Photos of the lovely couple have gone viral after they were shared online by the excited groom who wrote; Really no time to waste, God made it so....



Congrats to the lovely couple once more



Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help 31 Likes 1 Share

Is that Oritz Wiliki?













What's with the woman's eyes? What's with the woman's eyes? 11 Likes

this can only be true love 4 Likes

flatino Afonja Afonja 21 Likes

lols d groom resemble those sango worshipper....hml to them.... 6 Likes

Green card things 11 Likes

Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help 5 Likes

age is not on her side

Green card is waiting

You've wasted all the time in your youth

And see how handsome both of you look





So ya, theres really no time to waste 3 Likes

Visa Lottery





Well done my brother Well done my brother 7 Likes

Na so my brother... The hustle is real!!! 4 Likes

ugly couples! *ywan!

They both look effed up. 2 Likes

You won't see men calling out guys like this,they'll call it "hustling" but if it's a female now you'll be seeing comments like "gold digger,0l0sho,Ashawo,things women do for money " and some foolish ladies will be supporting them.The hypocrisy 17 Likes 1 Share

My lord So their children is gonna be a mixture of theseMy lord

AFONJA..... AFONJEE!..... ofe nmanu.... ofe ose AFONJA..... AFONJEE!..... ofe nmanu.... ofe ose 2 Likes

They both look like Junkies. 1 Like

Warri truly nor dey carry last!!! Even in old age this eeepa" from Warri was able to secure Yankee visa via wire wire....... 2 Likes

........ Green card level I saw them today at ikoyi registry, that place na house of drama...... Guys just dey bring oyinbo old cargo come marry, awon sabi boys........ Green card level 5 Likes





This US wife ehn Had to go back to the topic againThis US wife ehn

Nwodosis:

Is this not a gay marriage? Who's the woman here? Please somebody help

when will I even stop seeing people who act dumb to everything?? when will I even stop seeing people who act dumb to everything?? 1 Like

