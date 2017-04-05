Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 (13345 Views)

My Friend Filter taking the bold step, God bless the day.





NB: they are both nurses

I hope the account wasn't created because of pre-wedding pictures... Op,when did your friend create the nairaland account

Congratulations to filter paper

cool..d babe,looking a bit of Debbie rise..the guy shape of head though...

Op,when did your friend create the nairaland account

I hope the account wasn't created because of pre-wedding pictures...

u are funny, its an old acct, but he doesnt comment that much.

Congratulations to filter paper

thankx bro





HML anyway... gunners fans. chai!

cool..d babe,looking a bit of Debbie rise.. the guy shape of head though ...

.......

Pre-wedding pics everywhere. Una try oh. May God bless their marriage.

Pre-wedding pics everywhere. Una try oh. May God bless their marriage.

May God bless your too.

Filter paper to wed Litmus paper





He's an arsenal fan sef! Pele!! You don suffer but it is thy time to enjoy





So the girl like zeeworld? Chai Happy married life

Happy Married life. Op, but your children may grow old before Arsenal lift their next epl title. Congrats

girls are bad, una never find appropriate replacements..

if wedding no con hold or something else happen they will say na one witch

Na filtration sure pass

Arsenal? ?



Why Arsenal nah?



I hope their marriage will not be like Arsenal.



Happy marriage in advance





HML. I wish you togetherness forever.

May I go find my missing rib oooo

Filter paper to wed Litmus paper





He's an arsenal fan sef! Pele!! You don suffer but it is thy time to enjoy



Lmfao @ filter.



Na filtration sure pass

Sabi guy

Sabi guy

Pre-wedding pics everywhere. Una try oh. May God bless their marriage.

God bless u as well

if wedding no con hold or something else happen they will say na one witch

Na u wan Hold am abi.. See ya mouth

Arsenal for life! Email me details of the wedding, i will attend

if wedding no con hold or something else happen they will say na one witch

This your thought get K-leg

Cute

D guy wan resemble I go die or reminense