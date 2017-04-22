₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Odisco2(m): 1:08pm
Save the date 22nd April 2017.
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by TrapQueen717: 1:09pm
Are we all unvited in their wedding reception?
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by tossedbae(f): 1:09pm
Beautiful,venue?
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Odisco2(m): 1:12pm
More
1 Share
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by nerodenero: 1:17pm
Endless night shifts for the family. Imagine both on night shift and their children in the hands of nannies!
Happy married life!
1 Like
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by smithsydny(m): 1:17pm
Basky
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by dacblogger(f): 1:17pm
The lady is so beautiful.... ,love her timberland...congrats to them
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by SeyiKings: 1:42pm
Nice pictures, clean and clear. I love it
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by damanjohn: 1:53pm
I will be there at time of item 7
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Likei(m): 2:13pm
me sef I wan marry o.....
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by ufuosman(m): 2:22pm
Lovely photos, happy married life in advance.
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Nma27(f): 2:35pm
Who will sacrifice their profession to take care of their family? They'll sort that out ssha.... HML to them
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Aderola15(f): 3:26pm
The lady looks youngggg
1 Like
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Fmartin(m): 3:27pm
all my life, am dreaming of marrying a teacher
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by kenajonas: 3:28pm
this is so cute
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Crauxx(m): 3:28pm
I no understand the whole man nurse thing, but both of them fine I no go lie. E mean sey na the man go deliver the baby? Their pikin don automatically turn nurse be that.
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by clickbnkgod: 3:28pm
Hope their home won't suffer this.
All is well
Check my signature guys
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by fufuNegusi(m): 3:28pm
b
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by olrotimi(m): 3:29pm
Ok
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by olola4(m): 3:29pm
interesting
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by orjikuramo(m): 3:29pm
All my life I want an hair dresser or tailor (fashion designer or whatever d "formers" want to call it)
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by Ginaz(f): 3:30pm
Ol
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by achieverme(m): 3:30pm
I hope subtlemee is not thinking this way? . If not, Brother Lagoon may soon have a new visitor
|Re: When A Nurse Weds A Nurse: Pre-wedding Pictures Of My Bro. by ibietela2(m): 3:31pm
I thought it was lesbians.......
Dirty mind i have
yussuf739, Fmartin(m), 4Play(m), themonk, obiemurphy(m), oluwaseunadebay(m), ministerk(m), LewsTherin, tammytam, IamUdo(m), kickman(m), gspace1960(m), Millersneh, selfmade001(f), davidtbom, ayodijex(m), obayaya(m), BBYYOLA(m), BabaO2, dammyblaze, felixzo1(m), Princesslee, kindnyce(m), AkumahTalk(m), Saheed69(m), Terror666, toyinblue, folly22(f), fumeah(f), Eseose9(f), menix(m), tmann626(m), gurunlocker, ucee64(m), Latty88(f), NubiLove(m), teewhysafe(f), debbie(f), youngjoy(f), DevOpsX, Spacless(m), heatflux, Opetech(m), ShokiScientist, jinyemax1, mulekanle, Fairgodwin(m), olashas(f), excelinfotech, Tunrayo75(f), Crauxx(m), silent10(m), omotay12345(m), faymouz(m), Gloriagee(f), Blogtrovert(f), ifygod20(m), Gmike2rule(m), SUPERPACK, uso84, wumibello(f), Gladyoo, Chynwe(f), breakice31(m), bababuff(m), fufuNegusi(m), Zoehill(m), vickoozy(m), horciglowri(f), Switsmart(m), Joy55(f), missioner(m), Victorez007, elpiro, mutvy, Mightyraw(m), KMJY(m), jolly47, Temmy91(m), Nduway(m), unite4real, AYOUNG(m), oviejnr(m), remcoface, princessG35, zealog, IhfazConsult, greatgeniu, Lilientology, flyca, maigida511(m), bal4real, olola4(m), Mediapace, tay0, aryormi(m), donbuchi1(m), kmitty, lankywizar(m), Mide24(m), willowforevery, real4life, Meetmeat(m), Bourne007(m), ElsonMorali, clickbnkgod, yesorno, Omooniya1, wokemzine, kekilika, coolfredo(m), Adegbe87, collums(m), kerryjossy(f), dacovajnr, CertifiedGee(m), unclepach, elfiddy(m), Handsomegod(m), Arisheloaded(m), Kingsleyphy(m), ede1(m), AIREGIN360(m), OlatunjiKazeem(m), FSAHEEDISOLA, yvesboss(m), juliustocome, miblolo(f), Mendelssohn(m), muller101(m), mokset123, softmind24, orjikuramo(m), JMG1, haleemwale(m), presh2mos, sirssb(m), Transformer(m), Rasky1(m), Eliona, Donjay2222(m), damochewinner(m), Bridgovoks, yeeshanana(f), Missy00, Akan(m), madridguy(m), dafil22(m), hoover420, luckk, Melahou(m), sammixs(m), kenosky, cnwamo(m), bidoublegie(m), CACAWA(m), Noskydo, oyetpel(m), gudxson, mescapee, futureroyal(m), bestestgirl(f), maursatt, Superman7, 175(m), drkass, Knight1(m), Hab24, iamdare(m), adviser(m), arizona20, Zeze06(m), fmlala, Sammy07(m), zoey4(f), Chiny21, abbey2kool, Angeleyez0811, Nosu(m), Elnino4ladies, hazyfm1, jedisco(m), Nellybii, Evicsholar(f), Ginaz(f), callmedada4, maxiuc(m), sosa993, akeemakinremi(m), MRBENZENE(m), SSPX(m), dadataiwo100(m), ibietela2(m), Bdeli(m), ifa98, tribunewatch(m), WarHorse1(m), Neddyogu(m), obaobirin, umehogagbo(m), achieverme(m), KEMELU, bfire(m), Laxy009(m), waleco2008, joceey(m), millik(f), ZeroShenanigan(m), X21, babadee1(m), Rawlings120(m), correctguy0900, sariu11(f), ebucha, Meti99(m), engryomiaina(m), gbemmy2k10(m), nony43(m), darenyx(m), signature2012(m), chuks34(m), susanovy(f), Ltrust(m), Codeblues(m), sexybol(m), Yenre, 0lumuyiwa, Xcelinteriors(f), Olisa116, emmatan4, adadioranmah(f), ukeleh, OOOS(m), blueseacats(m) and 424 guest(s)
