|Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by themomentng: 3:03pm
A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the activities of church leaders are contributing to the rampart cases of corruption across the country.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by kestolove95(f): 3:07pm
Everybody sabi dat one...but tell us wich pastor play u 419?
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by sarrkii: 3:09pm
Baba Is Saying the Truth.
But We Are Waiting Till When He Will Also say D Religion 'On Phiss' is Encouraging Terrorism..
Till Then,BAba GoAnRelax,U Are Talking Too Much..
Btwen,Op Add Sauce.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:14pm
so na church TINUBU, ATIKU and SARAKI they go ba...... ?
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Cyberrex(m): 3:16pm
who doesn't know that huh
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by salford: 3:52pm
This we already know.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by BuariCopyPaste: 4:28pm
The Ota orangutan should tell us how he encouraged incest when he CORNERED his son's wife.
Seems we should ask his daughter to write him another letter
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Statsocial: 5:26pm
Said by one of the most corrupt individuals that ever led Nigeria. Tell us how you got money to build a whole University first before accusing the Church of Corruption...
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by obonujoker(m): 6:36pm
Failure like Buhari speaking
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by DrGoodman: 6:42pm
Now, look who's talking, the grand patron of corruption in Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by IslamicRebel01: 8:08pm
Afonja is always Afonja. Treacherous.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by timecapsule: 8:38pm
OBASANJO! Are you saying that church leaders are the one that institute corruption in nigeria and they are one that can tackle it?. So are the one that corrupt, POLICE, ARMY, EVEN CIVIL SARVANTS? Any way they said whenone is too old he or she will start seasoning like a child, yours is not left out.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by goonsmi: 8:45pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Tell us the shrine Ibori , Alameiseigha, diezani , bode George worship
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by kufre2010: 9:39pm
if u are poor and u go to church u wil b look down upon and may be given back seat by usher but when u are rich whether u are an arm robber, ritualist or prostitute u wil be given front seat, the pastor may even change sermon to anything that wil make u happy so as to donate money.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by alhacq(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Akshow: 9:53pm
Useless man. Stfu. Who corrupt reach u?
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by burkingx(f): 9:53pm
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by burkingx(f): 9:54pm
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by maverickdude(m): 9:54pm
Says our saint ex-president
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Moving4: 9:54pm
Where Nigeria is 2day & d Corruption problem we r facing u r a big part of it yet u won't allow pple rest wit ur sayings of anticurruption like u r not worse Dan dey r...
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by voicelez: 9:54pm
see this one talking about corruption
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by mennagina(m): 9:54pm
see the grand papa of corruption dey talk
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by bro4u: 9:55pm
iffa tear this man slap ehhn....he thinks we dont know that he owns a church where he employs pastors, is he called by God?, now tell me who is fooling who here
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by sean92(m): 9:55pm
kettle calling pot black... sad thing is that, obj is right
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by neonly: 9:55pm
Is he not part of d corruption imagine collecting money from governor to build his own private library ole
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Alasi20(m): 9:55pm
Really?
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Holatunde007(m): 9:57pm
I think he's right for saying that.
Meanwhile
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by amiablesystems: 9:57pm
look at this chimp that was left with 19000 naira in his account 1999, glorified thief. idiot oshi. whu gave him the effontry to point fingers at the church, its the fault o d morons that throw him red carpet
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by x240: 9:57pm
"To preach that one can acquire wealth without labour is not only deceitful; it is a call to corruption. It is false preaching and it is sinful."
Exactly what the current houses of the lord preaches. Weslth without labour.
You speak against it and they attack you saying you don't believe miracles. If miracles were that swift and real. What then is the essence of those who toil and till the land with patience? Does nature work in such ways? No. Never. Easy come, easy go
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by BreezyCB(m): 9:57pm
Bin broke is the root of all evil
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by Drazeen(m): 9:57pm
amiablesystems:
I am sure this is how you insult your father at home.
|Re: Obasanjo: Nigerian Churches Are Encouraging Corruption by alexistaiwo: 9:57pm
Kettle calling the pot black.
Birds of the same feathers.................
