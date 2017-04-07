Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 33 Electricity Turbines Shut, Grid Loses 2,591mw Over Gas (777 Views)

16 Power Turbines Now Functional, As Generation Hits 4652.70 MW / Military Liberates Gudumbali In Borno, Loses 2 Soldiers / PHOTO: Power Situation Worsens As Nigeria Loses 2,000MW To Gas Shortage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Simon Echewofun Sunday







The national electricity grid lost 2,591 megawatts (mw) on Wednesday due to gas shortage, line constraint and low water level across 12 Generation Companies (GenCos), Daily Trust reports.



Daily power generation statistics obtained by our reporter yesterday shows that the peak (highest) generation was 3,932mw on April 5, 2017 from which 87,244 megawatts hour (mwh) energy was sent out through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) for supply to end users.



The industry data also showed that 77 turbines were available and could have produced 6,887mw if the dominant tripartite constraints of gas, line and water level were addressed. However, only 44 worked, producing 3,486mw off peak, while 33 turbines were shutdown.



A breakdown indicates that gas constraints accounted for 2,443mw of the power loss in 10 gas-based power stations. Geregu NIPP lost 290mw from two turbines; Olorunsogo’s three turbines could not generate 360mw, while Egbin Power’s three steam turbines lost out 495mw.



Delta Power’s seven turbines only produced 250mw and lost 210mw. Olorunsogo Gas lost 114mw from three idle turbines; and Omotosho Gas lost 152mw also due to three idle turbines.



The others are Alaoji NIPP which could not produce 360mw as the three turbines rested; Afam VI produced zero instead of 400mw because the three turbines were out; Ihovbor NIPP lost 112mw as one turbine was not utilised that day, and Omotosho NIPP had two turbines unutilised, causing a loss of 240mw.



Daily Trust also reports that water management affected power generation in the mid-week. Jebba Hydro lost 90mw as one turbine was unutilised due to low water level.



For transmission line constraint, Ibom Power was affected as one of its turbines did not produce, hence, losing 57.6mw.



Further analysis shows that among the 23 power plants that operated in the week, Kainji Hydro generated the highest output of 389mw. It was followed by Okpai Power in Delta State generating 363mw, and Jebba Hydro, 357mw. The lowest generating plant in the midweek was Sapele Steam which produced 55mw.



In summary, the three hydros and three steam plants generated 1,244mw; the gas-fired plants numbering 18, generated 2,688mw making a total of 3,932mw.



The industry data also showed that 77 turbines were available and could have produced 6,887mw but for the dominant tripartite constraints. Only 44 worked producing 3,486mw.



It was gathered that the installed capacity of the thermal (gas based) stations is 9,084mw on daily generation. However the gas plants only generated 2,443mw leaving a difference of 6,630mw as at Wednesday.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/33-electricity-turbines-shut-grid-loses-2-591mw-over-gas/192442.html



Only Fashola can't get it done! So much work still needed in the power sector.Only Fashola can't get it done!

TRADELYN:

. You're fast













Power supply lately and even at the moment has been off the chains. . You're fastPower supply lately and even at the moment has been off the chains. 1 Like

Story story meanwhile nepa must to collect money from customers for giving them darkness 2 Likes

Boleyndynasty2:

. You're fast

EEDC don kukuma remove our fuse, so this news self

Despite the leaky heavens/skies water levels are still low?



Militants have gone quiet of late so I wonder what the gas constraints are this time.



I honestly do not believe this report. It is either a lie from the lake of abyss or somebody is clueless. 5 Likes

We really need a state of emergency in this all important sector as we can't achieve much without power.

The same low water and gas constraints everyday since the 1980's. To my knowledge no pipeline Vandalism this year so gas turbines should have been getting gas by now. Why gas constraints again? Fashola needs to do some explaining on this ASAP.

Other countries with steady power for over 30yrs get 10 heads ni? 3 Likes

What is causing the gas constraint, since Niger Delta militants have halted pipeline bombings for a while now?



I will recommend adding more turbines to our hydro plants to maximize their potential, as they are our only stable and consistent source of power. 1 Like

Same old story since 1980... 3 Likes

obailala:

Same old story since 1980... To all those who associating gas constraint to gas vandals alone are wrong when Gencos owed their gas suppliers and the gas suppliers seized to supply adequate gas to power all the available turbines is also gas constraint. To all those who associating gas constraint to gas vandals alone are wrong when Gencos owed their gas suppliers and the gas suppliers seized to supply adequate gas to power all the available turbines is also gas constraint. 1 Like

Yet the owners of Egbin are complaining that DISCOS are rejecting 70 percnt of the power

!

.

there just cant be light in this country.. period

No region to blame this time..useless government 1 Like

More and more depressing news

everything Don tire me for dis nija, confused and frustrated government.

Like the minister for darkenss will say... "Demons are attacking Nigeria electricity"... "not even Sango can generate 1kw of electricity for Nigeria"

estyvino:

EEDC don kukuma remove our fuse, so this news self

TRADELYN:

So much work still needed in the power sector.

Only Fashola can't get it done!

Then the clown should resign Then the clown should resign

jaymejate:

Like the minister for darkenss will say... "Demons are attacking Nigeria electricity"... "not even Sango can generate 1kw of electricity for Nigeria" 1 Like

WinkWrld:

there just cant be light in this country.. period just sunlight just sunlight

APC enjoy ur change





even in Abuja here light is terrible



just only 2years of leadership everything has gone worst





quote me and die trying

R

same story

This power problem is stale. We need to be surprised! Jesus christ!

f

.

Fashola said power supply is not rocket science. His promised 3 abi 6 months have gone come and gone several times.



If you are not wearing a shoe, you won't know where it pinches.