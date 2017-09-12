He looks so hot with a big cucumber!

Her shape is tempting with a hot watermelon!

The urge is stepping in and sexual feeling is building up in you!

You want him or her inside of you, you want it sloppy and harder,

you want a pounding,so that you can mourn,scream, and shed tears of joy,

#I deeply understand, yes premarital Sex can be sweet and fun-filled!

BUT have you thought about the negative impact premarital sex can have in your life?

Lets start with STDs!

Yes condom will be used but have you heard about condom break during the pounding?

With many fake condoms in markets now,Do you know that if condom break happens,you are now exposed to STDs both curable and incurable?

Dear sister, before you start sucking that his long hard pipe, have you heard about precums?

Though the rate of infection happening through precum is low,yet the possibility can not be written off,

mr headgiver, be careful,vaginal fluid can harbour microorganisms that can cause infection,

some STD carriers are on revenge mission,looking for who to infect,

why do you want to risk your future just for 10mins fun,

why not wait till you are married?



-

The spiritual negative side of premarital sex!

Have you heard about spirit husband and wife?

Oh yes, they are REAL!

Many frusration,setback,limitation,hinderances etc that many unmarried folks are having came as a result of negative effect of sleeping around with multiple sex partners,

looking at it from a spiritual angle, premaritial sex is a sin before God and Man!

-

What about the psychological trauma and stigmatisation you will go through if you contact an infection through premaritial sex,

or how disappointed your family will be if they find out,

I know that legally,if you are above 18yrs,you can have sex!

But dont let that deceive you,

-

premarital sex is not worth the negative risk,

infact masturbation is a bit less risky than premarital sex,

thought both of them are bad though!

-

save your future!

Be wise!

Zip up till marriage!

