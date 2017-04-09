₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Onyejemechimere(m): 1:44pm
The Big Brother Naija 2017 TV show will finally come to an end tonight and we cant wait to see who walks away with a whooping sum of N25million and an SUV.
While this may make BBN fans feel happy and others feverish, we decided to take a look at what the last housemates said on how the intend to spend the money if the emerge winner. This was revealed to Music star ,Davido
Efe
The CEO 'Based on logistics' said he will use the money to push his music career.
Bisola
The Mum of one revealed that she will attend a film school or produce her first movie.
Marvis
The Mass Communication graduate said she’d like to open a bar.
Tboss
The 32-year-old 'Boss lady' and one of the controversial housemates said she would love to have her own Talk Show and take her mother on a trip.
Debie-Rise
She said the N25m will be used to fund her music career and her love for graphics.
Davido impressed with their choices urged housemates to make careful choices and not to be overwhelmed, or they may waste the money.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by malware: 1:44pm
Use 25m to open a bar? There's no creativity there @ all
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by IamAirforce1: 1:45pm
Efe should be the only one telling us how he will spend his money because na him the money sure for.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by olihilistic(m): 1:47pm
None of them has an investment plan.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by olihilistic(m): 1:48pm
IamAirforce1:And how will that help revive your dead musical career??
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by IamAirforce1: 1:51pm
olihilistic:
When you get all the "Likes" you so craving for, Take it to the Bank.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by coolesmile: 1:51pm
Efe get music career?
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by olihilistic(m): 1:53pm
IamAirforce1:So in Imo state Likes are converted to digits to make money?
dummy you never fail to amuse me.
grow up and learn new trick.
kidot.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by IamAirforce1: 1:56pm
olihilistic:
The "Likes" would soon be rolling in
I hope you make good use of the money you will get when converted to Naira
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by olihilistic(m): 1:59pm
IamAirforce1:No matter how someone tries to school you.
you still reman adamant.
Grow up and look for your lost career and stop creating senseless threads everywhere.
Stop occupying our cyberspace too.
kidot.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by IamAirforce1: 2:04pm
olihilistic:
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by adorablepepple(f): 2:20pm
After today we will rest from these bbn nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Davash222(m): 2:40pm
adorablepepple:I'm telling you.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Sharon6(f): 3:52pm
I'm EFEcted
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by hotspec(m): 3:53pm
If I can get #5m today, my life and my family will change forever. Im going into full time agriculture. Anything agro. Crops, raw materials, livestock etc selling locally and exporting. God pls, pick my call
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by merson20me(m): 3:54pm
Based on logistics, Efe is bringing the money home
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Holatunde007(m): 3:54pm
If only I can have 2% of this I would happy to go back to school
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by henrydadon(m): 3:54pm
okay let vote..
hit like if you think EFE got what it takes to be successful musician (rapper)
hit share if you think say the guy no sabi rap and no fit make am for music industry
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Negotiate: 3:54pm
Hmmm
If Efe's votes are more than PMB's votes in the 2015 elections, can we then call PMB back and send Efe to Aso Rock?
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by ednut1(m): 3:54pm
so pple are voting for Efe to waste the money on his wack music style hehehe
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by adiqnels: 3:54pm
Efe! Efe!! Efe!!!
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by burkingx(f): 3:55pm
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by AnonyNymous(m): 3:55pm
olihilistic:Trying to be funny?
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by henrydadon(m): 3:55pm
malware:
my oga you have said it all..that girl lack creativity
she sabi drink eh..her second name suppose be ogogoro
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by eyinjuege: 3:55pm
I feel the winner of this show sef won't be either of the two top people everyone is making noise about....
Anyway, I will keep up on the updates on NL.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Jackpat: 3:56pm
Efe is gonna spend the money based on logistic
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by jeromzy(m): 3:56pm
U guys are concerned about bbn I'm only concerned about the noise from my neighbours generator.
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by nathz45: 3:56pm
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:56pm
adorablepepple:Abi
|Re: BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize by Tenim47(m): 3:57pm
take her mother on a trip,
Where? Heaven
Jst confuse nio
