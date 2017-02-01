Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door (8345 Views)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting behind close-doors with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other top government officials.



It is an extended meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.



The meeting, taking place at the Vice President's Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, is being attended by Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami as well as the Ministers of Information, Trade and Investment, Power, Works and Housing.



Comptroller-Generals of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service are also in attendance.



Details later...





http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/osinbajo-in-crucial-meeting-with-saraki-dogara-others/186250.html#7Pdu4Du7RQlZEsGm.99



Confirm VP wey him head dey there!!

Ok

Budget things

Something is wrong with Nigeria somewhere. Presidency should break the news we are tired. 4 Likes 1 Share

things are happening

May his soul rest in perfect peace 8 Likes 1 Share

abi Buhari don kpem? as if Dat old man from Daura Don die. waiting patiently 1 Like























but God pass them I don't trust Saraki i swear.... Them don go gang up in rondonbut God pass them 3 Likes

E dun happen.

Osinbajo, oya take over.

osi baba, i know something useful and tangible will be out of this meeting by the special grace of God 2 Likes

Closed door meeting after another... When will they tell us what's going on?



something gud is happening

na wah for buhari sha

Ok

ok

These are the people running this city. See as them agbada white.

So Saraki can attend to a meeting that is head by the "ordinary commissioner" 9 Likes

This man should just continue 1 Like

all dis close door meeting without any positive results don tire me jor 1 Like

hmmm. NIGERIA IS OFFICIALLY A MOVIE WITH A

NUMBER OF ACTORS...

*Acting President

*Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

*Acting EFCC Chairman

*I too, I am now an Acting Citizen of Nigeria 11 Likes





But in all this, one thing is for sure- Wailers are very sad and angry. Everyone just appears to be conspiring against them, including their ineffectual ogogoro god, Jogogoro. Omo! Too many things happening lately one could hardly keep up.But in all this, one thing is for sure- Wailers are very sad and angry. Everyone just appears to be conspiring against them, including their ineffectual ogogoro god, Jogogoro. 3 Likes

Nigeria is greater than any cabal of form of cronyism. 1 Like

Good development. That is the difference between the educated and the Mumus.

chiefolododo:

May his soul rest in perfect peace hahahaha......... Na u kill am











abeg who get suger for house

the suffering is too much hahahaha......... Na u kill amabeg who get suger for housethe suffering is too much

e be like that guy don die ooo

Vote out the failed apc government. 1 Like

Any Nigerian that wish my president to die it is their president that will die IJN. Amen 3 Likes