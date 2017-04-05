₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 2:32pm
My Friend Filter taking the bold step, God bless the day.
6 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 2:34pm
more ...
lalasticlala
NB: they are both nurses
5 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by GlorifiedTunde(m): 2:40pm
Cool
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by eezeribe(m): 2:41pm
Op,when did your friend create the nairaland account
I hope the account wasn't created because of pre-wedding pictures...
7 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by blessme2019: 2:44pm
Congratulations to filter paper
1 Like
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by stephleena(f): 2:45pm
cool..d babe,looking a bit of Debbie rise..the guy shape of head though...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 2:49pm
eezeribe:
u are funny, its an old acct, but he doesnt comment that much.
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 2:49pm
blessme2019:
thankx bro
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by FTBOY: 2:51pm
gunners fans. chai!
HML anyway...
4 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by arosunshine(m): 2:52pm
stephleena:
.......
16 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by Amarabae(f): 2:54pm
Pre-wedding pics everywhere. Una try oh. May God bless their marriage.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by onyenze123(m): 2:59pm
Amarabae:
May God bless your too.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by SuperSuave(m): 3:02pm
Filter paper to wed Litmus paper
He's an arsenal fan sef! Pele!! You don suffer but it is thy time to enjoy
9 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by izzou(m): 3:03pm
So the girl like zeeworld?
Chai
Happy married life
1 Like
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by money121(m): 3:03pm
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by salabscholar01(m): 3:03pm
Happy Married life. Op, but your children may grow old before Arsenal lift their next epl title. Congrats
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by amiablesystems: 3:04pm
girls are bad girls are bad, una never find appropriate replacements..
6 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by cathodekazim: 3:04pm
if wedding no con hold or something else happen they will say na one witch
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by ademoladeji(m): 3:05pm
Lmfao @ filter.
Na filtration sure pass
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by DivinelyBlessed(m): 3:05pm
Arsenal? ?
Why Arsenal nah?
I hope their marriage will not be like Arsenal.
Happy marriage in advance
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by blackjack21(m): 3:05pm
I wish you togetherness forever.
HML.
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by Louiscutedude(m): 3:06pm
May I go find my missing rib oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 3:07pm
SuperSuave:
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 3:08pm
ademoladeji:
Sabi guy
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by jasedu60: 3:08pm
charlesopp:
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 3:08pm
Amarabae:
God bless u as well
1 Like
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by charlesopp(m): 3:09pm
cathodekazim:
Na u wan Hold am abi.. See ya mouth
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by SeniorZato(m): 3:10pm
Arsenal for life! Email me details of the wedding, i will attend
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by ademoladeji(m): 3:10pm
cathodekazim:
This your thought get K-leg
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by ichommy(m): 3:11pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by krozay(m): 3:12pm
D guy wan resemble I go die or reminense
1 Like
|Re: Pre Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander, Filterpaper234 by NonFarmPayrol: 3:12pm
nice
my advice to the man
stay true to the hustle
give your family the best
1 Like
