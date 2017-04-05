₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,763 members, 3,460,631 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo (29896 Views)
Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos / Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React / Man Grabs Fiancee's Bum In Pre-wedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by idesylvester: 2:04pm
as sheared by CHIDI KANU OKONKWO
to me i think pre-wedding photo is getting out of hand...hahahaha
where are my Vaseline crew?
God help us
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Papiikush: 2:07pm
ah lovvit
My favorite so far. Not like all those boring ones
Wait.... Who blur the picture now now
That person wee noh make heaven
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Lilymax(f): 2:16pm
This lady fall my hand
22 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by SINZ(m): 2:23pm
Atleast the boobs are still standing tall.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by sinaj(f): 2:26pm
All these deeper life mode go giv u Hopee ban
2 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by LordIsaac(m): 2:31pm
At last! A clear dearth of parental discipline and home training.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Alesandese(f): 2:34pm
The guy looks like Mynd4.4
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by jonaifame22(f): 3:23pm
Hmmm that moment when u hold the both breasts in a carefree manner
1 Like
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by brunofarad(m): 3:58pm
I give up
Abeg
Shift for me ,I want to faint here
9 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Sharon6(f): 3:59pm
Ha! Make I follow shout END TIME!!!
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by zamwazi: 3:59pm
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by IamAkinzy: 3:59pm
Romeo & juliet
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by TheSlyone2(m): 3:59pm
This nigga gat no chill at all...
He sha won turn this two gallant soldiers to bathroom slippers before they got home
3 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by olafunny(m): 3:59pm
Oh my God warisdis
They look like flatinos though, not really surprised!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Badgers14: 3:59pm
Finally , I have been expecting to see something like this
Buhahaahah, hang in there Nairalanders more is coming. Next would be a pre wedding picture where they lady is on a reverse cowgirl position.. Next picture will be when the couple are on scissors.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by IpobExposed: 3:59pm
Mynd44 when are we going to see your pre wedding photos.
Pls Nairaland any thread about Biafra pls give me a mention thank u
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by skarz: 3:59pm
nice 8P
2 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by ReaLFuckingOG: 3:59pm
Succulent
At least the guy went straight to the point not all these yeye pictures others dey snap for plane and garden. Forming what i don't know
12 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by johnummi(m): 3:59pm
and they are here again to spoil us Aboki gimme vaseline abeg
1 Like
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by adedayoa2(f): 3:59pm
I give up
2 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by pat077: 3:59pm
Ndi Ala.... ...
1 Like
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Freethought(m): 3:59pm
Truly, its comin to an end
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by dapsoneh: 3:59pm
And they wil be claiming ' we aav not done t. B4'
4 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by AlexCk: 3:59pm
Smh.
If only we told them.
1 Like
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by rectitude(m): 3:59pm
Omg
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by skarz: 3:59pm
nice
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by ekems2017(f): 4:00pm
End time pre wedding photos
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by benedictac(f): 4:00pm
Many are mad but few are roaming
1 Like
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by GloriaNinja(f): 4:00pm
I must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people. I must confess, It is the best Pre-wedding photos so far, Oloriburuku people.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Nnwannsukka(m): 4:00pm
This Era is worst than Sodom and Gomorrah
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Dcomrade(m): 4:00pm
Can't see anything... ..mod pls stop wasting my time and MB
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo by Chuknovski(m): 4:00pm
end time wedding photos
Leaving My Wife For Another Woman: Your Views / 10 Behaviors That Ruin Relationships And How To Avoid Them / 5 Qualities To Look Out For When Looking For A Long-term Relationship
Viewing this topic: talktrue1(m), Harida123, Ola14(m), pepemendy(m), Tundepegba, Jamiu48, doctimi(m), Princefrankie1(m), Babewensabi, DoctorStrange, onlinepathway, TheTecthusiast, greatmarshall(m), jombosolomon(m), kglamour(m), berryPee(m), shallomtr, Santafemetrix(m), ChScott(m), successking401(m), primusmaximus, oluyale(m), 1shortblackboy, LagosEconomist, nwachinemelu(m), Schwartz, luminous460(m), grovethoery(m), andaxon, Xer0, K9Uneet(m), Smartbinidude, matrix4(m), nmadu1, pacino26(m), peacettw(f), kman1090, Manager264(m), kennyblaze007(m), omsal84, gurujoe, Donbiggi, annie74(f), Prettytin(f), truvine(m), mrphysics(m), enuelsmith, bsideboii(m), kogistar, Harwoyeez(m), tuasefemi(m), obitech(m), Ak75(m), marian78(f), omegainterior, eginaP, KhadLokun, Ade2k(m), lebienconnu, chuks013(m), walemoney007(m), Ejimchiglo, AceSkillz01, globigpun(m), Cheks01(f), ozo13(m), 1260days(m), Niyuu(f), HughWilliams, topsy1010, l0wki, obidevine(m), ashawopikin(m), Statsocial, tochi55ba, Lindaangel(f), kolinz(m), afezy110, JUBILEE2000, mickey05, nwobiebuka(m), vansledge(m), TruthFM(m), omo17(m), Asebaba1(m), Rich4god(m), promzyphyno(m), nwabudan25, Kasjudy, alabig, strrev, touchmark(m), Tychamps(m), Princejboy(m), maxiuc(m), sacramento1212, Acetyl(m), epidi(m), emmaxin, ajstar, Drslimz, Arkmanbuddy(m), Hazkel(f), udemtional, Johnbelovd, Demmzy15(m), latonyn(m), biggestmanhood(m), bakynes(m), Bari22(m), Austinoiz(m), Ebubeslym(m), Princejebs(m), youngest85(m), kelly4kelly, mrford50, lordnoah, honsaint(m), kevoneal, baba11(m), abide2jay(m), petz(f), taoheedoriloye(m), olaoge(m), Sheun001, HPNFYNEST, bush112(m), shadowlee(m), mariamadenle(m), thirdeye(m), asha01, Superrmayorr(m), heinstein24, dongreatty(m), legendsilver(m), fwangz(m), lonngmann(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), Amoxman(m), Rosheal(m), Sezua(m), chegzyshade(m), betty88(f), wurabecca(f), kazibra, jaymichael(m), lanrema(m), castANDbind, runsguy, diehard(m), uso84, josephchidi1012, ferviddesmond(m), Ephraimatic(m), harhormhidey(m), itsIYKE(m), aleeyus(m), surebona(m), moh2015, idugbe(m), Tamitee(f), A47yo(m), tnthommie(m), foxe, ladiakins(m), Malleek(m), IFEANNYI(m), iyayip, Francie96, Otiwaikuku, Arios, AgentOfAllah, promez, Omonigeriarere, Azcreativ(m), OVA200(m), iosazee, vladhillz(m) and 271 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16