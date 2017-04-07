₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Islie: 7:14am
By Simon Echewofun Sunday
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/33-electricity-turbines-shut-grid-loses-2-591mw-over-gas/192442.html
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by TRADELYN: 7:18am
So much work still needed in the power sector.
Only Fashola can't get it done!
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:20am
TRADELYN:. You're fast
Power supply lately and even at the moment has been off the chains.
1 Like
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by oloriooko(m): 7:20am
Story story meanwhile nepa must to collect money from customers for giving them darkness
2 Likes
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by TRADELYN: 7:25am
Boleyndynasty2:
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by estyvino(m): 7:30am
EEDC don kukuma remove our fuse, so this news self
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Grundig: 7:34am
Despite the leaky heavens/skies water levels are still low?
Militants have gone quiet of late so I wonder what the gas constraints are this time.
I honestly do not believe this report. It is either a lie from the lake of abyss or somebody is clueless.
5 Likes
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by olujastro: 7:37am
We really need a state of emergency in this all important sector as we can't achieve much without power.
The same low water and gas constraints everyday since the 1980's. To my knowledge no pipeline Vandalism this year so gas turbines should have been getting gas by now. Why gas constraints again? Fashola needs to do some explaining on this ASAP.
Other countries with steady power for over 30yrs get 10 heads ni?
3 Likes
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Emekamex(m): 8:38am
What is causing the gas constraint, since Niger Delta militants have halted pipeline bombings for a while now?
I will recommend adding more turbines to our hydro plants to maximize their potential, as they are our only stable and consistent source of power.
1 Like
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by obailala(m): 8:47am
Same old story since 1980...
3 Likes
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by realjoker(m): 10:05am
obailala:To all those who associating gas constraint to gas vandals alone are wrong when Gencos owed their gas suppliers and the gas suppliers seized to supply adequate gas to power all the available turbines is also gas constraint.
1 Like
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by SalamRushdie: 10:21am
Yet the owners of Egbin are complaining that DISCOS are rejecting 70 percnt of the power
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by NnamdiKanu(m): 11:21am
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by veekid(m): 11:22am
!
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Blurryface(m): 11:22am
.
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by WinkWrld: 11:22am
there just cant be light in this country.. period
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Keneking: 11:22am
No region to blame this time..useless government
1 Like
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Tazdroid(m): 11:23am
More and more depressing news
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by abbaapple(m): 11:23am
everything Don tire me for dis nija, confused and frustrated government.
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by jaymejate(m): 11:24am
Like the minister for darkenss will say... "Demons are attacking Nigeria electricity"... "not even Sango can generate 1kw of electricity for Nigeria"
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Tazdroid(m): 11:24am
estyvino:
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by kingthreat(m): 11:24am
TRADELYN:
Then the clown should resign
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Tazdroid(m): 11:24am
jaymejate:
1 Like
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Tazdroid(m): 11:26am
WinkWrld:just sunlight
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by maxiuc(m): 11:26am
APC enjoy ur change
even in Abuja here light is terrible
just only 2years of leadership everything has gone worst
quote me and die trying
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by Maccoy507: 11:26am
R
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by seunlayi(m): 11:27am
same story
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by SouthWestBlood(m): 11:29am
This power problem is stale. We need to be surprised! Jesus christ!
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by bluaero(m): 11:29am
f
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by obafemee80(m): 11:29am
.
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by AreaFada2: 11:29am
Fashola said power supply is not rocket science. His promised 3 abi 6 months have gone come and gone several times.
If you are not wearing a shoe, you won't know where it pinches.
|Re: 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas by latexsolution: 11:30am
same old story each and every day.
