₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,453 members, 3,469,112 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 11:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos (5112 Views)
Army Captain Ordered Us To Steal Saraki’s Money- Arrested DSS Official Confesses / Militants Kill Three Soldiers In Nembe, Disguised As Mourners (Graphic Pics) / Nigerian Army Captain Who Leaked Ekiti Election Rigging Tape Speaks (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by afonjaz: 1:04am
An army Captain, identified as Muhammed, four policemen, and a civilian lost their lives on Sunday after suspected militants attacked Ishawo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.
https://punchng.com/militants-kill-army-captain-four-policemen-in-lagos-disrupt-funeral-of-ogun-monarch/amp/
2 Likes
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by KingBelieve: 3:28am
God grant eternal repose to d dead
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Justuceleague2: 6:40am
If they came on speed boats they are probably remnants of the Ijaw (the touts and oil bunkerers) that threatened the community
I hope our security forces find them
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by kaykay1980: 6:40am
Isiawo again
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Onwardvic(m): 6:50am
Things are really falling apart and soon the centre may not see anything to anchor on.God save us in this country
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Ikwokrikwo: 6:51am
South Wāste is officially the most insecure region in Nigeria, closely followed by the North east.
12 Likes
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Jabioro: 6:56am
Different story version.. whatever it is God would grant us a big heart to bear the fortitude lose..the gallantry men shall surely rest in peace.. for the militant peace shall henceforth eluded them..
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:47am
RIP to the brave men!!.. May the Lord grant their relatives the fortitude to bear the loses.
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:47am
Ikwokrikwo:Your smelly akpu brain is malfunctioning again . You hate filled scum from the gully ravaged land of the risen poverty and crime.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by YonkijiSappo: 10:47am
Ikwokrikwo:
Yes. Like this abi? MUMU.
Ikwokrikwo:
lol these jobless IPORKS will die on top Yoruba matter o.
Always looking for threads to vent their frustrations.
The other day when the NAF engaged them in an aerial bombardment campaign, you lots were the same unstable fools crying genocide and sobbing on behalf of the so called "Yoruba muslim terrorists".
E pele.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by veekid(m): 10:47am
50 soldiers don fall already
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:47am
Ikwokrikwo:I love the way you are covering up for your new found masters . No matter how long they hide , they would pay. Just the same way 3million osus paid for the stupidity of a few in the 60s.
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by omofunaab(m): 10:47am
This is one of the reasons why that ijaw settlement called OTODO GBAME must be destroyed by ambode.
We can't continue to harbor militants
8 Likes
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by chinybelle(f): 10:47am
Militants in Ogun??
What are they agitating for?
Pls this is criminals not militants
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Reminez(m): 10:48am
Ikwokrikwo:THE ONLY GOOD IBO IS THE DEAD ONE !!! You are nothing but a smelly akpu munching baby factory product from the gully ravaged red mudded land of the risen poverty and crime.
OSU , your bitterness and whining can not change the fact on the ground. I'm sure your prayer is for the South west to become unproductive and barren like south east.
Lagos is for the Yorubas. We would guard and protect her jealously .Kudos to Ambode for destroying those waterfront shanties . We must sound it loud and clear that Lagos state and the entire Yoruba land would not tolerate the activities of those Ibo masters called militants.
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by mykeljosef: 10:48am
Nigerians when they realize bbn is not there to distract them from the failed entity Nigeria has become
2 Likes
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by RicoBee(m): 10:49am
So much for insecurity in this country.
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by AgamaHub: 10:49am
Wow
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Sealeddeal(m): 10:49am
I thought Army has killed all the militants in SW.
Yorubas should stop using Militancy to disrupt Igbo businesses in Lagos.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by paskyboy: 10:50am
OKAY
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by theway83: 10:50am
why nw.
1 Share
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Oduduwatic: 10:50am
Our own yoruba blood brothers are killing us for nothing.
our ijebu brothers are kidnapping our people for ritual and we are taking things for granted
even ijaw militants dont kill their own people when they attack yet we do.
Instead of preaching unity and civility here in yorubaland which is the most divided tribe in nigeria we are blaming Ibos for being united. If i had my way i'd have changed tribe.
3 Likes
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by paskyboy: 10:50am
Ikwokrikwo:
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by profhezekiah: 10:51am
sourpuss maniac sorry for ur embittered life get well soon, see a psychiarist or jump into the lagoon
Ikwokrikwo:
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by kelvinjo94(m): 10:51am
that's sad...RIP to the dead and may the lord console their families
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by sureheaven(m): 10:51am
Ikwokrikwo:
It's obvious u are a use....less being with this ur comment
1 Like
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by Pharaoh9(m): 10:52am
Only 1 army 4 police
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by sod09(m): 10:52am
Ikwokrikwo:tell ur useless militants to face there land
4 Likes
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by berrystunn(m): 10:53am
KingBelieve:
Story
|Re: Militants Kill Army Captain & 4 Policemen In Lagos by obajoey(m): 10:53am
omo make people run comot ooo chai..
Don’t Turn Edo To War Zone, Oba Of Benin Warns Politicians / Let's Drop Some NTOOORR For Ameachi!! / Exposed! The Dirty Life Style Of Femi Fani Kayode, His Sexcapade, Drug.
Viewing this topic: Vhalentino09(m), izyc88(m), toyetade, Maydfourth, professeurlanre(m), fabregas04(m), kunyeo(m), Firefire(m), Fadahunsi(m), Danialuone, Eke40seven(m), pimpchi(m), DaDon2, OLASUNKONMI(m), adenike1215(f), agabee(m), onyinyenwadigbo, Totfulguy, Omooniya1, arantess(m), adebaxton(m), isaiahethan, Smooyis(m), Ptown(m), Tunby(m), Mzthowxeen(f), pauljumbo, countsparrow, Juell(m), Ukeme8, ilsmiling(m), BabaAlaji(m), JeffreyJamez(m), keemsleek(m), RealHaute, millhouse, afroman23, maballack(m), chinawapz(m), Osu175(m), eazyflow222, nnamdi1998(m), championeh(m), signz, Webman007, Abu4real64, BabaO2, KOBOJO, Fimbiology(m), obakovich, Ibraheemmawa(m), tuoyo9729, lakeside50(m), nameoh, frankanyiks(m), HarryDuce(m), cr7rooney10(m), sunnyworld2love(m), obafemee80(m), madapcmod, tobtap, Scholar8200(m), princeadams11, Roric, gabsteve(m), Pavarottii(m), sammixs(m), zeekeyboy, Alexkene(m), AgentGoat, Adesuwachelsea(f), YonkijiSappo, Mabpaine(m), Funmiladey(m), dapoola(m), gistsky, Molake94(m), austinbrown, academicjosh(m), chuking2013, Surveyor27, Arnoldy(m), VanBommel(m), lilfreezy, jbnm, Siggysangel, peteromenihu(m), jiorhemen(m), oguash, Buyingarena(m) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22