11pm On Mar 08
Village people at work
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by congo4ka: 10:12pm On Mar 08
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Icecomrade: 10:12pm On Mar 08
If them no dey kill their husband, them dey burn house.
All these Hasan chick's.
Na wah
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by NaijaMutant(f): 10:12pm On Mar 08
I just feel like laughing
Is there an urgent goal or target that the man wants to quickly meet by marrying a second wife in 2 months
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by fredwilliams8: 10:13pm On Mar 08
Hell has no Fury like a woman scorned
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by NaijaMutant(f): 10:13pm On Mar 08
thorpido:
Both of them are crazy
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by akeentech(m): 10:13pm On Mar 08
I know this can only happens in Edo State
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by MhizzAJ(f): 10:13pm On Mar 08
Good for the man
He's lucky he's still alive
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Skepticus: 10:13pm On Mar 08
This man obviously needs sense and a new house, not a woman!
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by IamGoke(m): 10:14pm On Mar 08
ojun50:
Can't you comment without bringing religion to it??
Be wise!!
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by soberdrunk(m): 10:15pm On Mar 08
what is happening to Nigerian women nowadays? Them don too dey get evil mind
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Letzdothething: 10:15pm On Mar 08
What a stupid woman. Why not just divorce him. The man should sue her.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Letzdothething: 10:16pm On Mar 08
MhizzAJ:how is he lucky? Is it illegal to marry more than one?
Don't talk rubbish
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by ipobarecriminals: 10:17pm On Mar 08
Badariya! the oozing stench of human waste there especially a around NCCF lodge type toward Dukku barrack/churches. around there nor be here..Hausa girls and their jealousy lifestyle
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by earnyT(m): 10:17pm On Mar 08
so should we fry garri
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by godfrey01(m): 10:17pm On Mar 08
when you deny a man the benfits of marriage, he start looking else where. for a man to think of marrying another woman, she must have been starving him of sex.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:18pm On Mar 08
What is really happening to Northerners? I thought their religion permits 5 women living in same compound? Where is the love among Northern women they usually use as an example for polygamy?
My bible said.."it is better to stay n the rooftop (modern day ceiling) than to stay in same house with a brawling (nagging) woman"
"Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned"
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by IAmAmbrose(m): 10:18pm On Mar 08
ojun50:
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 10:19pm On Mar 08
When you show love to your first wife, Allah shall provide you with a second one.
|Re: Wife Sets Her Husband's House On Fire In Birnin-Kebbi For Wanting Another Wife by daddio: 10:19pm On Mar 08
midolian:
HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN ABOUT LAW OF ELASTICITY?
THE HUSBAND IS NOT ENJOYING THE TOTO DUE TO WHAT THE TOTO HAS PASSED THROUGH.
SO HE NEEDS A LADY WITH FIRM ASS AND TIGHT PUSHY (remove the H)
