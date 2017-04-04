₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC says that the recent increase in bridging allowance to transporters from N6.20 to N7.20 per litre will not lead to an increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol from the prevailing price of N145 per litre.
Providing the clarification in Abuja on Wednesday, the Chief Operating Officer, COO, in charge of Downstream operations of the Corporation, Mr. Henry Ikem Obih, said there was no plan by government or any of its agencies to review the pump price of petrol above N145 per litre.
He explained that the rise in the bridging cost was achieved after an adjustment was made in the “lightering expenses” from N4 to N3 per litre and the difference transferred to compensate for the cost of bridging within the same template.
The bridging allowance refers to the cost element built into the products pricing template to ensure a uniform price of petrol across the country, while lightering expenses involve charges for moving products to depot area from mother vessels by light vessels due to the inability of the former to berth in shallow water depth.
“What happened, in simple language, is a rebalancing of the margins allowed and approved for stakeholders. So what the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, did was to take N1 from lightering expenses and add same to the bridging allowance. That is how we arrived at N7.20. Therefore, PMS remains at the ceiling of N145 per litre,’’ he said.
On the availability of product supply, the COO said as at today, the country had 1.3billion litres of petrol which translated to an inventory of 36 days.
``What this means is that even if we stop importation or refining of petrol right now, we have enough products in-country to provide for the needs of every Nigerian for a period of 36 days,’’ he said.
Obih noted that the supply availability was bolstered with the production of petrol from the three refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.
``There is absolutely no risk of shortage in supply as we also continue to import to support the production from the refineries, we have informed the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to enforce the prevailing N145 per litre price regime and also ensure that every service station that has fuel is selling to the public,’’ he said.
The COO reiterated the readiness of the NNPC Management under the leadership of Dr Maikanti Baru to sustain the existing cordial relations between the NNPC and the leadership of the downstream industry unions and other stakeholders.
He said the DPR which is the regulatory arm of the industry had been alerted to sanction fuel station owners who engage in hoarding or charge consumers in excess of the approved pump price of petrol.
NNPC GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru had announced the review of the bridging allowance on Monday at a mediation meeting between the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, leading to suspension of a strike action embarked upon by members of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers.
In attendance at the resolution meeting were the NUPENG National President, Comrade Igwe Achese, who announced the suspension of the strike; the National President of PTD, Comrade Salimon Akanni Oladiti, his NARTO counterpart, Alh. Kassim Ibrahim Bataiya; and Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Downstream, Honourable Joseph Akinlaja.
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by AutoReportNG: 5:05pm
Good news, sigh of relief at last
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:07pm
Them they tell us their plans before
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by ojun50(m): 5:07pm
Increase it who care any more
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by profhezekiah: 5:07pm
There was no plan even when petrol was increased to #145, nigeria never had any plan
1 Like
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by yarimo(m): 5:09pm
As if he is speaking the truth.
1 Like
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Fmartin(m): 5:10pm
then u guys should be planning on reducing the price
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by amiibaby(f): 6:19pm
Are u sure..... no be tomorrow we go de hear different torry
1 Like
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Jay542(m): 6:19pm
Before nko. Modafuckers!!
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by ekems2017(f): 6:19pm
This people always talking from the two sides of their mouth.
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by fatymore: 6:20pm
Politicians and Life irony
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by ephi123(f): 6:22pm
Liars.
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 6:22pm
Madness everyday from this ill identified government,...so we should be on our knees thanking Godd that the fuel price is yet to climb up ?? .....
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Greenbuoy(m): 6:24pm
Ogun kee all of una there...
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by k9ine(m): 6:24pm
Believe NNPC at your own peril.
Anytime they say this, know that they are already working on an increase. Its a game they play which has become familiar to us.
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Flexherbal(m): 6:24pm
AutoReportNG:
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by jericco1(m): 6:24pm
I hear
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Vince77(m): 6:25pm
As if you guys have ever had any plan in ur life before
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
This doesn't sound reassuring considering the impression of many Nigerians about the remorselessly recurring disappointment by government of the past and present
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by fuckerstard: 6:29pm
O beta o
But in this 9ja rumours dey sharply turn reality TV show
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by RosaConsidine: 6:34pm
Next tin na another givernment oficial will come and say it's a lie o, that government has been planning to increase fuel price since last year.
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Seth89(m): 6:35pm
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by kings09(m): 6:36pm
I want to believe dis news but the current govt is allergic to telling truths. So till buhari's tenure ends, I won't believe a word his govt speaks. A govt wit no single drop of credibility.
BMC agents oya gbera!!!
1 Like
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by newspostng(m): 6:36pm
and if you have plans... it will not succeed
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by Sisqoman(m): 6:37pm
Ole
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by YoungG18(m): 6:46pm
The forming of nigeria was not planned.
The recession we r in was not planned.
The hunger in the land was not planned.
Even buhari did not plan to have cerificate talkless of driving this nation forward.
They have said we will acheive a lot of things via Vision 2020 yet we r still where we are.
I jxt feel like burning to death all these thiefs wey dey call themselves politicians.
Lemme c dem come and hike fuel price na mtcheew
Re: No Plans To Increase Petrol Price - NNPC by megareal(f): 6:46pm
Good. Now some blood pressure can come down.
