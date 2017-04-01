Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Photos From The "Warri Stands With Efe" In Rally (10112 Views)

These are some images from the "Warri Stands with Efe" in Rally to campaign for Efe in Warri today.

warri can stand with efe all they want, the world is already standing with tboss

Tboss certified winner

#TeamTboss. 25 Likes 6 Shares

If only those youths are gainfully employed, this rubbish won't be happening. God help this nation 58 Likes 2 Shares

While the rest of Nigeria stands with tboss



please sms Vote TBoss to 32052



team TBoss

Bossnation 25 Likes 4 Shares

Efe ti takeover



Street ti takeover 19 Likes

ALL SAY EFE!!! Man must win ooo 14 Likes

Honestly this is nonsense and not funny anymore. The youths in this society have misplaced priority, they have lost it and no vision on sight. This generation has a very long way to go. Their productive years is been wasted while the need to be build a future is left out for irrelevant things 12 Likes

NIGERIA!!!Misguided priorities... 7 Likes 1 Share





May God give some Nigerians Sense one day ........



It sad to see how some ( Nigerians) are very active when it comes to trivial or irrelevant things and very quiet on important issues. May God give some Nigerians Sense one day ........

Tboss Fans right now....

1. "This ATM line is too long.. Time no dey again ooo"..

2. "Mai Card,, gimme sevinty tarsan naira MTN card"..

3. "See as all the celebrities dey support the street drunk.. Na Thuandar go faya their papa"..

4. "We go dey vote dey go.. Just dey spend the money dey vote dey go.. We no dey make noise"..

MTN BY SATURDAY....

1. "We now have enough money to settle the Nigerian Government."

2. "Multichoice,, I suggest you guys should do 'Big Brother Lagos', then, 'Big Brother Calabar', then Warri, Sokoto, and Abakaliki" 5 Likes

things like this annoy me i swear



i see nigerians are the main architect of our own misfortune as a country.



what kind of misplaced priorities are this..am ashamed right now..



it a tv show for christ sake..



this same tv show is organized in other countries and it not celebrated or taken seriously like this...



what the hell is wrong with nigerian youth?



i have to leave this country. 7 Likes

SARAKI/EFE FOR 2019 1 Like





EFE for the money

EFE for the money



Base on logistic for the money











This one na Airport road o He don win be that. EFE for the money. Base on logistic for the money

Team TBoss all the way 6 Likes 1 Share

Team Tboss o, I can't wait to laugh out my bladder when Efe loses after all the hype. 8 Likes

Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Carry go!!!!!!!!!!! 8 Likes

If only those youths are gainfully employed, this rubbish won't be happening. God help this nation

All this nah side hustle.

The jobless situation in the country is serious. 6 Likes 1 Share

lol



While the rest of Nigeria stands with tboss



please sms Vote TBoss to 32052



team TBoss

Na only you waka come

#teamefe can we give efe 500 likes ? 17 Likes 2 Shares

Stupidity in Nigeria is on the rise! 4 Likes

After everything if he wins una no go smell 1kobo. 1 Like

lol, this thing is so annoying mehn 3 Likes 1 Share

lol



While the rest of Nigeria stands with tboss



please sms Vote TBoss to 32052



team TBoss

Bossnation Self Deceit





So Everything to you is about money? No wonder money dey fear you lol

Warri no dey carry last 1 Like

Na only you waka come

I and the rest of Nigeria lol

Text 'Vote Efe' to 32052 2 Likes

Tboss nation

Tboss Kingdom

Tboss everywhere

Tboss stand up

Tboss taking over 4 Likes

Bb9ja again?