₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,820 members, 3,457,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 11:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) (8558 Views)
Photo Of A Male Corper Staring At His Female Camp Mate Goes Viral / Male Corper Batters Female Corper In Abia, Removes Her Teeth With Hammer (Pic) / Male Corper Carries Two Female Corpers On Both Hands At The Same Time (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 11:10pm On Apr 03
As shared by twitter user, Alagbada, this male corper's fingers were cut off today, because he lives in the same house with a female corper that he is not married to.
See another photo below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/male-corper-fingers-cut-off-in-kastina.html?m=1
A Facebook user, Ikenna Adol Madu has cried out to the Federal Government for help, revealing what he described as the plight of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members currently serving in a part of Katsina State.
http://punchng.com/youth-corps-member-alleges-brutality-in-katsina-graphic-photos/
2 Shares
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by gqboyy(m): 11:12pm On Apr 03
Details pls
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by taofeek11(m): 11:14pm On Apr 03
Didn't they advise them d do and don't in that state, if not the NYSC is to take responsible for that.
2 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by dingbang(m): 11:17pm On Apr 03
Not good
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by profhezekiah: 11:18pm On Apr 03
That is pathetic
1 Like
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by nepapole(m): 11:19pm On Apr 03
I hope this news is fake.
12 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by fredoricko: 11:19pm On Apr 03
This is gruesome.
While I in no way endorse cohabitation of unmarried persons, at the very least I also know whoever chooses to has the right. It's annoying that a select few would go out of their way to assault those who do not conform to their perceived way of life. Everyone is entitled to live life however he so desire as long as the constitution is not trampled. It's high time something is done about these incessant attacks.
I'm sorry, but Nigeria has lost it as a country.
20 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by watered(m): 11:21pm On Apr 03
Hypocrisy at its peak. These people are cannibals.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by mhizEvangee: 11:22pm On Apr 03
trouble in the house
what if they are siblings or cousins or even relatives.
even if they are not, won't they get married? I just hope buhari will do something abt this
4 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by xband: 11:22pm On Apr 03
Oh no. He won't be able to finger her properly again.
5 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by apholaryn: 11:24pm On Apr 03
bloggers don come again! a won eyan aunty Kemi
3 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by EWAagoyin(m): 11:25pm On Apr 03
Lies.... Im currently in katsina.. What happened was that corpers lodge located at "sabo layi"was robbed last night by bandits... Must we bring religion and tribal sentiments on every issues in this country... Nawa o
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by rusher14: 11:27pm On Apr 03
EWAagoyin:
Exactly what I'm saying about this country.
Why people would prefer to create a tense environment just to sell a few hits on their blogs.
Nigeria has too many evil people.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by fredoricko: 11:30pm On Apr 03
EWAagoyin:
Let's call a spade a spade. How often do bandits dismember their victims?
14 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by dapsin999(m): 11:39pm On Apr 03
Whaaat? Iro ni o.
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by cocaineaddict(m): 11:45pm On Apr 03
watered:
I understand that feeling when you're boiling so hard with rage and you must use a BIG word no matter the meaning
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by okonja(m): 11:45pm On Apr 03
Impossible
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by bounty007(m): 11:54pm On Apr 03
Dam.. too bad.
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by Asegzy: 1:01am
Lies lies and more lies
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by Archaa(m): 1:59am
ANTONINEUTRON
this is what we were talking about
religion is the problem of the north and nothing more .
all crisis in the north are linked to one bearded man from Saudi Arabia .
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by Mizk(f): 4:07am
whats the point serving a fatherland that cant protect you, now they'll leave him to his fate, no intervention or whatever, just because of useless NYSC
those uneducated religious extremists are savages, they should be treated like animals because they ain't human, they just assume that thier way of life is the only way of life, and everyone not living like them deserves to die
if this news is true then i wonder what tomorrow would bring, they're becoming more beastly everyday
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by ThinkSmarter(m): 4:09am
I don't doubt this news.
Cuz, from the way Northerners do look @ a Man and a woman walking together as being deviants.
Yet, by 7:00pm, their yarinyas will be sneaking out of their gida[house] to pair up under the neem~tree and uncompleted buildings.
I'm not against or in support of any male and female corpers living together.
After all, they are consent adults. They can live their lives the way they want. I don't give a single Fvck
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by cornelin(m): 6:17am
That was how recently passed out corper in nairaland was giving us a million reason to choose Kano instead of Abuja or Akwa Ibom just because of cheap stuffs. I can't go to NYSC in peace and come back in pieces.
9 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by mrdashing10(m): 6:30am
The moment I picked up that relocation form and decided to quit Borno/Jigawa for Enugu State. I knew I was doing the right thing.
How can someone spend 11 months without alcohol, turnup! and bangs!! all because of sharia...
10 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by fowosh: 6:40am
I don't believe it...the finger dat was cut off is d right finger not d left one, and taking a closely view at the other pics typing with the right hand shows DAT its not his finger DAT was disconnected
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by EricBloodAxe: 6:43am
Someone said its fake news and pple are still throwing tantrums above...sometimes it pays to read through some comments before rushing to type loads of crap due to annoyance
5 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by otabuko(m): 6:46am
This is pathetic but the Corp members should understand that they can't just do whatever they want in some of the core northern states. Am so very sorry for guy. God's grace and help through this painful time. Wetin him parents sef go see am as?
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by Moving4: 6:46am
How can something like dis happened? R u sure its just because dey were living together?
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:46am
Nigeria will keep taking nonsense from the north till they sink this country. Hopeless and stupid 1diots.
3 Likes
|Re: "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) by refiner(f): 6:51am
Mizk:Easy!....ur blood too dey hot
That wasnt d reason he lost a finger...hungry bloggers are at it again...they encounterd some men of d underworl so unfortunately he lost a finger and some bloodly cut on his head..
4 Likes
Kwara State Batch A, Let's Meet Here / NYSC 2017/18 Requirements For Registration Of Graduates[PT & FT] / Improved NYSC Allowance For Corp Members
Viewing this topic: MOFAZIT, FKseun(m), doctorgold(m), walexy14(m), seunot, onlineprof89(m), MDJ03, moralex(m), teemy(m), cashberry(m), curiousme1, inwangobio(m), richiepolymer(m), tunjijones(m), mioadufe(m), engrolawei, captainmuyi(m), Positiveminds(m), DeLamb, Donaldomo(m), Sansa143(f), nams77, annnikky(f), Edithberry, Ragad74, chibboy, Suprnov3r(m), Bigflamie(m), Skybee1(m), olalekan90(m), crystalclear(m), apollo13(m), Mrks4770(m), dorox(m), Manueleee(m), OWJ1, balo2rule, dipznano(m), louisamn, preshOnogwu1(m), wolewolsz(m), xsanctus(m), ssfather1819(m), ilynem(m), Sirtesla(m), tunemike(m), morscino, KingAfo(m), TulsaOklahoma, lungimiranza, freshinko, Cecegal, CHARLOE(m), latuntop(m), Jarexxx(m), Onliie(m), Segunia(m), Ambjosh(m), brownsugarxxx, Smartlife(m), Ladobzy(m), ChikaMaLaKai, xcolanto(m), sodite, mescanap, ozonaija(m), Odkboy23(m), akejujoe(f), Oladele652(m), solamyson(m), Giantslayer, FriendNG, chukelvin(m), drealcivilceno(m), Lyricsblog, olajay86(m), fredoricko, madridguy(m), abuaoyen(f), phemy36(m), NORSIYK(m), lekshobay(m) and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17