Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by idesylvester: 2:04pm
as sheared by CHIDI KANU OKONKWO

to me i think pre-wedding photo is getting out of hand...hahahaha

where are my Vaseline crew?


God help us

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Papiikush: 2:07pm
ah lovvit grin

My favorite so far. Not like all those boring ones tongue

Wait.... Who blur the picture now now shocked


That person wee noh make heaven angry

55 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Lilymax(f): 2:16pm
This lady fall my hand cry

22 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by SINZ(m): 2:23pm
Atleast the boobs are still standing tall. cool

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by sinaj(f): 2:26pm
All these deeper life mode go giv u Hopee ban grin

2 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by LordIsaac(m): 2:31pm
At last! A clear dearth of parental discipline and home training.

7 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Alesandese(f): 2:34pm
The guy looks like Mynd4.4 undecided

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by jonaifame22(f): 3:23pm
Hmmm that moment when u hold the both breasts in a carefree manner

1 Like

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by brunofarad(m): 3:58pm
I give up shocked



Abeg




Shift for me ,I want to faint here

9 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Sharon6(f): 3:59pm
Ha! Make I follow shout END TIME!!!




Ha! Make I follow shout END TIME!!!
Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by zamwazi: 3:59pm
.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by IamAkinzy: 3:59pm
Romeo & juliet cheesy
Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by TheSlyone2(m): 3:59pm
This nigga gat no chill at all...


He sha won turn this two gallant soldiers to bathroom slippers before they got home

3 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by olafunny(m): 3:59pm
Oh my God warisdis



They look like flatinos though, not really surprised!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Badgers14: 3:59pm
Finally , I have been expecting to see something like this grin grin

Buhahaahah, hang in there Nairalanders more is coming. Next would be a pre wedding picture where they lady is on a reverse cowgirl position.. Next picture will be when the couple are on scissors.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by IpobExposed: 3:59pm
Mynd44 when are we going to see your pre wedding photos.
grin


Pls Nairaland any thread about Biafra pls give me a mention thank u

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by skarz: 3:59pm
nice 8P

2 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by ReaLFuckingOG: 3:59pm
Succulent grin
At least the guy went straight to the point not all these yeye pictures others dey snap for plane and garden. Forming what i don't know angry

12 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by johnummi(m): 3:59pm
and they are here again to spoil us grin Aboki gimme vaseline abeg

1 Like

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by adedayoa2(f): 3:59pm
I give up

2 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by pat077: 3:59pm
Ndi Ala.... ...

1 Like

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Freethought(m): 3:59pm
Truly, its comin to an end
Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by dapsoneh: 3:59pm
And they wil be claiming ' we aav not done t. B4'

4 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by AlexCk: 3:59pm
Smh.

If only we told them. lipsrsealed undecided

1 Like

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by rectitude(m): 3:59pm
Omg
Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by skarz: 3:59pm
nice tongue
Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by ekems2017(f): 4:00pm
End time pre wedding photos
Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by benedictac(f): 4:00pm
Many are mad but few are roaming

1 Like

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by GloriaNinja(f): 4:00pm
I must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people. undecidedI must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people.

5 Likes

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Nnwannsukka(m): 4:00pm
This Era is worst than Sodom and Gomorrah

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Dcomrade(m): 4:00pm
Can't see anything... ..mod pls stop wasting my time and MB embarassed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Chuknovski(m): 4:00pm
end time wedding photos

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

