"My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Blesschemical(f): 10:54pm On Apr 08
A 43-year-old man, Sunday Okafor has told an Igando Customary court in Lagos that his wife, Adetola Okafor does not wash her body for days.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/08/wife-doesnt-bath-days-man-tells-court/
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by jerryunit48: 10:56pm On Apr 08
Agh Agh !! Is she from that side am thinking?
Modified: She is a hard working woman
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Blesschemical(f): 10:57pm On Apr 08
“I have been paying our rent and the children’s school fees since the inception of our marriage. “I bought phones and clothes for him; I also gave him money to take care of himself but he has rewarded me with my good deeds by marrying another woman.” She urged the court to terminate the marriage as she was no longer interested. However, her husband, Sunday, said that his wife pushed him into adultery. “My wife’s behaviour pushed me into finding solace in another woman. “She does not give me happiness, she is so arrogant, does not respect me because she is the one paying our rent and children’s school fees. “I was a musical director, she ruined my business because she used to accuse me of dating the women who come to my studio, so they stopped coming and the business crumbled. “I can’t pick a call in her presence, she will say I am talking to a woman,” said the 43-year-old Okafor. “He added: “My wife is very dirty, she does not wash or sweep the house, everywhere in the house smells.
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by maverickdude(m): 10:58pm On Apr 08
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by southniyikaye(m): 10:58pm On Apr 08
He is jobless yet he sends money to his new wife.
EFFCC abeg come carry your candidate o
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by MJBOLT(m): 11:09pm On Apr 08
stories that touch
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:11pm On Apr 08
NCAN, how una go manage dis one?
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by emeijeh(m): 11:13pm On Apr 08
DirewolfofStark:We are here
And we know the tribe she is from
Na their usual way be dat
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:21pm On Apr 08
emeijeh:
Work don land for una ;-)
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by izzou(m): 11:32pm On Apr 08
So na only women dey come studio sessions baa?
How come when they stopped coming, the business crumbled?
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Barbarthundey(m): 11:45pm On Apr 08
Hmm....
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Swegzfreak: 11:45pm On Apr 08
bleeped up
Btw
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Barbarthundey(m): 11:46pm On Apr 08
Hmm.... This is strong o... No money, yet he rented an apartment for the second wife
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by baby124: 11:46pm On Apr 08
Very useless and lazy man. I wonder how he plans to feed his new wife. Once the money stops coming in, he will see her true colors.
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by obonujoker(m): 11:46pm On Apr 08
Lazy ass man
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by aloobright17: 11:47pm On Apr 08
Madam Kimbra come and see the wages of dirtiness.
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Abbeyme: 11:48pm On Apr 08
Foolish man.
so she suddenly became dirty and smelly after 13 years, abi?
The man has pre-meditated the whole scenario. He knew it would come to divorce.
Its the new wife that I pity, if your new husband has no job as claimed, na gobe be that for you o
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:48pm On Apr 08
lol, casted
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by helphelp: 11:48pm On Apr 08
Ehya...
I cant deal with a dirty woman as well
Pele
Meanwhile, where you see money marry new wife, abi na so so collect you dey collect from that one sef
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by mykeljosef: 11:48pm On Apr 08
you didn't notice during courtship abi....now you feel
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by olamilekside2: 11:48pm On Apr 08
hahahaha, packaging freaked u b4 marriage not knowing she be greatest "o'lo run of Africa"
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by FILEBE(m): 11:48pm On Apr 08
his wife is very dirty, everywhere smells in the house. Damn! the judge be like;
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by jaymejate(m): 11:49pm On Apr 08
I believe this is a lie... He is just looking for an excuse. He wants her out of the house
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by amdoyin82(m): 11:49pm On Apr 08
Who is to be blame? The wife I think
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by dreamwords: 11:49pm On Apr 08
afonja girl will wear one pant for 7 days, then she will remove it, you're thinking that she will change it?
she will turn the back and wear it again
but i have an afonja babe sha, i love her
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by jliusadura(m): 11:50pm On Apr 08
Lol
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by Ronaldinnioh(f): 11:51pm On Apr 08
My boyfriend smell like he-goat not until I soaked him in bleach and Hypo...the guy smell changed. Guys can smell but I swallow his third leg irrespective of the Smell. Sex does not allow me perceive the smell oooo.
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by auntysimbiat(f): 11:54pm On Apr 08
hmmm
Re: "My Wife Is Very Dirty, Everywhere In The House Smells" – Man Tells Court by wazobaaa: 11:54pm On Apr 08
Afonjas and dirtiness be like
