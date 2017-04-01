₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,142 members, 3,465,257 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 01:45 AM

Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" (13293 Views)

Yoruba Man Weds Ibibio Lady In Lagos (Pics) / They Met At 7. 20-Year-Old Man Weds 20-Year-Old Girlfriend (Pics) / Ugandan Singer, 28, Weds His 68 Year Old American Cougar (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by dainformant(m): 9:11pm On Apr 07
Congratulations are in order for the latest couple in town who got married in style today in Lagos. Otuya Romanson from Warri, Delta state tied the knot to his sweetheart Lesia from America. The new bride who is a US citizen arrived from the States yesterday and got wedded to her man today at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos...

Photos of the lovely couple have gone viral after they were shared online by the excited groom who wrote; Really no time to waste, God made it so....

Congrats to the lovely couple once more

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/really-no-time-to-waste-excited-man.html

2 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by dainformant(m): 9:12pm On Apr 07
See more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/really-no-time-to-waste-excited-man.html

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Nwodosis(m): 9:13pm On Apr 07
Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by emeijeh(m): 9:14pm On Apr 07
Is that Oritz Wiliki?






What's with the woman's eyes?

11 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by dainformant(m): 9:15pm On Apr 07
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by kogistar: 9:18pm On Apr 07
flatino

5 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by benzene00: 9:19pm On Apr 07
grin
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by CastedDude: 9:22pm On Apr 07
this can only be true love

4 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by tifany89(m): 9:24pm On Apr 07
kogistar:
flatino
Afonja

21 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by isholafisayo(m): 9:24pm On Apr 07
lols d groom resemble those sango worshipper....hml to them....

6 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by V0lv0(f): 9:26pm On Apr 07
Green card things grin

11 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by SmartBug: 9:30pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:
Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help

5 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by mhisbliss(f): 9:32pm On Apr 07
grinage is not on her side
Green card is waiting
You've wasted all the time in your youth
And see how handsome both of you look


So ya, theres really no time to waste

3 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by youngberry001(m): 10:14pm On Apr 07
same old shiiit just a different day grin
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by auntysimbiat(f): 11:06pm On Apr 07
Na xo
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by fatdick(m): 11:07pm On Apr 07
Visa Lottery grin
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by ableguy(m): 11:07pm On Apr 07
grin

Well done my brother

7 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by chinex276(m): 11:07pm On Apr 07
Na so my brother... The hustle is real!!!

4 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by goldedprince: 11:07pm On Apr 07
them fit

1 Like

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by abbaapple(m): 11:08pm On Apr 07
ugly couples! *ywan!
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by helphelp: 11:08pm On Apr 07
Na wa
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by sleeknick(m): 11:08pm On Apr 07
They both look effed up.

2 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Brownbarbie97(f): 11:09pm On Apr 07
You won't see men calling out guys like this,they'll call it "hustling" but if it's a female now you'll be seeing comments like "gold digger,0l0sho,Ashawo,things women do for money " and some foolish ladies will be supporting them.The hypocrisy undecided

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Gangster1ms: 11:09pm On Apr 07
So their children is gonna be a mixture of these My lord
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by chinex276(m): 11:09pm On Apr 07
kogistar:
flatino


AFONJA..... AFONJEE!..... ofe nmanu.... ofe ose

2 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Babysheart(f): 11:10pm On Apr 07
They both look like Junkies.

1 Like

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by soberdrunk(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Warri truly nor dey carry last!!! Even in old age this eeepa" from Warri was able to secure Yankee visa via wire wire....... angry

2 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by ziggy3579: 11:10pm On Apr 07
I saw them today at ikoyi registry, that place na house of drama...... Guys just dey bring oyinbo old cargo come marry, awon sabi boys grin........ Green card level

5 Likes

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Laveda(f): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Had to go back to the topic again

This US wife ehn lipsrsealed
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by hollowpot15684(m): 11:12pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:
Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help

when will I even stop seeing people who act dumb to everything??

1 Like

Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by mazizitonene(m): 11:13pm On Apr 07
lol.....office
Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Augustusbest: 11:13pm On Apr 07
Nna eh...the hustle is real

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

When Will Romance Section Produce Hot Guy On Here!!!! / Is It A Crime Not To Have A Boyfriend? / Are You Married To Or Dating A Pilot?

Viewing this topic: mrLhanray(m), nairamaverick(m), projet, mickeyenglish(m), damola1, Papichulo8888(m), pyx, mikkyword(m), Arielle, Reallymilky(f), Osemekedgreat3(m), kittykat1(f), Harry4cas(m) and 42 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.