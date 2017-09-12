₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 12:33pm
He looks so hot with a big cucumber!
Her shape is tempting with a hot watermelon!
The urge is stepping in and sexual feeling is building up in you!
You want him or her inside of you, you want it sloppy and harder,
you want a pounding,so that you can mourn,scream, and shed tears of joy,
#I deeply understand, yes premarital Sex can be sweet and fun-filled!
BUT have you thought about the negative impact premarital sex can have in your life?
Lets start with STDs!
Yes condom will be used but have you heard about condom break during the pounding?
With many fake condoms in markets now,Do you know that if condom break happens,you are now exposed to STDs both curable and incurable?
Dear sister, before you start sucking that his long hard pipe, have you heard about precums?
Though the rate of infection happening through precum is low,yet the possibility can not be written off,
mr headgiver, be careful,vaginal fluid can harbour microorganisms that can cause infection,
some STD carriers are on revenge mission,looking for who to infect,
why do you want to risk your future just for 10mins fun,
why not wait till you are married?
-
The spiritual negative side of premarital sex!
Have you heard about spirit husband and wife?
Oh yes, they are REAL!
Many frusration,setback,limitation,hinderances etc that many unmarried folks are having came as a result of negative effect of sleeping around with multiple sex partners,
looking at it from a spiritual angle, premaritial sex is a sin before God and Man!
-
What about the psychological trauma and stigmatisation you will go through if you contact an infection through premaritial sex,
or how disappointed your family will be if they find out,
I know that legally,if you are above 18yrs,you can have sex!
But dont let that deceive you,
-
premarital sex is not worth the negative risk,
infact masturbation is a bit less risky than premarital sex,
thought both of them are bad though!
-
save your future!
Be wise!
Zip up till marriage!
Thank you my sweethearts!
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by modelmike7(m): 12:35pm
Abstinence is the key
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Nbote(m): 12:38pm
modelmike7:My broda abstinence is the key but these days d lock has been changed
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Divay22(f): 12:39pm
Zip up and throw the keys inside the ocean, until you're married...
God lead me not into temptation
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by dave06: 12:39pm
Yes! Abstinence is the best. Most people think that just because everyone is doing it, then they too go into it it's totally wrong! Not just morally, but medically and spiritually. Even the psychological effects that follow r not to be left out.
Let's abstain till marriage.
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 12:40pm
Divay22:amen dear
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Stevengerd(m): 12:42pm
keep preaching the gospel
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Joiceee(f): 12:47pm
everyone is a saint now.........who r now those practicing the premarital sex?
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 12:48pm
Stevengerd:thank you dear
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 12:49pm
Joiceee:lolz
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Stevengerd(m): 12:50pm
Amarabae:Yo welcum!
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 12:54pm
dave06:exactly, kudos
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 12:55pm
modelmike7:exactly!
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 1:00pm
Lalasticlala help spread the message!
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Lalas247(f): 1:27pm
Masturbation is a bit more better I see
10 mins of fun
At the end of the day people live and make whatever mistakes and learn from it .. ALL THE NEGATIVIES YOU MENTIONED can still happen when they save till marriage so can't the guy cheat Can't they still get std's , HIV and all sorts
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:32pm
Always on point sis
Some people are getting frustrated by d message
won't mention monikers
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by humeeh(f): 1:37pm
Victornezzar:U berra mention now and look for small trouble jae...
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:39pm
humeeh:My daughter how are you
Are u bk from school??
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Marcelo290(m): 1:40pm
Victornezzar:See bad guy don turn saint for here
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:41pm
Marcelo290:bad guy as in how
Bro I understand u not
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Lalas247(f): 1:41pm
Victornezzar:Y not mention
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Lalas247(f): 1:42pm
Marcelo290:U dey mind am ... lol man with two faces
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:42pm
Lalas247:lalas247
lalas247
lalas247
any thing again??
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Lalas247(f): 1:44pm
Victornezzar:
lol thanks for just showing it nice one
So u don join team hypocrite doing the same thing u were making noise about one that thread now I see y they were insulting u
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:45pm
Lalas247:u wlc
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Lalas247(f): 1:46pm
humeeh:He don mention am already
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:49pm
Lalas247:dat birthday thread??
cos I was saying d truth
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Marcelo290(m): 1:50pm
Victornezzar:You don't need to understand everything bro
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 1:50pm
Victornezzar:thanks, dont mention dear to avoid world war3
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:51pm
Amarabae:Av done dat
Dey are now accusing me
Only few people here know me as a virgin
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Victornezzar: 1:52pm
Marcelo290:bring up a proof or remain silent forever
|Re: Sexual Abstinence Still Remain The BEST! (for Unmarried Folks) by Amarabae(f): 1:55pm
Victornezzar:you are a virgin? Wow, so sweet, *shedding tears of joy*
