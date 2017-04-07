₦airaland Forum

"I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by maupe: 12:32pm
The Presidency has denied the involvement of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in a N10m bribe as claimed by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi(rtd).

Bamaiyi, in his book, “The Vindication of A General” alleged that Osinbanjo was directed to convict him and others within six months during the time, he, Osinbajo was Lagos State Attorney- General.

The former Army claims that Osinbajo shielded the then trial judge, Justice Ade Alabi, whom he accused of demanding a N10 million bribe from him.


However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, described Bamaiyi’s claims as blatant lies.

In a statement, Akande said Osinbajo was never called to Abuja or given any form of instruction on how to resolve the case.

According to Akande, “ My attention has been drawn to claims made by General Bamaiyi in his book Vindication of a General, where he alleged that the then Attorney-General of Lagos State, Osinbajo, the trial judge, (in the criminal case of his “involvement” in the shooting of Alex Ibru) Justice Ade Alabi and the State Police Commissioner were called to Abuja and “directed to convict us at all costs within six months.”


“That Justice Ade Alabi asked for a N10m bribe through “one Mr. Martin” to facilitate his bail application in the case, and that the National Judicial Council panel composed to investigate the bribery allegation, protected the Judge.

“Specifically that Prof. Osinbajo “brought what he said was the panel report during one of the motions. Unfortunately, pages one through twenty-nine of the report were not produced.”While the Vice President, Osinbajo would take more comprehensive steps to address the evil insinuations made by the retired General, I have confirmed from him, i.e. Prof. Osinbajo, that he was never called to Abuja or at any time given any instructions on how to resolve the case. This blatant lie arose only from the fertile imagination of the author.

“Equally, the shifty recollections of the retired General about Prof. Osinbajo bringing a panel report with pages missing is as ludicrous as it is incongruous. For instance, is the author saying the then Lagos State Attorney-General was responsible for the NJC panel report? That would be incredible and clearly a mischievous proposition.”

Akande stated that Bamaiyi’s counsel, Mike Okoy, who argued the bail application for the former Army Chief had confessed in open court and in several newspaper public notices as ordered by Court that he lied against Justice Alabi.


“Okoye actually had to read his confession and apology in the open court in a case that involved such prominent lawyers like Chief F.R.A Williams, who in particular pressed that Okoye be held fully responsible for his wild accusations.

“It is incredible that after all of this, the author went on to mislead the public. What impudence!” the presidency stated,” Akande added.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/07/never-involved-n10m-bribe-osinbajo-replies-bamaiyi/

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 12:34pm
Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now.

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hucienda: 12:37pm
Ahh! No comment lipsrsealed

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Igboesika: 12:38pm
Man of God, ayam not understanding

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by eshietIntrepid(m): 12:38pm
Someone once told me that in Nigeria politics no saint is allowed to hold office of authority, that for anyone to qualify to hold any political office such a person must have something to hide from the public, reason is to keep them loyal to their godfathers.

I'm beginning to believe this.

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:38pm
Osinbajo you need not to worry

We are solidly behind you

Its the work if the cabal


Do your work we are with you all the way

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:40pm
hinwazaka:
Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now.

Are you of the lawan group


I will deny pmb on Osinbajo

He's my son

Pmb will not protect him because of the cabal

Osin baba all the way

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:41pm
Igboesika:
Man of God,ayam not understanding


Osinbajo is omoluabi confirm

We will not allow any cabal to rubbish him

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:42pm
eshietIntrepid:
Eem

When then ?

And then?
Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by profhezekiah: 12:42pm
Hahahahahaha another depressed,deluded and despirate hatred devour soul, lagoon na free of charge
hinwazaka:
Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now.

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:42pm
hucienda:
Ahh! No comment lipsrsealed


Better
Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by dunkem21(m): 12:42pm
cheesy

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:43pm
hinwazaka:
Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now.

E be like say the thing enter am

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Sketchandcraft(m): 12:43pm
It's not a bribe it's just gratification for work not done...
Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:43pm
dunkem21:
cheesy

Just keep quiet

We will not allow anyone

I mean anyone to rubbish him

The cabal must fall

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:45pm
Sketchandcraft:
It's not a bribe it's just gratification for work not done...

No one will rubbish him

All along the born to rule

Will understand we are with him all the way

The support they have will collapse
.once they want to rubbish my son

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by BeardedMeat: 1:20pm
sarrki:


No one will rubbish him

All along the born to rule

Will understand we are with him all the way

The support they have will collapse
.once they want to rubbish my son
Sarrki , I beg you in the name of whatever you worship to quit fooling around pls! Learn to keep quiet sometimes than embarrass yourself here. You and Orikinla are the butt of BMC yet you don't just know when to shut it jeez! You making me sick!


I bet sahara reporters have not read this book and will never read this book because if they read this book they will not comprehend the contents of this book because it runs contrary to their agenda! Hiss.

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 1:31pm
BeardedMeat:
Sarrki , I beg you in the name of whatever you worship to quit fooling around pls! Learn to keep quiet sometimes than embarrass yourself here. You and Orikinla are the butt of BMC yet you don't just know when to shut it jeez! You making me sick!


I bet sahara reporters have not read this book and will never read this book because if they read this book they will not comprehend the contents of this book because it runs contrary to their agenda! Hiss.


Why the long epistle on ranting and wailing

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by BeardedMeat: 1:35pm
sarrki:



Why the long epistle on ranting and wailing
I only begged you to quit fooling around before I wee in your face standing over you, legs wide apart! Yes, pls, tnx!

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by CriticMaestro: 1:36pm
10 million is too small na, haba
Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Jesusloveyou: 1:42pm
hinwazaka:
Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now.
see painment.
You cant even address issue in proper perspective,
just be show us how painment you are

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Keneking: 1:43pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked shocked
Seun ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked
Mynd44 ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked
Antispam bot ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked
- This government sef shocked shocked

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 1:54pm
Jesusloveyou:
see painment.
You cant even address issue in proper perspective,
just be show us how painment you are
Face the truth, your alaye is nothing but a shameless sophisticated kleptomaniac. Hypocritical BMC warrior

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by naijaboy756: 2:04pm
sarrki:
Osinbajo you need not to worry

We are solidly behind you

Its the work if the cabal


Do your work we are with you all the way
are u yoruba or hausa?

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by ycat: 2:04pm
Haha nice try! The Hausa&fulani are scheming to take Osinbajo out of the way so their own can replace Buhari.

8 Likes

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by AngelicBeing: 2:04pm
Keneking:
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked shocked
Seun ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked
Mynd44 ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked shocked
Antispam bot ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh shocked shocked
- This government sef shocked shocked
. Let me keep my cane on hand pending when it is proved beyond reasonable doubt that he collected 10 Million Naira , meanwhile, Olokpa be on standby until l give you go ahead to flog wink

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by michoade: 2:09pm
Just tell me its a lie. My vp, it can't be.
Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 2:12pm
ycat:
Haha nice try! The Hausa&fulani are scheming to take Osinbajo out of the way so their own can replace Buhari.
They don't have to try. Osinbanjo will never be President. Not now, not ever.

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 2:13pm
michoade:
Just tell me its a lie. My vp, it can't be.
It's true. He is no better than a charge and bail, 20Naira lawyer.

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Jabioro: 2:14pm
It is obvious that Bamayi is lying.. How can you involved state Attorney General to take over federal government case or ask the state level judiciary to convict an accused.. I know Bamayi was breed with lie, feed,live,have whatever he is today on platter of lie.. Tell magazine say it all during his hale days

Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by michoade: 2:34pm
hinwazaka:

It's true. He is no better than a charge and bail, 20Naira lawyer.
i'm so sure that this is just a mere propaganda by some evil people to bring down our dear vp. Although, I don't trust any politician but #10 million is too small for a whole vp to collect as bribe.

