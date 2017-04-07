₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by maupe: 12:32pm
The Presidency has denied the involvement of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in a N10m bribe as claimed by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi(rtd).
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/07/never-involved-n10m-bribe-osinbajo-replies-bamaiyi/
1 Like
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 12:34pm
Ole, barawo, sophisticated thief. And you want to rule Nigeria. Only God knows the billions they are bribing you with now.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hucienda: 12:37pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Igboesika: 12:38pm
Man of God, ayam not understanding
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by eshietIntrepid(m): 12:38pm
Someone once told me that in Nigeria politics no saint is allowed to hold office of authority, that for anyone to qualify to hold any political office such a person must have something to hide from the public, reason is to keep them loyal to their godfathers.
I'm beginning to believe this.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:38pm
Osinbajo you need not to worry
We are solidly behind you
Its the work if the cabal
Do your work we are with you all the way
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:40pm
hinwazaka:
Are you of the lawan group
I will deny pmb on Osinbajo
He's my son
Pmb will not protect him because of the cabal
Osin baba all the way
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:41pm
Igboesika:
Osinbajo is omoluabi confirm
We will not allow any cabal to rubbish him
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:42pm
eshietIntrepid:
When then ?
And then?
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by profhezekiah: 12:42pm
Hahahahahaha another depressed,deluded and despirate hatred devour soul, lagoon na free of charge
hinwazaka:
15 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:42pm
hucienda:
Better
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by dunkem21(m): 12:42pm
1 Like
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:43pm
hinwazaka:
E be like say the thing enter am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Sketchandcraft(m): 12:43pm
It's not a bribe it's just gratification for work not done...
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:43pm
dunkem21:
Just keep quiet
We will not allow anyone
I mean anyone to rubbish him
The cabal must fall
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 12:45pm
Sketchandcraft:
No one will rubbish him
All along the born to rule
Will understand we are with him all the way
The support they have will collapse
.once they want to rubbish my son
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by BeardedMeat: 1:20pm
sarrki:Sarrki , I beg you in the name of whatever you worship to quit fooling around pls! Learn to keep quiet sometimes than embarrass yourself here. You and Orikinla are the butt of BMC yet you don't just know when to shut it jeez! You making me sick!
I bet sahara reporters have not read this book and will never read this book because if they read this book they will not comprehend the contents of this book because it runs contrary to their agenda! Hiss.
9 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by sarrki(m): 1:31pm
BeardedMeat:
Why the long epistle on ranting and wailing
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by BeardedMeat: 1:35pm
sarrki:I only begged you to quit fooling around before I wee in your face standing over you, legs wide apart! Yes, pls, tnx!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by CriticMaestro: 1:36pm
10 million is too small na, haba
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Jesusloveyou: 1:42pm
hinwazaka:see painment.
You cant even address issue in proper perspective,
just be show us how painment you are
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Keneking: 1:43pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Seun ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Mynd44 ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Antispam bot ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
- This government sef
2 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 1:54pm
Jesusloveyou:Face the truth, your alaye is nothing but a shameless sophisticated kleptomaniac. Hypocritical BMC warrior
5 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by naijaboy756: 2:04pm
sarrki:are u yoruba or hausa?
2 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by ycat: 2:04pm
Haha nice try! The Hausa&fulani are scheming to take Osinbajo out of the way so their own can replace Buhari.
8 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by AngelicBeing: 2:04pm
Keneking:. Let me keep my cane on hand pending when it is proved beyond reasonable doubt that he collected 10 Million Naira , meanwhile, Olokpa be on standby until l give you go ahead to flog
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by michoade: 2:09pm
Just tell me its a lie. My vp, it can't be.
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 2:12pm
ycat:They don't have to try. Osinbanjo will never be President. Not now, not ever.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by hinwazaka: 2:13pm
michoade:It's true. He is no better than a charge and bail, 20Naira lawyer.
1 Like
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by Jabioro: 2:14pm
It is obvious that Bamayi is lying.. How can you involved state Attorney General to take over federal government case or ask the state level judiciary to convict an accused.. I know Bamayi was breed with lie, feed,live,have whatever he is today on platter of lie.. Tell magazine say it all during his hale days
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Never Took N10million Bribe" - Osinbajo by michoade: 2:34pm
hinwazaka:i'm so sure that this is just a mere propaganda by some evil people to bring down our dear vp. Although, I don't trust any politician but #10 million is too small for a whole vp to collect as bribe.
1 Like
