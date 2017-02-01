₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Specialspesh: 4:11pm
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting behind close-doors with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other top government officials.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/osinbajo-in-crucial-meeting-with-saraki-dogara-others/186250.html#7Pdu4Du7RQlZEsGm.99
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Acekidc4(m): 4:11pm
Confirm VP wey him head dey there!!
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by FirstTImeUser: 4:12pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Mynd44: 4:14pm
Budget things
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Femsmart(m): 4:17pm
Something is wrong with Nigeria somewhere. Presidency should break the news we are tired.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by link2ok22: 4:17pm
things are happening
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by chiefolododo(m): 4:17pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by abbaapple(m): 4:18pm
abi Buhari don kpem? as if Dat old man from Daura Don die. waiting patiently
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by ajalawole(m): 4:18pm
I don't trust Saraki i swear.... Them don go gang up in rondon
but God pass them
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by clevadani: 4:18pm
E dun happen.
Osinbajo, oya take over.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by HsLBroker(m): 4:18pm
osi baba, i know something useful and tangible will be out of this meeting by the special grace of God
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:18pm
Closed door meeting after another... When will they tell us what's going on?
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Jonjerrie(m): 4:18pm
something gud is happening
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by logs69: 4:19pm
na wah for buhari sha
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Hadone(m): 4:19pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by sammyj: 4:19pm
ok
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by ddippset(m): 4:19pm
These are the people running this city. See as them agbada white.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Biggty(m): 4:19pm
So Saraki can attend to a meeting that is head by the "ordinary commissioner"
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:19pm
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by dwos11: 4:20pm
This man should just continue
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by officialJP: 4:20pm
all dis close door meeting without any positive results don tire me jor
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Alexander001(m): 4:20pm
hmmm. NIGERIA IS OFFICIALLY A MOVIE WITH A
NUMBER OF ACTORS...
*Acting President
*Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
*Acting EFCC Chairman
*I too, I am now an Acting Citizen of Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by omenkaLives: 4:20pm
Omo! Too many things happening lately one could hardly keep up.
But in all this, one thing is for sure- Wailers are very sad and angry. Everyone just appears to be conspiring against them, including their ineffectual ogogoro god, Jogogoro.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by NNVanguard(m): 4:21pm
Nigeria is greater than any cabal of form of cronyism.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Ade2019: 4:21pm
Good development. That is the difference between the educated and the Mumus.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by ajalawole(m): 4:21pm
chiefolododo:hahahaha......... Na u kill am
abeg who get suger for house
the suffering is too much
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Adaowerri111: 4:21pm
e be like that guy don die ooo
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by juman(m): 4:21pm
Vote out the failed apc government.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Nellybank(m): 4:22pm
Any Nigerian that wish my president to die it is their president that will die IJN. Amen
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by hopilo: 4:22pm
When will Osinbanjo Visit Buhari in London?
