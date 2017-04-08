Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption (4761 Views)

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the activities of church leaders are contributing to the rampart cases of corruption across the country.



Speaking on Saturday at the convention of Victory Life Bible Church International in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Mr. Obasanjo said fighting corruption should not be a one-off affair because it would bounce back with vengeance.



“There is no doubt that all our institutions have been tarnished by the brush of corruption,” Mr. Obasanjo, a retired army general, said in his speech titled ‘The Role of the Church in the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria.”



“If the Church, as an institution, does not take bribe or get involved in other corrupt practice, the behaviour of some of our men of God leaves much to be desired.



“They not only celebrate but venerate those whose sources of wealth are questionable. They accept gifts (offering) from just anybody without asking questions. This gives the impression that anything is acceptable in the house of God.



“But if Jesus can chase out those buying and selling from the temple with the declaration that, ‘My house shall be called the house of prayer, but ye have made it a den of thieves,’ then it is time to stand up against corruption.”



Mr. Obasanjo, who was represented at the event by Femi Olajide, the chapel of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library’s Christ the Glorious King Church, called on the Church to clean its Augean stable in order to restore its holiness.



He also advocated that prosperity messages be preached with caution and moderation.



“Our present day ‘money changers’ and ‘merchants’ must be chased out of the Church and put to shame in the larger society.



“While miracles, signs and wonders are the expectations of true believers, such must be based on righteousness. To preach that one can acquire wealth without labour is not only deceitful; it is a call to corruption. It is false preaching and it is sinful.



“We must be careful in believing and celebrating every testimony of miraculous blessing, hence we end up being hoodwinked into celebrating corruption.”



Mr. Obasanjo, who was president between 1999 and 2007, said he took a “bold step” to curb corruption, adding that the fight against corruption was made a “top priority” during his administration.



He also said his government never lacked the political will to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, two anti-corruption agencies Mr. Obasanjo created.



He further said the rise of public administration and the discovery of oil and natural gas were two major events that increased corrupt practices in the country.



“The government has tried to contain corruption through the enactment of laws and the enforcement of integrity systems, but success has been slow in coming,” Mr. Obasanjo said.



“Legislations alone are not enough as they are often breached by those who make them and those who implement them.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/228306-nigerian-churches-encouraging-corruption-obasanjo.html/amp 1 Like

Everybody sabi dat one...but tell us wich pastor play u 419? 9 Likes

Baba Is Saying the Truth.



But We Are Waiting Till When He Will Also say D Religion 'On Phiss' is Encouraging Terrorism..



Till Then,BAba GoAnRelax,U Are Talking Too Much..





Btwen,Op Add Sauce. 7 Likes 1 Share

? so na church TINUBU, ATIKU and SARAKI they go ba...... 14 Likes

who doesn't know that huh 1 Like

This we already know.





Seems we should ask his daughter to write him another letter The Ota orangutan should tell us how he encouraged incest when he CORNERED his son's wife.Seems we should ask his daughter to write him another letter 11 Likes

Said by one of the most corrupt individuals that ever led Nigeria. Tell us how you got money to build a whole University first before accusing the Church of Corruption... 9 Likes 1 Share

Failure like Buhari speaking 5 Likes

Now, look who's talking, the grand patron of corruption in Nigeria. 5 Likes

Afonja is always Afonja. Treacherous. 1 Like

OBASANJO! Are you saying that church leaders are the one that institute corruption in nigeria and they are one that can tackle it?. So are the one that corrupt, POLICE, ARMY, EVEN CIVIL SARVANTS? Any way they said whenone is too old he or she will start seasoning like a child, yours is not left out.

CROWNWEALTH019:

so na church TINUBU, ATIKU and SARAKI they go ba...... ?









Tell us the shrine Ibori , Alameiseigha, diezani , bode George worship Tell us the shrine Ibori , Alameiseigha, diezani , bode George worship 6 Likes

if u are poor and u go to church u wil b look down upon and may be given back seat by usher but when u are rich whether u are an arm robber, ritualist or prostitute u wil be given front seat, the pastor may even change sermon to anything that wil make u happy so as to donate money. 3 Likes

.

Useless man. Stfu. Who corrupt reach u? 2 Likes

Says our saint ex-president

Where Nigeria is 2day & d Corruption problem we r facing u r a big part of it yet u won't allow pple rest wit ur sayings of anticurruption like u r not worse Dan dey r...

see this one talking about corruption 1 Like

see the grand papa of corruption dey talk 1 Like

iffa tear this man slap ehhn....he thinks we dont know that he owns a church where he employs pastors, is he called by God?, now tell me who is fooling who here

kettle calling pot black... sad thing is that, obj is right 1 Like

Is he not part of d corruption imagine collecting money from governor to build his own private library ole 1 Like

Really?

I think he's right for saying that.





Meanwhile



look at this chimp that was left with 19000 naira in his account 1999, glorified thief. idiot oshi. whu gave him the effontry to point fingers at the church, its the fault o d morons that throw him red carpet 1 Like

"To preach that one can acquire wealth without labour is not only deceitful; it is a call to corruption. It is false preaching and it is sinful."







Exactly what the current houses of the lord preaches. Weslth without labour.



You speak against it and they attack you saying you don't believe miracles. If miracles were that swift and real. What then is the essence of those who toil and till the land with patience? Does nature work in such ways? No. Never. Easy come, easy go 2 Likes

Bin broke is the root of all evil

amiablesystems:

look at this chimp that was left with 19000 naira in his account 1999, glorified thief. idiot oshi. whu gave him the effontry to point fingers at the church, its the fault o d morons that throw him red carpet

I am sure this is how you insult your father at home. I am sure this is how you insult your father at home.