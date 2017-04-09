₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:47pm
Immediate past governor of Ebonyi, Chief Martin Elechi on Sunday decamped to the All Progressive Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.
https://www.punchng.com/former-ebonyi-gov-elechi-joins-apc/amp/
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by jmichlins(m): 8:53pm
This same people told us Buhari is a terrorist and Apc is going to islamize Nigeria
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:57pm
I'm APC supporter but I don't like what is happening to PDP. at least we need strong opposition.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by sarrki(m): 8:59pm
E Don dey happen
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by sarrki(m): 9:00pm
Why this kind news for night?
Wailers will have another sleepless night
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by sarrki(m): 9:00pm
jmichlins:
They are smart
But the gullible followers are not
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:02pm
I wish him well.. PDP is strong gidigbam
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by SmartchoicesNG: 9:22pm
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by EazyMoh(m): 9:22pm
Oga Tonye better rethink your stand, PDP has been reduced to a regional party.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by SmartchoicesNG: 9:23pm
FOLLOWERS NOR 4LO CHOP ILLEGAL CHOP
sarrki:
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by ipobarecriminals: 9:27pm
No more IPOB/Biafra? Anyway,Biafra is DEAD.U peopls should stop constitute a nuisance to the society
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Fmartin(m): 9:29pm
gud fr him..
modified
my name sake, welcm to d ruling party. there is light at d end of d tunnel.. martin elechi, andy ubah, sen. ita, to mention bt a few..
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by jmichlins(m): 9:30pm
sarrki:I weep for the poor man especially those who are mentally lazy
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by YonkijiSappo: 9:30pm
Yeebhoes.
No policy beings. - Na where money and belle face all them eyes go face.
AGIP - All government in power.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Tender1(m): 9:31pm
Let me tell you this: if you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it's not because they enjoy solitude. It's because they have tried to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Emu4life(m): 9:31pm
U cant stand opposition or What Lagos have been opposition state since 1999.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by isrealisaac: 9:31pm
Dat is Nigeria politics for u
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by omofunaab(m): 9:31pm
Lol , Omo opposition no easy oooo..
And na these people dey call another tribe cowards. .your leaders are running away from opposition
Ibo leaders jst dey join amala and ewedu party
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by haymekus: 9:31pm
How does it affect the fact that efe has just won the bbn?
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by ylaa(f): 9:31pm
Indecision
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Shelloween(m): 9:31pm
Like for EFE
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by augustineokoro: 9:31pm
good for him
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by CharlieMaria(m): 9:32pm
No comment..MOURHINO PICS PLS
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by yourexcellency: 9:32pm
The highest vote for APC in 2019 will come from South East
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Mopolchi: 9:32pm
This man no go go rest?
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by colossus91(m): 9:32pm
This is very goodnews for my state am so happy right now....
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by morbeta(m): 9:32pm
Before 2019 there will be nothing like pdp. Jonathan will be the only captain in the ship.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by binsanni(m): 9:33pm
jmichlins:
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Firefire(m): 9:33pm
RIP PDP.
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by mosmartini(m): 9:33pm
Politicians are all Hypocrites. #2pac'squotes
|Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by OfficialAwol(m): 9:33pm
Sentimentally, I had some sympathy for this dying Mumu Yeye because I felt David Umahi used federal might against him in the 2015 general election. But see what he has just done
What happened to values?
