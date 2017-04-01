₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by KingKush01(m): 10:53pm On Apr 07
This is currently trending on Twitter and its hilarious AF
https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/9JAPOLICE?src=hash
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by KingKush01(m): 10:54pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by KingKush01(m): 10:55pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by KingKush01(m): 10:57pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by KingKush01(m): 10:58pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by KingKush01(m): 10:59pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by micfoley: 11:02pm On Apr 07
OP, ready o. Police go come carry u like HNN O. LOL
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Airoflaw(m): 11:06pm On Apr 07
9 ja police we hail ooo...let me change ham to"Nigerian police" before they arrest for writing 9ja
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by oloriooko(m): 11:28pm On Apr 07
OP you funny too much
Nice piece thanks
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by soberdrunk(m): 11:31pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by morereb10: 11:31pm On Apr 07
hahahahahahha
this people are evil and they don deal with me sha
I mean they really dealt with me
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by LAFO(f): 11:31pm On Apr 07
Men in Black!
So heartless and impossible.
I don't pity them when karma strikes them.
#9japolice
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Aboki5(m): 11:32pm On Apr 07
bleeping true,can't stop laughing.
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by fuckerstard: 11:32pm On Apr 07
Hahahahahah lol.
#9japolice would still ask for your papers o, dem go first ask you to come open the boot and then your drivers license. E never finish o, open bonnet to check engine number after that con say oga bring particulars. That kain office no owe me shishi
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by ableguy(m): 11:33pm On Apr 07
Lol
Naija police be like
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by auntysimbiat(f): 11:33pm On Apr 07
Lol
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by piperson(m): 11:33pm On Apr 07
after u've shouted at an officer and it turns out that ur license has expired
he'd be like
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by fatdick(m): 11:34pm On Apr 07
9ja police. As their uniform black, na so their heart black. Once you join police, thats the end of our friendship.
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by GentleYoung(m): 11:34pm On Apr 07
M
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Noblebrown7(m): 11:34pm On Apr 07
Lolz
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by praisekeyzz(m): 11:34pm On Apr 07
Lol
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by ruggedtimi(m): 11:34pm On Apr 07
lol...police stop me and i no get money, the officer saw my packet of condom and collected it....another day i was forming "do you know the owner of the car"...him say if i shout, he will create a scene that i stole the car and people arnd will gather me.
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Dannieln1(m): 11:35pm On Apr 07
kingzjay:
Arsenalholic:
Ayblaize:
praisekeyzz:
GentleYoung:
auntysimbiat:
ableguy:
morereb10:see dem be booking
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by CarolineOlawale(f): 11:35pm On Apr 07
Especially those flatirons police from the land of the fading dust. Those one are the most useless of all of them.
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Ayblaize(m): 11:35pm On Apr 07
When you see cars slowing down in your front and you realize it was caused by a police checkpoint and you know say your papers Don expire
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Arsenalholic(m): 11:35pm On Apr 07
Lmao.
"Why don't you have beards?"
Too many savage Nigerians
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by kingzjay(m): 11:35pm On Apr 07
#9jaPolice
You just wonder if some of them have conscience at all. They'll be acting so abnormal that you just stop and ponder their lives.
Meanwhile there are the few good ones among them sha!
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Sharon6(f): 11:36pm On Apr 07
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Mandynews: 11:36pm On Apr 07
It's seems to me there's a spirit in every police, just like the politicians. They change once they get to the office. Only God can save us in Africa.
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by Lucid1(m): 11:36pm On Apr 07
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by toluwalopsy(f): 11:37pm On Apr 07
.
|Re: #9japolice: Hilarious Memes About Nigeria Police Trending On Twitter by iyke926(m): 11:37pm On Apr 07
