Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by afonjaz: 1:04am
An army Captain, identified as Muhammed, four policemen, and a civilian lost their lives on Sunday after suspected militants attacked Ishawo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro learnt that panic-stricken residents fled their homes in the wake of the killings.

Our correspondent learnt that a combined team of the police and military had already been deployed in the area in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

It was gathered that the militants had first attacked a funeral in Makun-Omi, Ogun State, on Saturday, disrupting the burial of a monarch.

A police source told our correspondent that the Captain and the policemen had responded to a distress call after the militants kidnapped some residents on Woodland Estate, close to the Ishawo creeks.

He explained that the operatives, after rescuing the victims, were leaving the area when they were ambushed by the militants.

He said, “The incident happened on Sunday. The security agents were called and they were able to rescue the victims. As they were leaving the place, the militants surfaced from a hideout and shot them dead.


“After that, the gunmen burnt their patrol vehicle. The policemen were from the anti-kidnapping unit of the Lagos State Police Command.”

A resident, who did not want to be identified, explained that the militants had attacked the community in reprisal for the killing of one of their members in Opeoluwa community.

She explained that the militants killed and set ablaze a resident, said to be an informant of the police.

She said the police were called after the gunmen kidnapped some other residents.

“The militants came in through the waterways. They headed straight for the home of the man, brought him out and shot him dead. They also burnt his corpse.

“The policemen and the soldiers went to rescue the villagers. The militants engaged them in a gun battle. They overpowered and killed five of the operatives. The OP MESA later deployed a troop in the scene. The militants fled when they saw they could not overpower the troop,” she added.


The resident explained that people had fled their homes, adding that apart from the informant, some other civilians were killed by the militants.

“A lot of people were killed. I don’t have the number. It was terrible. People are scared. While I was going to church this morning, I saw a lot of people running out with their loads,” she said.

Another resident, who also insisted the killings were a reprisal, said the militants were plotting to resume their oil bunkering activities.

He said, “Those people are heartless and wicked. They are eager to start the bunkering business again.”

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, adding that the militants launched two attacks.

She said, “The militants had attacked Makun-Omi community in Ogun State. The community was observing a funeral for their late king, Oba Odugbefun Osoba. The area was thrown into panic when some hoodlums, suspected to be militants, invaded the community. The mobile police team deployed in the area put up a resistance with the support of hunters and a local vigilance team. One of the suspected militants, identified as Kehinde Toikumo, was arrested.


“It was later that they regrouped and attacked the Lagos community through the waterways. The AIG, Adamu Ibrahim, has put a well coordinated intelligence team in the area and activated the anti-kidnapping section of the zone to work hand in hand with Lagos and Ogun states to forestall a recurrence and ensure the arrest of the suspects.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said a total of six people were killed.

He said, “At about 1am on Sunday, the police received a distress call that a group of militants had entered Owutu-Isawo in Ikorodu through the thick swampy forest surrounding the area. They were reported to have kidnapped some residents.

“In response, the police and the army immediately mobilised personnel to the area, where the kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Sadly, five of the gallant, brave and patriotic officers lost their lives during the rescue operation. One of them was a Nigerian Army Captain, while the remaining four were policemen. One of the residents in the area also died.”

Owoseni said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure the suspects were apprehended and made to face the law.

The Lagos State Government, in a statement on Sunday, commiserated with the families of the deceased officers.

The statement, issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, said the incident was unfortunate, adding that it would strengthen the government’s resolve to root crime out of the state.

The government stressed that the incident had further reinforced its resolve to go after criminals and their collaborators, who were using coastal areas and illegal waterfront settlements as havens or escape routes to perpetrate evil.

“The governor, however, assures the police and the general public of his support and commitment to rid the state of every form of militancy, kidnapping, and illegal waterfront shanties that harbour criminals,” Ayorinde said.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Olaolu Daudu, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Four policemen lost their lives, while the army officer, who led the operation, sustained gunshot injuries and died on the way to a hospital. Similarly, four of the nine rescued kidnapped victims, including an infant of about two years old, sustained injuries during the encounter. They were all taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment.”

https://punchng.com/militants-kill-army-captain-four-policemen-in-lagos-disrupt-funeral-of-ogun-monarch/amp/

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by KingBelieve: 3:28am
God grant eternal repose to d dead
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Justuceleague2: 6:40am
If they came on speed boats they are probably remnants of the Ijaw (the touts and oil bunkerers) that threatened the community



I hope our security forces find them
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by kaykay1980: 6:40am
Isiawo again

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Onwardvic(m): 6:50am
Things are really falling apart and soon the centre may not see anything to anchor on.God save us in this country

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Ikwokrikwo: 6:51am
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Jabioro: 6:56am
Different story version.. whatever it is God would grant us a big heart to bear the fortitude lose..the gallantry men shall surely rest in peace.. for the militant peace shall henceforth eluded them..
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:47am
RIP to the brave men!!.. May the Lord grant their relatives the fortitude to bear the loses.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:47am
Ikwokrikwo:
Islamic terrorism has taken foothold in Yoruba land. Thanks to Yoruba Muslims
Your smelly akpu brain is malfunctioning again . You hate filled scum from the gully ravaged land of the risen poverty and crime. cool

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by YonkijiSappo: 10:47am
Ikwokrikwo:
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.

Yes. Like this abi? MUMU.




Ikwokrikwo:
They are Yoruba muslim terrorists

lol these jobless IPORKS will die on top Yoruba matter o.
Always looking for threads to vent their frustrations.

The other day when the NAF engaged them in an aerial bombardment campaign, you lots were the same unstable fools crying genocide and sobbing on behalf of the so called "Yoruba muslim terrorists".

E pele.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by veekid(m): 10:47am
50 soldiers don fall already

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:47am
Ikwokrikwo:
They are Yoruba muslim terrorists
I love the way you are covering up for your new found masters . No matter how long they hide , they would pay. Just the same way 3million osus paid for the stupidity of a few in the 60s.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by omofunaab(m): 10:47am
This is one of the reasons why that ijaw settlement called OTODO GBAME must be destroyed by ambode.

We can't continue to harbor militants

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by chinybelle(f): 10:47am
Militants in Ogun??
What are they agitating for?

Pls this is criminals not militants
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:48am
Ikwokrikwo:
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.
THE ONLY GOOD IBO IS THE DEAD ONE !!! You are nothing but a smelly akpu munching baby factory product from the gully ravaged red mudded land of the risen poverty and crime. grin
OSU , your bitterness and whining can not change the fact on the ground. I'm sure your prayer is for the South west to become unproductive and barren like south east. grin
Lagos is for the Yorubas. We would guard and protect her jealously .Kudos to Ambode for destroying those waterfront shanties . We must sound it loud and clear that Lagos state and the entire Yoruba land would not tolerate the activities of those Ibo masters called militants.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by mykeljosef: 10:48am
Nigerians when they realize bbn is not there to distract them from the failed entity Nigeria has become

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by RicoBee(m): 10:49am
So much for insecurity in this country. sad
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by AgamaHub: 10:49am
Wow
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Sealeddeal(m): 10:49am
I thought Army has killed all the militants in SW.
Yorubas should stop using Militancy to disrupt Igbo businesses in Lagos.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by paskyboy: 10:50am
OKAY
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by theway83: 10:50am
why nw.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Oduduwatic: 10:50am
Our own yoruba blood brothers are killing us for nothing.

our ijebu brothers are kidnapping our people for ritual and we are taking things for granted

even ijaw militants dont kill their own people when they attack yet we do.

Instead of preaching unity and civility here in yorubaland which is the most divided tribe in nigeria we are blaming Ibos for being united. If i had my way i'd have changed tribe.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by paskyboy: 10:50am
Ikwokrikwo:
Islamic terrorism has taken foothold in Yoruba land. Thanks to Yoruba Muslims


grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by profhezekiah: 10:51am
sourpuss maniac sorry for ur embittered life get well soon, see a psychiarist or jump into the lagoon
Ikwokrikwo:
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by kelvinjo94(m): 10:51am
that's sad...RIP to the dead and may the lord console their families
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by sureheaven(m): 10:51am
Ikwokrikwo:
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.


It's obvious u are a use....less being with this ur comment

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Pharaoh9(m): 10:52am
Only 1 army 4 police

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by sod09(m): 10:52am
Ikwokrikwo:
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.
tell ur useless militants to face there land

Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by berrystunn(m): 10:53am
KingBelieve:
God grant eternal repose to d dead

Story
Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by obajoey(m): 10:53am
omo make people run comot ooo chai..

