Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / "Corper's Finger Cut Off In Katsina" - Twitter User Says (Graphic Pics) (8558 Views)

Photo Of A Male Corper Staring At His Female Camp Mate Goes Viral / Male Corper Batters Female Corper In Abia, Removes Her Teeth With Hammer (Pic) / Male Corper Carries Two Female Corpers On Both Hands At The Same Time (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See another photo below...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/male-corper-fingers-cut-off-in-kastina.html?m=1





A Facebook user, Ikenna Adol Madu has cried out to the Federal Government for help, revealing what he described as the plight of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members currently serving in a part of Katsina State.



He said the corps members are constantly being attacked.



Madu also shared disturbing photos of a severed thumb said to belong to a female corps member and the battered head of another male corper who he claimed were attacked recently.







“Last night some corpers were attacked both boys and girls and the worse part of it is that a girl’s hand was cut off for no reason,” Madu wrote in the post.



See screenshots of the post and some of the photos below.





http://punchng.com/youth-corps-member-alleges-brutality-in-katsina-graphic-photos/ As shared by twitter user, Alagbada, this male corper's fingers were cut off today, because he lives in the same house with a female corper that he is not married to.See another photo below... 2 Shares

Details pls

Didn't they advise them d do and don't in that state, if not the NYSC is to take responsible for that. 2 Likes

Not good

That is pathetic 1 Like

I hope this news is fake. 12 Likes

This is gruesome.



While I in no way endorse cohabitation of unmarried persons, at the very least I also know whoever chooses to has the right. It's annoying that a select few would go out of their way to assault those who do not conform to their perceived way of life. Everyone is entitled to live life however he so desire as long as the constitution is not trampled. It's high time something is done about these incessant attacks.

I'm sorry, but Nigeria has lost it as a country. 20 Likes

Hypocrisy at its peak. These people are cannibals. 4 Likes 2 Shares

trouble in the house

what if they are siblings or cousins or even relatives.

even if they are not, won't they get married? I just hope buhari will do something abt this 4 Likes

Oh no. He won't be able to finger her properly again. 5 Likes

bloggers don come again! a won eyan aunty Kemi 3 Likes

Lies.... Im currently in katsina.. What happened was that corpers lodge located at "sabo layi"was robbed last night by bandits... Must we bring religion and tribal sentiments on every issues in this country... Nawa o 32 Likes 1 Share

EWAagoyin:

Lies.... Im currently in katsina.. What happened was that corpers lodge located at "sabo layi"was robbed last night by bandits... Must we bring religion and tribal sentiments on every issues in this country... Nawa o

Exactly what I'm saying about this country.



Why people would prefer to create a tense environment just to sell a few hits on their blogs.



Nigeria has too many evil people. 3 Likes 1 Share

EWAagoyin:

Lies.... Im currently in katsina.. What happened was that corpers lodge located at "sabo layi"was robbed last night by bandits... Must we bring religion and tribal sentiments on every issues in this country... Nawa o

Let's call a spade a spade. How often do bandits dismember their victims? Let's call a spade a spade. How often do bandits dismember their victims? 14 Likes

Whaaat? Iro ni o.

watered:

Hypocrisy at its peak. These people are cannibals.

I understand that feeling when you're boiling so hard with rage and you must use a BIG word no matter the meaning 2 Likes 1 Share

Impossible

Dam.. too bad.

Lies lies and more lies

ANTONINEUTRON



this is what we were talking about





religion is the problem of the north and nothing more .

all crisis in the north are linked to one bearded man from Saudi Arabia . 6 Likes 1 Share

whats the point serving a fatherland that cant protect you, now they'll leave him to his fate, no intervention or whatever, just because of useless NYSC



those uneducated religious extremists are savages, they should be treated like animals because they ain't human, they just assume that thier way of life is the only way of life, and everyone not living like them deserves to die



if this news is true then i wonder what tomorrow would bring, they're becoming more beastly everyday 5 Likes 1 Share

I don't doubt this news.

Cuz, from the way Northerners do look @ a Man and a woman walking together as being deviants.

Yet, by 7:00pm, their yarinyas will be sneaking out of their gida[house] to pair up under the neem~tree and uncompleted buildings.

I'm not against or in support of any male and female corpers living together.

After all, they are consent adults. They can live their lives the way they want. I don't give a single Fvck 6 Likes 1 Share

That was how recently passed out corper in nairaland was giving us a million reason to choose Kano instead of Abuja or Akwa Ibom just because of cheap stuffs. I can't go to NYSC in peace and come back in pieces. 9 Likes

The moment I picked up that relocation form and decided to quit Borno/Jigawa for Enugu State. I knew I was doing the right thing.

How can someone spend 11 months without alcohol, turnup! and bangs!! all because of sharia... 10 Likes

I don't believe it...the finger dat was cut off is d right finger not d left one, and taking a closely view at the other pics typing with the right hand shows DAT its not his finger DAT was disconnected 4 Likes 1 Share

Someone said its fake news and pple are still throwing tantrums above...sometimes it pays to read through some comments before rushing to type loads of crap due to annoyance 5 Likes

This is pathetic but the Corp members should understand that they can't just do whatever they want in some of the core northern states. Am so very sorry for guy. God's grace and help through this painful time. Wetin him parents sef go see am as?

How can something like dis happened? R u sure its just because dey were living together?

Nigeria will keep taking nonsense from the north till they sink this country. Hopeless and stupid 1diots. 3 Likes