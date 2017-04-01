₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by dainformant(m): 9:11pm On Apr 07
Congratulations are in order for the latest couple in town who got married in style today in Lagos. Otuya Romanson from Warri, Delta state tied the knot to his sweetheart Lesia from America. The new bride who is a US citizen arrived from the States yesterday and got wedded to her man today at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos...
Photos of the lovely couple have gone viral after they were shared online by the excited groom who wrote; Really no time to waste, God made it so....
Congrats to the lovely couple once more
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/really-no-time-to-waste-excited-man.html
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by dainformant(m): 9:12pm On Apr 07
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Nwodosis(m): 9:13pm On Apr 07
Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by emeijeh(m): 9:14pm On Apr 07
Is that Oritz Wiliki?
What's with the woman's eyes?
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by dainformant(m): 9:15pm On Apr 07
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by kogistar: 9:18pm On Apr 07
flatino
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by benzene00: 9:19pm On Apr 07
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by CastedDude: 9:22pm On Apr 07
this can only be true love
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by tifany89(m): 9:24pm On Apr 07
kogistar:Afonja
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by isholafisayo(m): 9:24pm On Apr 07
lols d groom resemble those sango worshipper....hml to them....
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by V0lv0(f): 9:26pm On Apr 07
Green card things
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by SmartBug: 9:30pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by mhisbliss(f): 9:32pm On Apr 07
age is not on her side
Green card is waiting
You've wasted all the time in your youth
And see how handsome both of you look
So ya, theres really no time to waste
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by youngberry001(m): 10:14pm On Apr 07
same old shiiit just a different day
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by auntysimbiat(f): 11:06pm On Apr 07
Na xo
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by fatdick(m): 11:07pm On Apr 07
Visa Lottery
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by ableguy(m): 11:07pm On Apr 07
Well done my brother
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by chinex276(m): 11:07pm On Apr 07
Na so my brother... The hustle is real!!!
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by goldedprince: 11:07pm On Apr 07
them fit
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by abbaapple(m): 11:08pm On Apr 07
ugly couples! *ywan!
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by helphelp: 11:08pm On Apr 07
Na wa
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by sleeknick(m): 11:08pm On Apr 07
They both look effed up.
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Brownbarbie97(f): 11:09pm On Apr 07
You won't see men calling out guys like this,they'll call it "hustling" but if it's a female now you'll be seeing comments like "gold digger,0l0sho,Ashawo,things women do for money " and some foolish ladies will be supporting them.The hypocrisy
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Gangster1ms: 11:09pm On Apr 07
So their children is gonna be a mixture of these My lord
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by chinex276(m): 11:09pm On Apr 07
kogistar:
AFONJA..... AFONJEE!..... ofe nmanu.... ofe ose
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Babysheart(f): 11:10pm On Apr 07
They both look like Junkies.
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by soberdrunk(m): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Warri truly nor dey carry last!!! Even in old age this eeepa" from Warri was able to secure Yankee visa via wire wire.......
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by ziggy3579: 11:10pm On Apr 07
I saw them today at ikoyi registry, that place na house of drama...... Guys just dey bring oyinbo old cargo come marry, awon sabi boys ........ Green card level
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Laveda(f): 11:10pm On Apr 07
Had to go back to the topic again
This US wife ehn
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by hollowpot15684(m): 11:12pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:
when will I even stop seeing people who act dumb to everything??
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by mazizitonene(m): 11:13pm On Apr 07
lol.....office
|Re: Man Weds His US Bride In Lagos, Says "Really No Time To Waste" by Augustusbest: 11:13pm On Apr 07
Nna eh...the hustle is real
