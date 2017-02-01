₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:46pm
A man was exposed on Facebook by a Nairobi woman who said he was pretending to be asleep while his resting his hands on her thighs.
According to popular Kenyan site, Mpasho news, ,the woman who shared the photos and captioned them in a Kenyan local language, explained that she wanted to wait until she disembarked from the bus but instead she decided to wake him up and pushed his hands away.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:47pm
Lol, pervert
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by DESNAT(m): 5:48pm
Only in Kenya.
She left his and there and took the picture
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 5:53pm
So she decided to snap his hand while he's doing it so she will post it online n paint him...which time all dz women go get sense..na allof una dem dey sexually harass fr public places nw abi
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Chidonc: 5:54pm
lol, on behalf of Nigeria, I donate president buhari to Kenya, it is the only Africa country where everything is strange.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Origin(f): 5:55pm
kiddoiLL:
When telling the world on social media is more important than protesting your virtue.
That man is calling you a loose woman and you are helping to prove his case.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 5:55pm
men have been known to derive pleasure from any place they find themselves since the days of old
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 6:08pm
Origin:well am not surprised..if he was rapin her ni shey she will video it too n come post it abi?
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 6:33pm
Kenya receive sense IJN.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by permsec: 7:03pm
Hahahahaha see the man face like unam ikot. I pray say iota of sleep dey him eye.
Vagabond
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Benita27(f): 7:10pm
Origin:"protecting"
What is your definition of a loose woman?, she's trying to let the world know 'perverts' exists and has nothing to do with her being loose.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Gebbson007(m): 7:32pm
DESNAT:
Lol r u minding er ni¿¿,person way u go tear slap...d slap go collect slap f d year award
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Laveda(f): 7:37pm
She should have given him a good slap first.
Perv!
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by DESNAT(m): 7:41pm
DESNAT:
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by donmixc: 7:42pm
if na Nigeria girl now, she go claim the man releases hot akamu on her
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by abdulaz: 7:42pm
The world is bleeped.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by gimakon(m): 7:45pm
So this thing is real?
I do hear stories about it, I used to think they are just made up stories. Hmmm
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 8:00pm
konji na bastard
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by DonWale(m): 8:08pm
The man will soon release
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by CyberGypsy(m): 8:14pm
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by CyberGypsy(m): 8:15pm
Laveda:
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Pato23(m): 8:22pm
permsec:unam ikot indeed!!!
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Pato23(m): 8:23pm
Laveda:Laveda,I missed you oo... How things na
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Laveda(f): 8:24pm
Pato23:
Fine, I'm living.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 8:28pm
Some guys and stupidity are like bread and butter.
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by skillful01: 8:32pm
kenya again.
what is the relationship between nl and kenya?
#istandwithone9ja.# #revolution ti takeover#
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Pato23(m): 8:40pm
Laveda:Thank God....
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Babzilla: 8:56pm
prettythicksme:My paddy ha fa nah
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Omagago(m): 8:59pm
Hmmm, Kenya
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Gladiator1: 9:01pm
Kenya! Kenya!! Kenya!!!
|Re: Man Caressing Lady's Thighs In A Bus While Faking Sleep (Photos) by Griffon: 9:08pm
Benita27:
So which matters most; shielding your virtue or exposing a pervert?
Would you rather take pictures of when you're being r@ped or fight for safety?
