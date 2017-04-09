Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP (7166 Views)

Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election / Stone-Base Roads Of Governor Umahi Of Ebonyi State - Photos / Peace Ibekwe, A Crime Bursting Female Commissioner Of Police Of Ebonyi(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Immediate past governor of Ebonyi, Chief Martin Elechi on Sunday decamped to the All Progressive Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.



Elechi, a two time governor of Ebony, registered for the APC at his country home in Echialike, Ikwo Local Government Area, in front of national party leaders.



The party leaders were in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, for a thanksgiving church service for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from his ill-health, after which they moved to Ikwo.



According to Elechi, he decided to join APC due to his love for Buhari and the current state of the PDP occasioned by its protracted crisis.



“I knew Buhari 49 years ago when I started the movement for the creation of Ebonyi as he intervened during my arrest with nine other comrades, by officers of the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation.



“I was interrogated while standing for nine hours and he as the Brigade Major in Abakaliki at that time, ordered our immediate release.





“I thank God for his health as he had favoured the people of Abakaliki and will triumph in his onerous task of rescuing the country from misrule.



“He is the person Nigerians are waiting for as the Boko Haram and corruption issues could have been indescribable if God had not brought him to power,” he said.



The former governor said that he was proud of the PDP due to the democratic ideals of its founding fathers, but its present leaders have truncated the ideal.



He described the APC as the alternative for Ebonyi people and the Igbo race and thanked the party for offering him and his supporters, a political platform to identify with.



https://www.punchng.com/former-ebonyi-gov-elechi-joins-apc/amp/ 2 Likes 1 Share

This same people told us Buhari is a terrorist and Apc is going to islamize Nigeria 29 Likes 2 Shares

I'm APC supporter but I don't like what is happening to PDP. at least we need strong opposition. 8 Likes 1 Share

E Don dey happen 1 Like 1 Share

Why this kind news for night?





Wailers will have another sleepless night 12 Likes 1 Share

jmichlins:

This same people told us Buhari is a terrorist and Apc is going to islamize Nigeria

They are smart



But the gullible followers are not They are smartBut the gullible followers are not 18 Likes 1 Share

I wish him well.. PDP is strong gidigbam 2 Likes 2 Shares

Oga Tonye better rethink your stand, PDP has been reduced to a regional party. 10 Likes





sarrki:





They are smart



But the gullible followers are not FOLLOWERS NOR 4LO CHOP ILLEGAL CHOP 1 Like

No more IPOB/Biafra? Anyway,Biafra is DEAD.U peopls should stop constitute a nuisance to the society 1 Like

gud fr him..



modified

my name sake, welcm to d ruling party. there is light at d end of d tunnel.. martin elechi, andy ubah, sen. ita, to mention bt a few..

sarrki:





They are smart



But the gullible followers are not I weep for the poor man especially those who are mentally lazy I weep for the poor man especially those who are mentally lazy

Yeebhoes.

No policy beings. - Na where money and belle face all them eyes go face.



AGIP - All government in power. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Let me tell you this: if you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it's not because they enjoy solitude. It's because they have tried to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them.

Lagos have been opposition state since 1999. U cant stand opposition or WhatLagos have been opposition state since 1999. 1 Like

Dat is Nigeria politics for u 1 Like

Lol , Omo opposition no easy oooo..



And na these people dey call another tribe cowards. .your leaders are running away from opposition





Ibo leaders jst dey join amala and ewedu party 8 Likes

How does it affect the fact that efe has just won the bbn?

Indecision

Like for EFE

good for him

No comment..MOURHINO PICS PLS

The highest vote for APC in 2019 will come from South East 5 Likes

This man no go go rest?

This is very goodnews for my state am so happy right now.... 1 Like

Before 2019 there will be nothing like pdp. Jonathan will be the only captain in the ship.

jmichlins:

I weep for the poor man especially those who are mentally lazy 1 Like

RIP PDP.

Politicians are all Hypocrites. #2pac'squotes 2 Likes