|PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Groovenaija360: 10:24am On Apr 07
The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter has reacted to the defection of some of its top shots to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The reaction was contained in a statement signed by APC spokesman, Chris Finebone on Thursday.
The APC said the “inconsequential and worthless defections have become the easiest means PDP leaders use to pocket Wike’s money in MMM-like money-making schemes”.
It added that the defection of the chieftains to the PDP was a show of shame.
The statement reads: “Let it be on record that important APC stakeholders in Asari-Toru LGA have a dossier on the romance between Orolosama Amachree and the PDP in ASALGA over time.
“This culminated in a meeting they all held with Gov. Nyesom Wike on December 8, 2016 in Government House, Port Harcourt. Subsequently, the APC placed surveillance on Orolosama while APC members in ASALGA distanced themselves from him especially in view of his treacherous behaviour during the December 10 rerun elections.
“It is laughable to hear Chief Glory Emeh refered to APC as party of lies and propaganda. In due time, a public presentation of the series of his lies and propaganda against his present master will be made to help the public judge who between APC and Chief Emeh revels more in propaganda.
“Therefore, Orolosama Amachree formally pitching camp with the PDP is long expected and he is not likely to refrain from his penchant for easy money which has become very dire of late.
“On that account we believe it is good riddance to bad rubbish especially to the APC stakeholders in ASALGA who have endured and tolerated Orolosama’s antics for too long.
“The so-called high numbers who defected with him is mere story for the gods. We wish the spin doctors of the scheme better and bigger pay from Gov Nyesom Wike. Unfortunately, the gang is milking Rivers money from the governor in the name of organising defections.
“The APC will encourage the PDP to look for all manner of persons and parade as APC defectors as long as the essence of the exercise is for the schemers to put food on their table and smile to the bank.
“True members of APC will continue to remain true to the party and its ideals while persons who place pecuniary interests above anything else are free to go scrounge for crumbs under Caesar’s table.”
Source: https://groovenaija360.com/pdp-leaders-turned-wike-mmm-apc-alleges/
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by izzou(m): 10:27am On Apr 07
80% of APC are just PDP members that were aggrieved
Abi Amaechi their warlord came from where?
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by swagagolic01: 10:30am On Apr 07
See painment
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Alisegun(m): 10:32am On Apr 07
To Many pdp in Apc
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by BreezyCB(m): 10:32am On Apr 07
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by BiafraIShere(m): 11:48am On Apr 07
RUBBISH!
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by dunkem21(m): 11:59am On Apr 07
Are they talking from experience?
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by fallout87: 12:06pm On Apr 07
These people are stupid.
Isn't Ameachi from PDP? Literally hypocrisy in its purest form.
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by DrGoodman: 12:16pm On Apr 07
Just the same way amechi sponsored bubu in 2015.
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by NOC1(m): 12:17pm On Apr 07
MMM, that was exactly what my uncle said yesterday.
"They have jumped to collect state money in few months time when National campaign will start the will all jump out to collect Federal money"
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by profhezekiah: 12:20pm On Apr 07
APC is zombie party when did they collect wailing form
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Ibifizzleboy(m): 12:34pm On Apr 07
Chris Finebone should keep on speaking grammar when the APC house is divided into AMACHI, MAGNUS and DADKUKU'S factions
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Sharon6(f): 11:42pm On Apr 07
Hihihihihihihihi
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by MutantMetahuman: 11:43pm On Apr 07
Pdp will use rivers state cash to sponsor pdp in 2019
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by mondee02(m): 11:43pm On Apr 07
E concern You
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by martineverest(m): 11:44pm On Apr 07
see finishing
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Judolisco(m): 11:44pm On Apr 07
Ameachi and Saraki nko
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by fuckerstard: 11:44pm On Apr 07
Don't use your savings only use spare money. muemuemu
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by ademoladeji(m): 11:45pm On Apr 07
PDP=APC=ROGUE
I comment my reserve
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Newbiee: 11:45pm On Apr 07
Chai! What is the PIN pls.
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by mykeljosef: 11:45pm On Apr 07
honestly in times like this if you critically look at Nigeria and be realistic
you'll know there is no hope for the future
call me whay you want but Nigeria is doomed
you look at how youths invest so much of their time money and value into irrelevant issues and you'll weep
if Nigerian r passionate about election the way they r about bbn we wont be here
ILLITERATES are graduates and graduates are professional ILLITERATES
You keep supporting and cheering these same recycled bastards into important office
we have so much adopted hypocrisy and mediocrity than if you condemn things they'll attack you with "why dont you contest" or "what have you achieved or what have your family achieved" or "is it your money"
I mean its sad we see so called human reasoning like this
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by akpasubi777(m): 11:45pm On Apr 07
izzou:
Before nko
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Philinho(m): 11:48pm On Apr 07
even d APC will son cap-side Watch on
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by AmaechiLinus(m): 11:49pm On Apr 07
PDP remains the best party ever
Am proud of my party
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by BlackAfrican: 11:49pm On Apr 07
See finishing
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by jimi4us: 11:49pm On Apr 07
very childish post from APC as usual. buhari is so useless
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by QuietHammer(m): 11:49pm On Apr 07
jimi4us:Wetin concern Buhari now ehn? Take your tablets you will say no
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Aboki5(m): 11:49pm On Apr 07
NOC1:
You r Right bro.
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by Moving4: 11:49pm On Apr 07
What r dey saying cos I'm not understanding? If pple defect 4rm PDP 2 APC u pple will shout Hallelujah, now its d oda way round & u r Saying Nonsense...
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by benuejosh(m): 11:50pm On Apr 07
I actually didn't read the write up. Am only interested in the topic. WIKE has been turned to MMM by PDP.
See Finishing!
|Re: PDP Leaders Have Turned Wike To MMM – APC by skywalker495: 11:50pm On Apr 07
MMM - My Money Miss
