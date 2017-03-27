₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by majekdom2: 6:29pm
What's Rivers State turning into really
Police recover body of Jumia delivery man from spetic tank at a house in Ada-George Area of PH. Three suspects arrested. @TouchPH
OAP blessing olomu @blessingolomu
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by majekdom2: 6:31pm
Picture of the criminals and dead delivery man.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by majekdom2: 6:36pm
The compound where the body was recovered
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by ozoebuka1(m): 6:38pm
Anyone that his/her conscience. is dead is capable of anything evil... I wish conscience detecting device could be invented so that I could know who and who not to deal with.
Rip to the jumia guy that was hustling genuinely before his death.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by hisgrace090: 6:39pm
Rivers of blood again, tufia.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by majekdom2: 6:41pm
So sad that a young man is killed whilst trying to make ends meet. What will become of the generation to come? The mind of the average Nigerian youth is beyond de- formation. How can we salvage this ??
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by adorablepepple(f): 6:42pm
Oh my God!!
It must have been pay on delivery service, the poor guy who was just struggling mtcheeew. See them lazy and useless set of people ...... they can't work or hustle and they won't allow someone else to eat the fruit of his labour.
Aye le oooo ibosi oooo
Smh
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by majekdom2: 6:44pm
Last week, a ward chairman was killed at Bori. Killing and murder in Ogoni is seen as Norm. Out of 10 youths in Rivers 2 are cultists. It's not about herdman, boko haram alone. We read in the news cult clash in Akwa ibom, how man poisoned people at his restaurant. All youths...What are the NGO's, religious institutions doing??
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by decatalyst(m): 6:47pm
They probably ordered for goods they can't pay for
Thieves and wicked souls plenty for this Nigeria sha
May we never meet our death when we go about looking for what to eat.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by cybriz82(m): 6:49pm
just waste dis poor guy life for noting..see d girl breast wey b like pimple no wonder she is heartless cus e dey pain her say she no get breast..they shud kill them all.no peace for d wicked.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by adorablepepple(f): 6:52pm
See that ones body like a childs drawing board, the second wretched fellow looks like a dirty piece of rag, the girl too looks like an over used machine...... I hope you rot in hell. Wicked people
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by Homeboiy: 6:56pm
chai çè à là vié
RIP hustler
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by Keneking: 8:44pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
Wike sef
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by AngelicBeing: 8:56pm
Very sad development, the kind of crimes perpetuated in Nigeria will send shock to the Devil himself, just because of 2 phones & maybe few Naira notes, you kill a human being like you, when people call Nigeria a zoo & a jungle, l agree with them, they should not try them in the law court, let them be killed as well, an eye for an eye, wicked souls, young man, rest in peace and find rest with your maker
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by stefanweeks: 9:07pm
Human Beings
Desperately wicked
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by stonemind(m): 9:10pm
B
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by ruggedtimi(m): 9:11pm
Very wicked....I have always been thinking about the safety of delivery men in nigeria. R.I.P. ....also today i saw a pastor praying for a mad man in ph around rumokwuta roundabout and the mad man was warning the pastor, it was like a drama.For real
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by MizTyna(f): 9:11pm
The evil in people nowadays must give Satan himself pause. So much evil in people's hearts it scares me so much
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by fuckerstard: 9:11pm
Wow!!!
This country judiciary system na shiit, what's the essence of laws if they are not been used. As for me o this guys need to be hanged or electrocuted tomorrow morning publicly.
Rip bro, Jumia needs to revisit their methods
BTW, let's know their names so we can categorize them as always, that's another thing NL makes you experience on a daily.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by Moreoffaith(m): 9:11pm
A won omo ale jatijati.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by lollmaolol: 9:11pm
Justice must be done
Justice will always find its course
Heartless pipu, na by force to use iPhone?
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by Dottore: 9:11pm
Evil everywhere
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by fuckerstard: 9:12pm
asumo12:
Not funny
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by pennytrate: 9:12pm
♣ • → see why i hate this kinda job•
because even a ghost can still shop online• °°
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by alignacademy(m): 9:13pm
Sad.
To prevent such homicide cases, can't e-commerce shops deliver only in public places, during the day?
Also, what statutory employer policies can be put in place to help families of employees in cases like these?
I wish issues like these were discussed more often by our senators, and not endless bickering over uniforms and certificates...
May the Lord comfort his family.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by mckazzy(m): 9:13pm
And I still get one selfie stick that am expecting to be delivered to me for my ghetto, hope the courier won't be afraid and cancel out my order.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by rozayx5(m): 9:13pm
hmm death sentence smelling
.
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by Ironlion1(m): 9:14pm
What a world we are. End Times really
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by KevinDein: 9:14pm
majekdom2:
The norm by our youth when you tell them to do the right and moral thing is to tell you;
"Don't judge"
"He who is without sin should cast the first stone"
Or their favorite
"Hypocrite, hypocrite hypocrite"
Most Nigerians try so hard to justify all sorts of terrible stuffs by misinterpreting the Bible. The consequences are right in front of all of us to see. Things will get sooo bad before they become better again....in year 2400
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by maxiuc(m): 9:14pm
I can't even kill a chicken talkless of my fellow human being
Imagine stuffing out life out of someone when u are nt fighting war
|Re: Jumia Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt by Tundellinium(m): 9:14pm
Ina Lilahi Wahi Ilaehi Rojihun.
