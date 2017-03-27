Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (25645 Views)

Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos / Ghanaian Man Killed Pregnant Nigerian And Remove The Organs (Photo) / Married Man Killed By Jealous Badoo Lover (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Police recover body of Jumia delivery man from spetic tank at a house in Ada-George Area of PH. Three suspects arrested. @TouchPH



Suspects arrested in connection wit murder of Jumia delivery man whose body was pulled from a septic tank at a house in Ada George @TouchPH



He went missing on Saturday after he went to deliver 2 iPhones and a motor bike to a customer at the Ada George compound @TouchPH



@727b16efd88b47b @TouchPH me too. A delivery man once told me that they are careful the places they go to drop packages. So sad





OAP blessing olomu‏ @blessingolomu



https://mobile.twitter.com/blessingolomu/status/846381267239260161 What's Rivers State turning into reallyOAP blessing olomu‏ @blessingolomu 3 Shares

Picture of the criminals and dead delivery man. 1 Share

The compound where the body was recovered

Anyone that his/her conscience. is dead is capable of anything evil... I wish conscience detecting device could be invented so that I could know who and who not to deal with.



Rip to the jumia guy that was hustling genuinely before his death. 121 Likes 9 Shares

Rivers of blood again, tufia. 2 Likes

So sad that a young man is killed whilst trying to make ends meet. What will become of the generation to come? The mind of the average Nigerian youth is beyond de- formation. How can we salvage this ?? 43 Likes 5 Shares

Oh my God!!

It must have been pay on delivery service, the poor guy who was just struggling mtcheeew. See them lazy and useless set of people ...... they can't work or hustle and they won't allow someone else to eat the fruit of his labour.



Aye le oooo ibosi oooo

Smh 40 Likes 2 Shares

Last week, a ward chairman was killed at Bori. Killing and murder in Ogoni is seen as Norm. Out of 10 youths in Rivers 2 are cultists. It's not about herdman, boko haram alone. We read in the news cult clash in Akwa ibom, how man poisoned people at his restaurant. All youths...What are the NGO's, religious institutions doing?? 16 Likes 1 Share







Thieves and wicked souls plenty for this Nigeria sha



May we never meet our death when we go about looking for what to eat. They probably ordered for goods they can't pay forThieves and wicked souls plenty for this Nigeria shaMay we never meet our death when we go about looking for what to eat. 90 Likes 4 Shares

just waste dis poor guy life for noting..see d girl breast wey b like pimple no wonder she is heartless cus e dey pain her say she no get breast..they shud kill them all.no peace for d wicked. 30 Likes 1 Share

See that ones body like a childs drawing board, the second wretched fellow looks like a dirty piece of rag, the girl too looks like an over used machine...... I hope you rot in hell. Wicked people 14 Likes 2 Shares

chai çè à là vié

RIP hustler 1 Like

But where is lalasticlala sef



Wike sef 1 Like

Very sad development, the kind of crimes perpetuated in Nigeria will send shock to the Devil himself, just because of 2 phones & maybe few Naira notes, you kill a human being like you, when people call Nigeria a zoo & a jungle, l agree with them, they should not try them in the law court, let them be killed as well, an eye for an eye, wicked souls, young man, rest in peace and find rest with your maker 8 Likes 2 Shares

Human Beings



Desperately wicked

B

Very wicked....I have always been thinking about the safety of delivery men in nigeria. R.I.P. ....also today i saw a pastor praying for a mad man in ph around rumokwuta roundabout and the mad man was warning the pastor, it was like a drama.For real 9 Likes

The evil in people nowadays must give Satan himself pause. So much evil in people's hearts it scares me so much 9 Likes





This country judiciary system na shiit, what's the essence of laws if they are not been used. As for me o this guys need to be hanged or electrocuted tomorrow morning publicly.



Rip bro, Jumia needs to revisit their methods



BTW, let's know their names so we can categorize them as always, that's another thing NL makes you experience on a daily. Wow!!!This country judiciary system na shiit, what's the essence of laws if they are not been used. As for me o this guys need to be hanged or electrocuted tomorrow morning publicly.Rip bro, Jumia needs to revisit their methodsBTW, let's know their names so we can categorize them as always, that's another thing NL makes you experience on a daily. 4 Likes

A won omo ale jatijati. 7 Likes 1 Share

Justice must be done



Justice will always find its course



Heartless pipu, na by force to use iPhone? 2 Likes

Evil everywhere 1 Like

asumo12:

LAGOS PEOPLE AND THEIR WAHALA SHA....

I parked my vehicle around Unilag axis of 3rd Mainland Bridge to answer the nature's call and within 30 seconds, five vehicles had surrounded me shouting,

"Don't do it please." Another shouting,

"you can talk to me, I can help you." they think say I wan jump?

Nooo... Me jump wetin? Me wey dey expect March salary!!!!

Not funny Not funny 9 Likes

♣ • → see why i hate this kinda job•







because even a ghost can still shop online• °° 1 Like

Sad.



To prevent such homicide cases, can't e-commerce shops deliver only in public places, during the day?



Also, what statutory employer policies can be put in place to help families of employees in cases like these?



I wish issues like these were discussed more often by our senators, and not endless bickering over uniforms and certificates...



May the Lord comfort his family. 5 Likes 1 Share

And I still get one selfie stick that am expecting to be delivered to me for my ghetto, hope the courier won't be afraid and cancel out my order. 1 Like

hmm death sentence smelling





. 1 Like

What a world we are. End Times really

majekdom2:

So sad that a young man is killed whilst trying to make ends meet. What will become of the generation to come? The mind of the average Nigerian youth is beyond de- formation. How can we salvage this ??

The norm by our youth when you tell them to do the right and moral thing is to tell you;



"Don't judge"



"He who is without sin should cast the first stone"

Or their favorite



"Hypocrite, hypocrite hypocrite"



Most Nigerians try so hard to justify all sorts of terrible stuffs by misinterpreting the Bible. The consequences are right in front of all of us to see. Things will get sooo bad before they become better again....in year 2400 The norm by our youth when you tell them to do the right and moral thing is to tell you;"Don't judge""He who is without sin should cast the first stone"Or their favorite"Hypocrite, hypocrite hypocrite"Most Nigerians try so hard to justify all sorts of terrible stuffs by misinterpreting the Bible. The consequences are right in front of all of us to see. Things will get sooo bad before they become better again....in year 2400 6 Likes

I can't even kill a chicken talkless of my fellow human being









Imagine stuffing out life out of someone when u are nt fighting war 2 Likes