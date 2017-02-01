₦airaland Forum

Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:46pm
A man was exposed on Facebook by a Nairobi woman who said he was pretending to be asleep while his resting his hands on her thighs.

According to popular Kenyan site, Mpasho news, ,the woman who shared the photos and captioned them in a Kenyan local language, explained that she wanted to wait until she disembarked from the bus but instead she decided to wake him up and pushed his hands away.

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:47pm
Lol, pervert

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by DESNAT(m): 5:48pm
Only in Kenya.

She left his and there and took the picture

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 5:48pm
grin
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 5:53pm
So she decided to snap his hand while he's doing it so she will post it online n paint him...which time all dz women go get sense..na allof una dem dey sexually harass fr public places nw abi

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Chidonc: 5:54pm
lol, on behalf of Nigeria, I donate president buhari to Kenya, it is the only Africa country where everything is strange.

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Origin(f): 5:55pm
kiddoiLL:
So she decided to snap his hand while he's doing it so she will post it online n paint him...which time all dz women go get sense..na allof una dem dey sexually harass fr public places nw abi

When telling the world on social media is more important than protesting your virtue.

That man is calling you a loose woman and you are helping to prove his case.

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 5:55pm
men have been known to derive pleasure from any place they find themselves since the days of old

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 6:08pm
Origin:


When telling the world on social media is more important than protesting your virtue.

That man is calling you a loose woman and you are helping to prove his case.
well am not surprised..if he was rapin her ni shey she will video it too n come post it abi?
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 6:33pm
Kenya receive sense IJN.
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by permsec: 7:03pm
Hahahahaha see the man face like unam ikot. I pray say iota of sleep dey him eye.
Vagabond
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Benita27(f): 7:10pm
Origin:


When telling the world on social media is more important than protesting your virtue.

That man is calling you a loose woman and you are helping to prove his case.
"protecting"

What is your definition of a loose woman?, she's trying to let the world know 'perverts' exists and has nothing to do with her being loose.
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Gebbson007(m): 7:32pm
DESNAT:
Only in Kenya.

She left his and there and took the picture

Lol r u minding er ni¿¿,person way u go tear slap...d slap go collect slap f d year award
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Laveda(f): 7:37pm
She should have given him a good slap first.

Perv!
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by DESNAT(m): 7:41pm
DESNAT:
Only in Kenya.

She left his hand there and took the picture
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by donmixc: 7:42pm
if na Nigeria girl now, she go claim the man releases hot akamu on her cheesy cheesy

Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by abdulaz: 7:42pm
The world is bleeped.
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by gimakon(m): 7:45pm
So this thing is real? grin

I do hear stories about it, I used to think they are just made up stories. Hmmm
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 8:00pm
konji na bastard
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by DonWale(m): 8:08pm
The man will soon release
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by CyberGypsy(m): 8:14pm
undecided
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by CyberGypsy(m): 8:15pm
Laveda:
She should have given him a good slap first.

Perv!
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Pato23(m): 8:22pm
permsec:
Hahahahaha see the man face like unam ikot. I pray say iota of sleep dey him eye.
Vagabond
unam ikot indeed!!!
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Pato23(m): 8:23pm
Laveda:
She should have given him a good slap first.
Perv!
Laveda,I missed you oo... How things na
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Laveda(f): 8:24pm
Pato23:

Laveda,I missed you oo...
How things na
smiley

Fine, I'm living.
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 8:28pm
Some guys and stupidity are like bread and butter.
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by skillful01: 8:32pm
kenya again.

what is the relationship between nl and kenya?




#istandwithone9ja.# #revolution ti takeover#
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Pato23(m): 8:40pm
Laveda:
smiley
Fine, I'm living.
Thank God....
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Babzilla: 8:56pm
prettythicksme:
Some guys and stupidity are like bread and butter.
My paddy ha fa nah
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Omagago(m): 8:59pm
Hmmm, Kenya
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Gladiator1: 9:01pm
Kenya! Kenya!! Kenya!!!
Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Griffon: 9:08pm
Benita27:
"protecting"

What is your definition of a loose woman?, she's trying to let the world know 'perverts' exists and has nothing to do with her being loose.

So which matters most; shielding your virtue or exposing a pervert?

Would you rather take pictures of when you're being r@ped or fight for safety?

2 Likes

