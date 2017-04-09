Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: How The Housemates Will Spend The N25m Prize (12474 Views)

While this may make BBN fans feel happy and others feverish, we decided to take a look at what the last housemates said on how the intend to spend the money if the emerge winner. This was revealed to Music star ,Davido







Efe



The CEO 'Based on logistics' said he will use the money to push his music career.







Bisola



The Mum of one revealed that she will attend a film school or produce her first movie.







Marvis



The Mass Communication graduate said she’d like to open a bar.







Tboss



The 32-year-old 'Boss lady' and one of the controversial housemates said she would love to have her own Talk Show and take her mother on a trip.







Debie-Rise



She said the N25m will be used to fund her music career and her love for graphics.







Davido impressed with their choices urged housemates to make careful choices and not to be overwhelmed, or they may waste the money.



There's no creativity there @ all Use 25m to open a bar? There's no creativity there @ all

Efe should be the only one telling us how he will spend his money because na him the money sure for.





None of them has an investment plan.

Efe should be the only one telling us how he will spend his money because na him the money sure for.





And how will that help revive your dead musical career??

And how will that help revive your dead musical career??

When you get all the "Likes" you so craving for, Take it to the Bank.

Efe get music career?

When you get all the "Likes" you so craving for, Take it to the Bank. So in Imo state Likes are converted to digits to make money?

dummy you never fail to amuse me.

grow up and learn new trick.

So in Imo state Likes are converted to digits to make money?
dummy you never fail to amuse me.
grow up and learn new trick.
kidot.

So in Imo state Likes are converted to digits to make money?

dummy you never fail to amuse me.

grow up and learn new trick.

kidot.

The "Likes" would soon be rolling in

The "Likes" would soon be rolling in
I hope you make good use of the money you will get when converted to Naira

The "Likes" would soon be rolling in

I hope you make good use of the money you will get when converted to Naira No matter how someone tries to school you.

you still reman adamant.

Grow up and look for your lost career and stop creating senseless threads everywhere.

Stop occupying our cyberspace too.

No matter how someone tries to school you.
you still reman adamant.
Grow up and look for your lost career and stop creating senseless threads everywhere.
Stop occupying our cyberspace too.
kidot.

No matter how someone tries to school you.

you still reman adamant.

Grow up and look for your lost career and stop creating senseless threads everywhere.

Stop occupying our cyberspace too.

After today we will rest from these bbn nonsense

I'm telling you.

I'm EFEcted

If I can get #5m today, my life and my family will change forever. Im going into full time agriculture. Anything agro. Crops, raw materials, livestock etc selling locally and exporting. God pls, pick my call

Based on logistics, Efe is bringing the money home

If only I can have 2% of this I would happy to go back to school

okay let vote..



hit like if you think EFE got what it takes to be successful musician (rapper)



hit share if you think say the guy no sabi rap and no fit make am for music industry

Hmmm



If Efe's votes are more than PMB's votes in the 2015 elections, can we then call PMB back and send Efe to Aso Rock?

so pple are voting for Efe to waste the money on his wack music style hehehe

Efe! Efe!! Efe!!!

Trying to be funny?

Use 25m to open a bar ? There's no creativity there @ all

my oga you have said it all..that girl lack creativity



my oga you have said it all..that girl lack creativity
she sabi drink eh..her second name suppose be ogogoro

I feel the winner of this show sef won't be either of the two top people everyone is making noise about....
Anyway, I will keep up on the updates on NL.



Anyway, I will keep up on the updates on NL. 2 Likes

Efe is gonna spend the money based on logistic

U guys are concerned about bbn I'm only concerned about the noise from my neighbours generator.

Abi