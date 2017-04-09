₦airaland Forum

Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP

Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:47pm
Immediate past governor of Ebonyi, Chief Martin Elechi on Sunday decamped to the All Progressive Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Elechi, a two time governor of Ebony, registered for the APC at his country home in Echialike, Ikwo Local Government Area, in front of national party leaders.

The party leaders were in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, for a thanksgiving church service for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from his ill-health, after which they moved to Ikwo.

According to Elechi, he decided to join APC due to his love for Buhari and the current state of the PDP occasioned by its protracted crisis.

“I knew Buhari 49 years ago when I started the movement for the creation of Ebonyi as he intervened during my arrest with nine other comrades, by officers of the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation.

“I was interrogated while standing for nine hours and he as the Brigade Major in Abakaliki at that time, ordered our immediate release.


“I thank God for his health as he had favoured the people of Abakaliki and will triumph in his onerous task of rescuing the country from misrule.

“He is the person Nigerians are waiting for as the Boko Haram and corruption issues could have been indescribable if God had not brought him to power,” he said.

The former governor said that he was proud of the PDP due to the democratic ideals of its founding fathers, but its present leaders have truncated the ideal.

He described the APC as the alternative for Ebonyi people and the Igbo race and thanked the party for offering him and his supporters, a political platform to identify with.


https://www.punchng.com/former-ebonyi-gov-elechi-joins-apc/amp/

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by jmichlins(m): 8:53pm
This same people told us Buhari is a terrorist and Apc is going to islamize Nigeria

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:57pm
I'm APC supporter but I don't like what is happening to PDP. at least we need strong opposition.

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by sarrki(m): 8:59pm
E Don dey happen

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by sarrki(m): 9:00pm
Why this kind news for night?


Wailers will have another sleepless night

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by sarrki(m): 9:00pm
jmichlins:
This same people told us Buhari is a terrorist and Apc is going to islamize Nigeria

They are smart

But the gullible followers are not

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:02pm
I wish him well.. PDP is strong gidigbam

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by SmartchoicesNG: 9:22pm
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by EazyMoh(m): 9:22pm
Oga Tonye better rethink your stand, PDP has been reduced to a regional party.

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by SmartchoicesNG: 9:23pm
FOLLOWERS NOR 4LO CHOP ILLEGAL CHOP cheesy cheesy cheesy

sarrki:


They are smart

But the gullible followers are not

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by ipobarecriminals: 9:27pm
No more IPOB/Biafra? Anyway,Biafra is DEAD.U peopls should stop constitute a nuisance to the society

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Fmartin(m): 9:29pm
gud fr him..

my name sake, welcm to d ruling party. there is light at d end of d tunnel.. martin elechi, andy ubah, sen. ita, to mention bt a few..
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by jmichlins(m): 9:30pm
sarrki:


They are smart

But the gullible followers are not
I weep for the poor man especially those who are mentally lazy
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by YonkijiSappo: 9:30pm
Yeebhoes.
No policy beings. - Na where money and belle face all them eyes go face.

AGIP - All government in power.

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Tender1(m): 9:31pm
Let me tell you this: if you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it's not because they enjoy solitude. It's because they have tried to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them.
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Emu4life(m): 9:31pm
U cant stand opposition or What Lagos have been opposition state since 1999.

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by isrealisaac: 9:31pm
Dat is Nigeria politics for u

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by omofunaab(m): 9:31pm
Lol , Omo opposition no easy oooo..

And na these people dey call another tribe cowards. .your leaders are running away from opposition


Ibo leaders jst dey join amala and ewedu party

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by haymekus: 9:31pm
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by ylaa(f): 9:31pm
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Shelloween(m): 9:31pm
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by augustineokoro: 9:31pm
good for him
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by CharlieMaria(m): 9:32pm
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by yourexcellency: 9:32pm
The highest vote for APC in 2019 will come from South East

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Mopolchi: 9:32pm
This man no go go rest?
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by colossus91(m): 9:32pm
This is very goodnews for my state am so happy right now....

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by morbeta(m): 9:32pm
Before 2019 there will be nothing like pdp. Jonathan will be the only captain in the ship.
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by binsanni(m): 9:33pm
jmichlins:
I weep for the poor man especially those who are mentally lazy

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by Firefire(m): 9:33pm
RIP PDP.
Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by mosmartini(m): 9:33pm
Politicians are all Hypocrites. #2pac'squotes

Re: Martin Elechi Defects To APC From PDP by OfficialAwol(m): 9:33pm
Sentimentally, I had some sympathy for this dying Mumu Yeye because I felt David Umahi used federal might against him in the 2015 general election. But see what he has just done

What happened to values?

