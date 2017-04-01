Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter (9940 Views)

Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Weddings / Funny Memes About Singer Yemi Alade, I Found Online / Hilarious Photos Of Abobaku Now Trending On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/9JAPOLICE?src=hash This is currently trending on Twitter and its hilarious AF 4 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

OP, ready o. Police go come carry u like HNN O. LOL 7 Likes

9 ja police we hail ooo...let me change ham to"Nigerian police" before they arrest for writing 9ja 8 Likes 1 Share



Nice piece thanks OP you funny too muchNice piece thanks 7 Likes





this people are evil and they don deal with me sha



I mean they really dealt with me



Meanwhile, checkout the video of a prayer section done for BBNaija housemate, Efe to win the N25m prize



click here - hahahahahahhathis people are evil and they don deal with me shaI mean they really dealt with meMeanwhile, checkout the video of a prayer section done for BBNaija housemate, Efe to win the N25m prizeclick here - http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/checkout-video-of-prayer-section-done.html 1 Like

Men in Black!





So heartless and impossible.







I don't pity them when karma strikes them.

#9japolice 1 Like

bleeping true,can't stop laughing.

Hahahahahah lol.



#9japolice would still ask for your papers o, dem go first ask you to come open the boot and then your drivers license. E never finish o, open bonnet to check engine number after that con say oga bring particulars. That kain office no owe me shishi 1 Like

Lol



Naija police be like 17 Likes 2 Shares

Lol 1 Like

after u've shouted at an officer and it turns out that ur license has expired



he'd be like 42 Likes 1 Share

9ja police. As their uniform black, na so their heart black. Once you join police, thats the end of our friendship. 5 Likes

M

Lolz

Lol

lol...police stop me and i no get money, the officer saw my packet of condom and collected it....another day i was forming "do you know the owner of the car"...him say if i shout, he will create a scene that i stole the car and people arnd will gather me. 2 Likes

kingzjay:

A Arsenalholic:

Lmao.



Why don't you have beards ?! Ayblaize:

. praisekeyzz:

Lol GentleYoung:

M auntysimbiat:

Lol ableguy:

Lol



Naija police be like morereb10:

hahahaha see dem be booking checkpoint space like Nigerian police see dem be bookingspace like Nigerian police

Especially those flatirons police from the land of the fading dust. Those one are the most useless of all of them. 1 Like 1 Share

When you see cars slowing down in your front and you realize it was caused by a police checkpoint and you know say your papers Don expire 21 Likes

Lmao.



"Why don't you have beards?"



Too many savage Nigerians 15 Likes 1 Share

#9jaPolice



You just wonder if some of them have conscience at all. They'll be acting so abnormal that you just stop and ponder their lives.









Meanwhile there are the few good ones among them sha! 4 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha





GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

It's seems to me there's a spirit in every police, just like the politicians. They change once they get to the office. Only God can save us in Africa.

.