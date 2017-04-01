₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by henryanna36: 3:26pm
As shared by Kennedy......
'Otodo Gbame residents watch their homes being lit on FIRE by Lagos State Task Force this morning. Residents chased into Lagoon, stranded in boats between Orange Island and a police boat blockade. Nowhere to go and funny enough, Gov Ambode got most of his votes here in 2015.
Gov Ambode cannot be celebrating Lagos at 50 while it's poor citizens are treated this way. Lagos at 50 party for the rich, death and displacement for the poor. Keep creating IDP camps daily'
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by henryanna36: 3:27pm
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by henryanna36: 3:27pm
henryanna36:more
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by OBAGADAFFI: 3:28pm
This evil will come back to bite the perpetrator if this crime
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by BlowBack: 3:31pm
Within the next 20yrs, Lagos Island, V.I., Ajah, Lekki, Epe will be under the Atlantic.
All this is vanity.
The multibillion naira settlements they hope to build on poor people's land will be washed into the Ocean.
The wickedness they are doing to this poor people will be rewarded back a hundred folds in 20yrs.
Climate chanji is here
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by serverconnect: 3:36pm
Nawa ooo.
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Davash222(m): 3:37pm
The Government don't care about you and me..
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by BlowBack: 3:42pm
OBAGADAFFI:
I tell you.
All this is to clear way for land developers.
Not knowing that the barrier shoal and Marsh land they have filled up will end up under the sea.
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by bantudra: 3:47pm
BlowBack:
they are cursing their own selfs...you can not drive away people from their ancestoral land and await everything will be okay with lagos.....
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:53pm
In sane climes the government will provide an alternative shelter for them before destroying their homes....
They will know that such moves promotes crime and poverty rates
But this is Nigeria
If you call it a zoo
You are not far from the truth
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by thundafire: 4:06pm
2019 una go still vote 4 dem nt surprised
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Aburi001: 4:22pm
I hope this won't be an opportunity for another set of people to jump into the Lagoon
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by BlowBack: 4:22pm
Tinubu must get his waterfront estate
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Ayoswit(f): 4:22pm
Lagoon tins but this is pathetic.
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by damola311: 4:23pm
That picture means many things....
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by bjhaid: 4:23pm
Ambode making it difficult for the less privileged
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by BABANGBALI: 4:24pm
Ambode just shot himself in the foot
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by princeofpeace22(m): 4:25pm
Ambode is wicked
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by iKnowevents(m): 4:25pm
Government
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Rebeccababy(f): 4:25pm
Mhm
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by NnamdiKanu(m): 4:25pm
Brown Roof Republicans?
Wetin concern Umuchineke in Biafra land with Oily soup consumers and scratched faces
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by capatainrambo: 4:26pm
ambode
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by AnonyNymous(m): 4:27pm
I feel sorry for them. . .but I believe they were warned enough. And some of those structures are illegal. I stand to be corrected
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Ucheosefoh(m): 4:27pm
Too bad but what an irony, instead of Igbos being chase to the lagoon as oba lilwyne of Lagos bragged during 2015 election na the Yoruba people now suffers the fate.
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by seunlayi(m): 4:27pm
This is pathetic, I just feel like crying for this people, another level of hardship has just be forced on them
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by salford: 4:28pm
Aburi001:These people themselves are lagoon. Ijaws and ilajes.
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Lewandoski20: 4:28pm
AMBOOO.... AMBOOO.... KABO OOOO!
WHEN THEY WERE SINGING AND TELLING YOU THEY ARE COMING FOR YOU... YOU GUYS WERE DANCING FOR AMBO... HE'S HERE AT YOUR DOORSTEP!!!
AMBODE WEHDONE SIR... 2019 IS CLOSE BYE!
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by Tender1(m): 4:28pm
That's, what happens, when people think in this manner.
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by policy12: 4:28pm
All for chanji o o
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by NnamdiKanu(m): 4:28pm
bjhaid:
Davash222:Ntooor.
ZombiePUNISHER:Yes I named it a zoo...
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by maxiuc(m): 4:28pm
CHAI OBA AKIOLU THIS ARE YOUR PEOPLE OOOO
Re: Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon by SalamRushdie: 4:29pm
Ambode please fix this, don't allow yourself to become evil like El Rufai and Buhari lease ..Ambode please fix this ASAP
