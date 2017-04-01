Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Task Force Burns Homes Of Otodo Gbame Residents, Chase Them Into Lagoon (9773 Views)

'Otodo Gbame residents watch their homes being lit on FIRE by Lagos State Task Force this morning. Residents chased into Lagoon, stranded in boats between Orange Island and a police boat blockade. Nowhere to go and funny enough, Gov Ambode got most of his votes here in 2015.

Gov Ambode cannot be celebrating Lagos at 50 while it's poor citizens are treated this way. Lagos at 50 party for the rich, death and displacement for the poor. Keep creating IDP camps daily'





henryanna36:

This evil will come back to bite the perpetrator if this crime 2 Likes

Within the next 20yrs, Lagos Island, V.I., Ajah, Lekki, Epe will be under the Atlantic.



All this is vanity.



The multibillion naira settlements they hope to build on poor people's land will be washed into the Ocean.



The wickedness they are doing to this poor people will be rewarded back a hundred folds in 20yrs.



Climate chanji is here 14 Likes 3 Shares

The Government don't care about you and me.. 3 Likes

OBAGADAFFI:

they are cursing their own selfs...you can not drive away people from their ancestoral land and await everything will be okay with lagos..... they are cursing their own selfs...you can not drive away people from their ancestoral land and await everything will be okay with lagos..... 1 Like

In sane climes the government will provide an alternative shelter for them before destroying their homes....

They will know that such moves promotes crime and poverty rates



But this is Nigeria

If you call it a zoo

You are not far from the truth 17 Likes 1 Share

2019 una go still vote 4 dem nt surprised 20 Likes 2 Shares

I hope this won't be an opportunity for another set of people to jump into the Lagoon

Tinubu must get his waterfront estate 7 Likes

Ambode making it difficult for the less privileged 1 Like

Ambode just shot himself in the foot

Ambode is wicked 1 Like

Wetin concern Umuchineke in Biafra land with Oily soup consumers and scratched faces 8 Likes 1 Share

I feel sorry for them. . .but I believe they were warned enough. And some of those structures are illegal. I stand to be corrected 3 Likes

Too bad but what an irony, instead of Igbos being chase to the lagoon as oba lilwyne of Lagos bragged during 2015 election na the Yoruba people now suffers the fate. 14 Likes

This is pathetic, I just feel like crying for this people, another level of hardship has just be forced on them

Aburi001:

I hope this won't be an opportunity for another set of people to jump into the Lagoon These people themselves are lagoon. Ijaws and ilajes. These people themselves are lagoon. Ijaws and ilajes.

WHEN THEY WERE SINGING AND TELLING YOU THEY ARE COMING FOR YOU... YOU GUYS WERE DANCING FOR AMBO... HE'S HERE AT YOUR DOORSTEP!!!



AMBODE WEHDONE SIR... 2019 IS CLOSE BYE! 4 Likes

That's, what happens, when people think in this manner. 3 Likes

bjhaid:

Ambode making it difficult for the less privileged

The Government don't care about you and me.. Ntooor.





ZombiePUNISHER:

In sane climes the government will provide an alternative shelter for them before destroying their homes....

They will know that such moves promotes crime and poverty rates



But this is Nigeria

If you call it a zoo

You are not far from the truth Yes I named it a zoo... Ntooor.Yes I named it a zoo...

CHAI OBA AKIOLU THIS ARE YOUR PEOPLE OOOO 5 Likes