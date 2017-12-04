₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:01pm
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has reiterated that there is no plan to increase the prices of petroleum products both at the ex-depot level and pump price ahead of the forthcoming Yuletide.
http://punchng.com/no-plans-to-increase-fuel-price-nnpc-says/
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by madridguy(m): 3:04pm
Useless corrupt agency.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by greatermax77(m): 3:13pm
just try it & see
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Keneking: 3:14pm
Useless NNPC..how come no one was selling this weekend
From N87 to N143-N145 and yet ...proposed to increase to N160/per litre
Useless APC government
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by KushyKush: 3:54pm
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Uyiii: 3:54pm
9ja sha, in a total state of disarray, retrogressing everyday.
I remember when fuel subsidy was removed in goodlucks tenure and fuel sold for 87naira/litre, people were opening their wide ajegunle gutter smelling mouth shouting for his impeachment or better still wait till the end if his tenure and kick his ass out as it is evident now.
Where are these guys today, at a time in your Fulani messiah's tenure, fuel sold for 350/litre and these retards swallowed the price like egusi soup, some said he's tryna develop the oil sector and we need to suffer first to achieve that, see the bloody and lame defence.
Oil is sold for 145/litre now as a constant, everyone seems cool with it, if it was Jonathan's tenure, you'll see rambling idiots upandan, hey don't think I am partisan, don't have time to support any idiot, I am just saying it as it is and as a citizen.
we really need iron hand in 9ja sha, that's why God blessed us with buhari, in the next election, people will purchase sense if they're devoid of one and put it to optimal use befr voting.
Meanwhile dear Bubu, escalate this thing jor, why you think say Nigerians vote for you, we never see something reach abeg, if not we go vote for you again o
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Playz: 3:54pm
Good News! Don't make life more discomforting for the masses.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by johnstar(m): 3:54pm
greatermax77:
Na so
Weytn una wn do if dm increase am?? Na only for social media una dey get mowt
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by easyfem: 3:56pm
Who we go believe now , ipman , nnpc or idiot bloggers
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Nigeman: 3:56pm
Oh Lord, save Nigeria
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Ayo4251(m): 4:00pm
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Fukafuka: 4:01pm
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Naijacost22: 4:02pm
HAHA you know NNPC is lying. The same company that cant still tell us about $26 Billion is promising no fuel increase. make i hear word.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by theophorus(m): 4:03pm
Hope these guys are saying this Sincerely.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by ultimatebas(m): 4:05pm
You are fvcking crazy NNPC . That's what you always fvcking say before any price hire. BUHARI is a fvcking disaster
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by tollyboy5(m): 4:06pm
if you try it baba would faint because Nigeria would go on strike including Asu #Endsars palaba will turn to war
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Bolustical: 4:08pm
Keneking:Oga, speak for yourself and your area.
I bought fuel for car and generator last weekend at the same price without queue.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Bolustical: 4:09pm
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by mriyesecnerwal(m): 4:09pm
but why naija government just wicked like this.... e no just fair rara
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Africanbest(m): 4:10pm
try us na, I believe Niger delta boys and the pipe cutting work experience
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Keneking: 4:14pm
Bolustical:
You mean on December 1..it was a public holiday
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by Abagworo(m): 4:16pm
These people are stupid. Why not tell Nigerians the truth that fuel is now 155 instead of playing hide and seek with marketers and end making it climb to 200.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by JoeyBlack: 4:18pm
whatever... APC has done a poor job compared to what they promised.
|Re: No Plans To Increase Fuel Price - NNPC Says by joenor(m): 4:24pm
instead of the header to show something like we are trying to reduce fuel price... them dey there dey say No Plans To Increase Fuel Price
