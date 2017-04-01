₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,649 members, 3,460,314 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 02:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally (10112 Views)
BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) / BBNaija: Photos Of Tboss' Mother / Bbnaija: Online Poll Puts Efe In Clear Lead (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by todaynewsreview: 11:51am
These are some images from the "Warri Stands with Efe" in Rally to campaign for Efe in Warri today.
More here: http://naijanewsheadlines.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-warri-stands-with.html
.
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by todaynewsreview: 11:52am
Cc: lalasticlala
More here: http://naijanewsheadlines.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-from-warri-stands-with.html
.
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by MJBOLT(m): 11:54am
warri can stand with efe all they want, the world is already standing with tboss
Tboss certified winner
#TeamTboss.
25 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by lofty900(m): 12:02pm
If only those youths are gainfully employed, this rubbish won't be happening. God help this nation
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by Giel: 12:14pm
lol
While the rest of Nigeria stands with tboss
please sms Vote TBoss to 32052
team TBoss
Bossnation
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by obynocute(m): 12:30pm
$$$$$$$$$££€€€
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by MadeInTokyo: 12:50pm
Dia fada
Efe ti takeover
Street ti takeover
19 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by johnummi(m): 1:32pm
ALL SAY EFE!!! Man must win ooo
14 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by brainpulse: 1:32pm
Honestly this is nonsense and not funny anymore. The youths in this society have misplaced priority, they have lost it and no vision on sight. This generation has a very long way to go. Their productive years is been wasted while the need to be build a future is left out for irrelevant things
12 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by hillsway(m): 1:32pm
NIGERIA!!!Misguided priorities...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by LagosismyHome(f): 1:32pm
It sad to see how some ( Nigerians) are very active when it comes to trivial or irrelevant things and very quiet on important issues
May God give some Nigerians Sense one day ........
SMH
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by tk4rd: 1:33pm
Tboss Fans right now....
..
1. "This ATM line is too long.. Time no dey again ooo"..
2. "Mai Card,, gimme sevinty tarsan naira MTN card"..
3. "See as all the celebrities dey support the street drunk.. Na Thuandar go faya their papa"..
4. "We go dey vote dey go.. Just dey spend the money dey vote dey go.. We no dey make noise"..
.....
.....
MTN BY SATURDAY....
1. "We now have enough money to settle the Nigerian Government."
2. "Multichoice,, I suggest you guys should do 'Big Brother Lagos', then, 'Big Brother Calabar', then Warri, Sokoto, and Abakaliki"
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by henrydadon(m): 1:33pm
things like this annoy me i swear
i see nigerians are the main architect of our own misfortune as a country.
what kind of misplaced priorities are this..am ashamed right now..
it a tv show for christ sake..
this same tv show is organized in other countries and it not celebrated or taken seriously like this...
what the hell is wrong with nigerian youth?
i have to leave this country.
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:33pm
GOD BLESS EFE
SARAKI/EFE FOR 2019
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by Divay22(f): 1:33pm
He don win be that
EFE for the money
EFE for the money
Base on logistic for the money
This one na Airport road o
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by olani76(f): 1:33pm
Team TBoss all the way
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by GloriaNinja(f): 1:33pm
Team Tboss o, I can't wait to laugh out my bladder when Efe loses after all the hype.
8 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by ekems2017(f): 1:33pm
Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Carry go!!!!!!!!!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by rheether(f): 1:33pm
lofty900:
All this nah side hustle.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by 12345baba: 1:33pm
The jobless situation in the country is serious.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:34pm
Giel:Na only you waka come
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by arosunshine(m): 1:34pm
#teamefe can we give efe 500 likes ?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by Akinwerndey: 1:34pm
Stupidity in Nigeria is on the rise!
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:34pm
After everything if he wins una no go smell 1kobo.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by BruzMoney(m): 1:34pm
lol, this thing is so annoying mehn
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by hazyfm1: 1:34pm
Giel:Self Deceit
VIPERVENOM:So Everything to you is about money? No wonder money dey fear you lol
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by Jay542(m): 1:34pm
Warri no dey carry last
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by Giel: 1:34pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
I and the rest of Nigeria lol
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by DONSMITH123(m): 1:35pm
Text 'Vote Efe' to 32052
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by sagitariusbaby(m): 1:35pm
Tboss nation
Tboss Kingdom
Tboss everywhere
Tboss stand up
Tboss taking over
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by mccoy47(m): 1:35pm
Bb9ja again?
|Re: Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally by inchristalone(m): 1:35pm
Debbie-rise is the real deal.
1 Like
Learning TV Presenting In Nigeria / Your Best Movie Quotes / Where Can I Download The Movie 76
Viewing this topic: Kenshinmunac, Toptipster, Kinguche1, javijabor1, lofty900(m), colossus2, TheBatman(m), GossipGirl1(f), megababajo, marcmao(m), mayorkyzo(m), obataokenwa(m), Maigida1(m), streetzdreamz(m), dgsam255, AdiscoPele, modash(m), okwyzo(m), Kadejo, adagrace, sonya4all(m), Darrydeck, TruthNigeria(m), tnerro, DjHypno(m), ki10(m), dkt001(m), Phealipo(m), shallomtr, Ekasco1, Iykecollins(m), yurme(m), amazon14, TeetoEsq(m), donkalas(m), mayoadegbola(m), peterdakwal(m), Akinwerndey, nazablossom, Xtochristo, Facxie(m), inchristalone(m), lexia09(f), freshness2020(m), yungbillionaire(m), wawappl, Ekeke1(m), smile4excel(f), bababode825(f), brixton, abbeyismaeel(m), akoko11, Queenbalikees(f), twistyboy(m), Emmyrushy(m), AmuEwu, Johhnyjustcome(m), chuks34(m), charlisco(m), TASZIE(m), mhillie(f), blessme2019, SuperSuave(m), khaz(m), rakabuba001(m), Deyacses, jessy1990(f), Adekdammy, kliq(m), Anuoluemma(m), Osama10(m), shogz89, Boboye4slim(m), Unbeliever(m), AsapKen(m), ainabrain, Chiefoomii, Dhayor9, waley007(m), iamademorlar(m), leoA1, petz(f) and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21