|Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by FlirtyKaren(f): 8:42am
Few days back, Nigerian music star, Wizkid took everyone by surprise after he dropped a single "Come Closer", featuring Canadian rap star, Drake, on it. The video of the song which has attracted nice reviews was dropped yesterday and Drake was missing in it.
Nigerians are now taking turns to call him out for it, as they alleged he's proud for not showing up in the video. Here are some tweets;
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by prettyesther20: 8:43am
Wizkid just dey jump jump on top Drake anyhow.... Picture they never even take together
Ayam not understanding
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by Amanhasnoname: 8:46am
Well Lemme comment my reserve #punintended
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by Mosesjoker(m): 8:49am
that's alright
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by rheether(f): 8:50am
Wizkid fans are Chelsea fans.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by IamAirforce1: 8:51am
I think wizkid should stop forcing his self on drake and do his thing the star boy way..
Drake is a very proud somebody.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by adorablepepple(f): 8:54am
I knew wizkid before drake, I only got to know who drake is when that one dance was in vogue. So wizkid there was you before you met drake,so move on already . Men will always be men
I can see some lowlife idiots are quoting me because of rake or whatever... You people need to work on your self esteem including wizkid because I can see he has low self esteem. Not everyone sleeps and wake up on the internet like you toothless dogs... I never knew him go and die
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by NegeduGrace(f): 8:55am
Wizkid is a real nigga**this is to prove that u should never rely on anyone,,tell yourself you can do it and u will do it..you earn my respect @daddy yo..thank you for over looking that egoistic white puff-puff and doing it on your own..believe u we will continue to patronize the real African child!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by juniormusa(m): 9:01am
Starboy call me number one
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by BreezyCB(m): 9:18am
Ovo
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by opethom(m): 9:43am
Don't forget to vote for Bisola.....
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by SmartBug: 9:44am
If you believe it's those insults and rude comments that make Drake acknowledge Wizkid, then you're no better than the 3 mosquitoes I smashed this night. #FunFacts
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by liljaydee(m): 9:44am
only God knows when they will meet one on one ............
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by Drienzia: 9:45am
Honestly, I don't know the hype about singing or having drake in ur video. I blame our African celebs, thinking international recognition is the ultimate goal
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by Papiikush: 9:45am
Wizkid don see person whey fit humble am
He is kindda low on the food chain to guys like Drake
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by purplekayc(m): 9:46am
rheether:says who?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by orijintv(m): 9:46am
This one weak me
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by banjeezay(m): 9:48am
lol,this days I wonder who react pass inside Nigerians and chemical, any small thing like this Nigerians react,which kind reaction be una own? na acid base reactions abi
combustion reaction.??
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by otijah2: 9:48am
Immediately I saw that video I was so happy, saying at last. Only for me to be dissapointed when it got to drake's verse and I didn't see him, just wizkid dancing. The kain vex Wey I use delete the video eeh, wizkid felt my pain and consoled me
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by neoOduduwa: 9:48am
Same way neither Wizzy nor Vybz Kartel appeared in the Wine To The Top video. Chris Brown shows love, but Drake not so much, no pictures, nothing.
He rather associates himself with Popcaan than Wizzy. Wizkid should move on to other artistes since Drake is being so arrogant, he doesn't need Drake's clout.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by Deefuray(f): 9:48am
Nigerians sha...... They must turn everything to quarrel......
someone even warning drake not to come close to the mainland..... lol
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by phetto(m): 9:49am
rheether:Abeg how? Am sure u r a pained arsenal/vico fan
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by positivelord: 9:49am
While you are still on wizkid thing, do not forget to vote TBOSS
Her coronation MUST go on as planned on Sunday.
Thank you.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by fashrola(m): 9:49am
To me that video is lit without Drake....
Using black women in the video covered up the lapses
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by olowobaba10: 9:50am
WHAT IS THIS STUPIDITY ON THIS SITE ABOUT ASKING IF ONE IS A MUSLIM BEFORE BEING ALLOWED TO COMMENT ON ISLAMIC TOPICS , THAT IS HOGWASH !
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by tonyfrenzy: 9:50am
Next...
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by phetto(m): 9:51am
olowobaba10:I don lie say i be muslim
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by oheni(f): 9:51am
That moment when you and dad are arguing about football and he says,pogba plays better than messi..and u mistakenly replied,see mumu ooo
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by VeniJu: 9:52am
rheether:If Wizkid's fans are Chelsea's fans, then i need to let you know that they are a winning and successful fans....
Your fans must be Arsenal fans....i guess you know the meaning
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by yankosbaba(m): 9:52am
Drake is an arrogant prick. SMH
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by crazygod(m): 9:52am
I'm just wondering...... If it was an upcoming artist that released this song, would people really dig it? That's by d way sha.
Wizkid delivered far more than drake. Drakes solo was kinda watery.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video by 0b10010011: 9:52am
Sign for Arsenal, e no gree! See wetin Houston rockets con dey take am do.
Next time, sign for good clubs like indomie or peak milk
