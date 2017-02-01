₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Specialspesh: 4:11pm
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting behind close-doors with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other top government officials.

It is an extended meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

The meeting, taking place at the Vice President's Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, is being attended by Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami as well as the Ministers of Information, Trade and Investment, Power, Works and Housing.

Comptroller-Generals of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service are also in attendance.

Details later...


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/osinbajo-in-crucial-meeting-with-saraki-dogara-others/186250.html#7Pdu4Du7RQlZEsGm.99

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Acekidc4(m): 4:11pm
Confirm VP wey him head dey there!!
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by FirstTImeUser: 4:12pm
Ok
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Mynd44: 4:14pm
Budget things
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Femsmart(m): 4:17pm
Something is wrong with Nigeria somewhere. Presidency should break the news we are tired.

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by link2ok22: 4:17pm
things are happening
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by chiefolododo(m): 4:17pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by abbaapple(m): 4:18pm
abi Buhari don kpem? as if Dat old man from Daura Don die. waiting patiently

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by ajalawole(m): 4:18pm
I don't trust Saraki i swear.... Them don go gang up in rondonsad










but God pass themcheesy

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by clevadani: 4:18pm
E dun happen.
Osinbajo, oya take over.
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by HsLBroker(m): 4:18pm
osi baba, i know something useful and tangible will be out of this meeting by the special grace of God

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:18pm
Closed door meeting after another... When will they tell us what's going on?

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Jonjerrie(m): 4:18pm
something gud is happening
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by logs69: 4:19pm
na wah for buhari sha
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Hadone(m): 4:19pm
Ok
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by sammyj: 4:19pm
ok
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by ddippset(m): 4:19pm
These are the people running this city. See as them agbada white.
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Biggty(m): 4:19pm
So Saraki can attend to a meeting that is head by the "ordinary commissioner"

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:19pm
grin
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by dwos11: 4:20pm
This man should just continue

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by officialJP: 4:20pm
all dis close door meeting without any positive results don tire me jor

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Alexander001(m): 4:20pm
hmmm. NIGERIA IS OFFICIALLY A MOVIE WITH A
NUMBER OF ACTORS...
*Acting President
*Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
*Acting EFCC Chairman
*I too, I am now an Acting Citizen of Nigeria

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by omenkaLives: 4:20pm
Omo! Too many things happening lately one could hardly keep up. cheesy

But in all this, one thing is for sure- Wailers are very sad and angry. Everyone just appears to be conspiring against them, including their ineffectual ogogoro god, Jogogoro. grin

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by NNVanguard(m): 4:21pm
Nigeria is greater than any cabal of form of cronyism.

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Ade2019: 4:21pm
Good development. That is the difference between the educated and the Mumus.
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by ajalawole(m): 4:21pm
chiefolododo:
May his soul rest in perfect peace
hahahaha......... Na u kill amcheesy





abeg who get suger for housesad
the suffering is too muchsad
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Adaowerri111: 4:21pm
e be like that guy don die ooo
Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by juman(m): 4:21pm
Vote out the failed apc government.

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by Nellybank(m): 4:22pm
Any Nigerian that wish my president to die it is their president that will die IJN. Amen

Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki And Dogara Behind Closed Door by hopilo: 4:22pm
When will Osinbanjo Visit Buhari in London?

