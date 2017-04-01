Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up in Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video (11710 Views)

Nigerians are now taking turns to call him out for it, as they alleged he's proud for not showing up in the video. Here are some tweets;



Ayam not understanding Wizkid just dey jump jump on top Drake anyhow.... Picture they never even take togetherAyam not understanding 42 Likes 2 Shares

Well Lemme comment my reserve #punintended 1 Like

that's alright

Wizkid fans are Chelsea fans. 19 Likes 1 Share

I think wizkid should stop forcing his self on drake and do his thing the star boy way..





Drake is a very proud somebody. 29 Likes 1 Share

I knew wizkid before drake, I only got to know who drake is when that one dance was in vogue. So wizkid there was you before you met drake,so move on already . Men will always be men

















I can see some lowlife idiots are quoting me because of rake or whatever... You people need to work on your self esteem including wizkid because I can see he has low self esteem. Not everyone sleeps and wake up on the internet like you toothless dogs... I never knew him go and die I knew wizkid before drake, I only got to know who drake is when that one dance was in vogue. So wizkid there was you before you met drake,so move on already . Men will always be menI can see some lowlife idiots are quoting me because of rake or whatever... You people need to work on your self esteem including wizkid because I can see he has low self esteem. Not everyone sleeps and wake up on the internet like you toothless dogs... I never knew him go and die 4 Likes

Wizkid is a real nigga**this is to prove that u should never rely on anyone,,tell yourself you can do it and u will do it..you earn my respect @daddy yo..thank you for over looking that egoistic white puff-puff and doing it on your own..believe u we will continue to patronize the real African child! 25 Likes 1 Share

Starboy call me number one 3 Likes

Ovo

If you believe it's those insults and rude comments that make Drake acknowledge Wizkid, then you're no better than the 3 mosquitoes I smashed this night. #FunFacts 16 Likes 1 Share

only God knows when they will meet one on one ............ 1 Like

Honestly, I don't know the hype about singing or having drake in ur video. I blame our African celebs, thinking international recognition is the ultimate goal 10 Likes





He is kindda low on the food chain to guys like Drake Wizkid don see person whey fit humble amHe is kindda low on the food chain to guys like Drake 25 Likes 3 Shares

rheether:

Wizkid fans are Chelsea fans. says who? says who? 1 Like

This one weak me 27 Likes 1 Share



combustion reaction.?? lol,this days I wonder who react pass inside Nigerians and chemical, any small thing like this Nigerians react,which kind reaction be una own? na acid base reactions abicombustion reaction.?? 8 Likes

Immediately I saw that video I was so happy, saying at last. Only for me to be dissapointed when it got to drake's verse and I didn't see him, just wizkid dancing. The kain vex Wey I use delete the video eeh, wizkid felt my pain and consoled me 11 Likes

Same way neither Wizzy nor Vybz Kartel appeared in the Wine To The Top video. Chris Brown shows love, but Drake not so much, no pictures, nothing.

He rather associates himself with Popcaan than Wizzy. Wizkid should move on to other artistes since Drake is being so arrogant, he doesn't need Drake's clout. 2 Likes

Nigerians sha...... They must turn everything to quarrel......



someone even warning drake not to come close to the mainland..... lol 14 Likes 1 Share

rheether:

Wizkid fans are Chelsea fans. Abeg how? Am sure u r a pained arsenal/vico fan Abeg how? Am sure u r a pained arsenal/vico fan 1 Like

To me that video is lit without Drake....



Using black women in the video covered up the lapses 8 Likes

Next...

rheether:

Wizkid fans are Chelsea fans. If Wizkid's fans are Chelsea's fans, then i need to let you know that they are a winning and successful fans....



Your fans must be Arsenal fans....i guess you know the meaning If Wizkid's fans are Chelsea's fans, then i need to let you know that they are a winning and successful fans....Your fans must be Arsenal fans....i guess you know the meaning 3 Likes

Drake is an arrogant prick. SMH

I'm just wondering...... If it was an upcoming artist that released this song, would people really dig it? That's by d way sha.

Wizkid delivered far more than drake. Drakes solo was kinda watery. 4 Likes