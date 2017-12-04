, in a total state of disarray, retrogressing everyday.

I remember when fuel subsidy was removed in goodlucks tenure and fuel sold for 87naira/litre, people were opening their wide ajegunle gutter smelling mouth shouting for his impeachment or better still wait till the end if his tenure and kick his ass out as it is evident now.

Where are these guys today, at a time in your Fulani messiah's tenure, fuel sold for 350/litre and these retards swallowed the price like egusi soup, some said he's tryna develop the oil sector and we need to suffer first to achieve that, see the bloody and lame defence.

Oil is sold for 145/litre now as a constant, everyone seems cool with it, if it was Jonathan's tenure, you'll see rambling idiots upandan, hey don't think I am partisan, don't have time to support any idiot, I am just saying it as it is and as a citizen.



we really need iron hand in 9ja sha, that's why God blessed us with buhari, in the next election, people will purchase sense if they're devoid of one and put it to optimal use befr voting.



