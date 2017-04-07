Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo (10439 Views)

The Presidency has denied the involvement of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in a N10m bribe as claimed by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi(rtd).



Bamaiyi, in his book, “The Vindication of A General” alleged that Osinbanjo was directed to convict him and others within six months during the time, he, Osinbajo was Lagos State Attorney- General.



The former Army claims that Osinbajo shielded the then trial judge, Justice Ade Alabi, whom he accused of demanding a N10 million bribe from him.





However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, described Bamaiyi’s claims as blatant lies.



In a statement, Akande said Osinbajo was never called to Abuja or given any form of instruction on how to resolve the case.



According to Akande, “ My attention has been drawn to claims made by General Bamaiyi in his book Vindication of a General, where he alleged that the then Attorney-General of Lagos State, Osinbajo, the trial judge, (in the criminal case of his “involvement” in the shooting of Alex Ibru) Justice Ade Alabi and the State Police Commissioner were called to Abuja and “directed to convict us at all costs within six months.”





“That Justice Ade Alabi asked for a N10m bribe through “one Mr. Martin” to facilitate his bail application in the case, and that the National Judicial Council panel composed to investigate the bribery allegation, protected the Judge.



“Specifically that Prof. Osinbajo “brought what he said was the panel report during one of the motions. Unfortunately, pages one through twenty-nine of the report were not produced.”While the Vice President, Osinbajo would take more comprehensive steps to address the evil insinuations made by the retired General, I have confirmed from him, i.e. Prof. Osinbajo, that he was never called to Abuja or at any time given any instructions on how to resolve the case. This blatant lie arose only from the fertile imagination of the author.



“Equally, the shifty recollections of the retired General about Prof. Osinbajo bringing a panel report with pages missing is as ludicrous as it is incongruous. For instance, is the author saying the then Lagos State Attorney-General was responsible for the NJC panel report? That would be incredible and clearly a mischievous proposition.”



Akande stated that Bamaiyi’s counsel, Mike Okoy, who argued the bail application for the former Army Chief had confessed in open court and in several newspaper public notices as ordered by Court that he lied against Justice Alabi.





“Okoye actually had to read his confession and apology in the open court in a case that involved such prominent lawyers like Chief F.R.A Williams, who in particular pressed that Okoye be held fully responsible for his wild accusations.



“It is incredible that after all of this, the author went on to mislead the public. What impudence!” the presidency stated,” Akande added.

Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now. 8 Likes 1 Share

Ahh! No comment 2 Likes 1 Share

Man of God, ayam not understanding 2 Likes 1 Share

Someone once told me that in Nigeria politics no saint is allowed to hold office of authority, that for anyone to qualify to hold any political office such a person must have something to hide from the public, reason is to keep them loyal to their godfathers.



I'm beginning to believe this. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Osinbajo you need not to worry



We are solidly behind you



Its the work if the cabal





Do your work we are with you all the way 45 Likes 3 Shares

Are you of the lawan group





I will deny pmb on Osinbajo



He's my son



Pmb will not protect him because of the cabal



It's not a bribe it's just gratification for work not done...

Just keep quiet



We will not allow anyone



I mean anyone to rubbish him



The cabal must fall Just keep quietWe will not allow anyoneI mean anyone to rubbish himThe cabal must fall 10 Likes 2 Shares

10 million is too small na, haba

sarrki:

Osinbajo you need not to worry



We are solidly behind you



Its the work if the cabal





Do your work we are with you all the way are u yoruba or hausa? are u yoruba or hausa? 2 Likes

Haha nice try! The Hausa&fulani are scheming to take Osinbajo out of the way so their own can replace Buhari. 8 Likes

Just tell me its a lie. My vp, it can't be.

ycat:

Haha nice try! The Hausa&fulani are scheming to take Osinbajo out of the way so their own can replace Buhari. They don't have to try. Osinbanjo will never be President. Not now, not ever. They don't have to try. Osinbanjo will never be President. Not now, not ever. 2 Likes

michoade:

Just tell me its a lie. My vp, it can't be. It's true. He is no better than a charge and bail, 20Naira lawyer. It's true. He is no better than a charge and bail, 20Naira lawyer. 1 Like

It is obvious that Bamayi is lying.. How can you involved state Attorney General to take over federal government case or ask the state level judiciary to convict an accused.. I know Bamayi was breed with lie, feed,live,have whatever he is today on platter of lie.. Tell magazine say it all during his hale days 8 Likes 1 Share