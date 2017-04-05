Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo (29896 Views)

Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos / Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React / Man Grabs Fiancee's Bum In Pre-wedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

as sheared by CHIDI KANU OKONKWO



to me i think pre-wedding photo is getting out of hand...hahahaha



where are my Vaseline crew?





God help us 3 Likes 1 Share





My favorite so far. Not like all those boring ones



Wait.... Who blur the picture now now





That person wee noh make heaven ah lovvitMy favorite so far. Not like all those boring onesWait.... Who blur the picture now nowThat person wee noh make heaven 55 Likes 4 Shares

This lady fall my hand 22 Likes

Atleast the boobs are still standing tall. 38 Likes 1 Share

All these deeper life mode go giv u Hopee ban 2 Likes

At last! A clear dearth of parental discipline and home training. 7 Likes

The guy looks like Mynd4.4 27 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm that moment when u hold the both breasts in a carefree manner 1 Like









Abeg









Shift for me ,I want to faint here I give upAbegShift for me ,I want to faint here 9 Likes

Ha! Make I follow shout END TIME!!!









GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

. 1 Like 1 Share

Romeo & juliet

This nigga gat no chill at all...





He sha won turn this two gallant soldiers to bathroom slippers before they got home 3 Likes

Oh my God warisdis







They look like flatinos though, not really surprised! 8 Likes 1 Share





Buhahaahah, hang in there Nairalanders more is coming. Next would be a pre wedding picture where they lady is on a reverse cowgirl position.. Next picture will be when the couple are on scissors. Finally , I have been expecting to see something like thisBuhahaahah, hang in there Nairalanders more is coming. Next would be a pre wedding picture where they lady is on a reverse cowgirl position.. Next picture will be when the couple are on scissors. 3 Likes 1 Share









Pls Nairaland any thread about Biafra pls give me a mention thank u Mynd44 when are we going to see your pre wedding photos.Pls Nairaland any thread about Biafra pls give me a mention thank u 6 Likes 1 Share

nice 8P 2 Likes



At least the guy went straight to the point not all these yeye pictures others dey snap for plane and garden. Forming what i don't know SucculentAt least the guy went straight to the point not all these yeye pictures others dey snap for plane and garden. Forming what i don't know 12 Likes

Aboki gimme vaseline abeg and they are here again to spoil usAboki gimme vaseline abeg 1 Like

I give up 2 Likes

Ndi Ala.... ... 1 Like

Truly, its comin to an end

And they wil be claiming ' we aav not done t. B4' 4 Likes





If only we told them. Smh.If only we told them. 1 Like

Omg

nice

End time pre wedding photos

Many are mad but few are roaming 1 Like

I must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people. I must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people.I must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people. 5 Likes

This Era is worst than Sodom and Gomorrah 3 Likes 1 Share

Can't see anything... ..mod pls stop wasting my time and MB 1 Like 1 Share